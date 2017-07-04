GOVERNMENT has warned of legal action against civil servants who misuse public resources and spend beyond their budgets.

Ministry of Finance permanent secretary for economic management Mukuli Chikuba said in an interview that Government will firmly deal with civil servants who are in the habit of misappropriating public resources.Mr Chikuba said prudent management of public funds is critical to the smooth implementation of development programmes.

He said the Ministry of Finance is revising financial management related legislations that include Public Finance, Zambia Public Procurement and Loans and Guarantees Acts to safeguard public resources from abuse.

“People who misapply funds or spend beyond their budget will be facing jail terms. We are reviewing some laws to underpin fiscal performance and these include the Public Finance Act, which will be strengthened,” Mr Chikuba said.

He said people entrusted with the responsibility of managing public resources should observe high level of accountability to avoid prosecution.

Mr Chukuba said Government is determined to send to jail all civil servants who will be caught stealing public resources.

He said Government is committed to the fight against corruption and that the structural reforms being undertaken are reference points.

“We are doing a full roll-out of the integrated financial management information system and treasury single account. We are strengthening issues around commitment control.

“What we need to do is to stop the accumulation of arrears and that system is being upgraded so that people will not have to spend beyond their budgets,” he said.