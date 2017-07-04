FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PF SADDENED BY LUSAKA CITY FIRES, CALLS FOR CALM
Lusaka, Zambia, 4th July 2017 – The governing Patriotic Front is deeply saddened following the fire that gutted Lusaka City Market and some unconfirmed reports of fires within the city. The PF Secretary General, Davis Mwila has called for calm from all that have been directly negatively affect by the inferno whose source and origin are yet to be established.
“The news of the gutting of City Market has been received with great distress by the PF. The importance of the Market can never be overstated as it serves many Zambians from all walks of life. We stand with the people that have lost property and hope that security agencies will act swiftly to investigate this matter. We are a Party for the poor and so we feel the pain of their loss. If it is sabotage, we demand for stiff sanctions and if it be an electric fault, still we ask for accountability from those tasked to manage the facility, ” said the visibly disappointed Mwila.
The Secretary General has further called for calm among the members of the public as various national security wings were on the matter to establish what caused the fire which has consumed goods worth millions of Kwachas.
“PF urges those that have lost property in the fires as well as the public to stay calm and avoid any unnecessary provocation from those whose mockery seeks to dilute the impact of this unfortunate event. Let us all cooperate with the various national security wings that are currently working around the clock to find out the origin of the blaze,” he added.
Mr Mwila was also quick to warn,” As the PF, we will not be distracted from our vision of meaningful development for all Zambians by a few sadistic elements that have nothing but terror and division to offer to a peace loving and united Zambia.”
Lusaka and the nation woke up to the sad news of a massive fire that destroyed City Market on the morning of Tuesday 4th July 2017. Both the Zambia Police and Fire Brigade have confirmed that there was an inferno at Lusaka City Market. The cause of the blaze is still unknown, amid fears that it could have been an act of arson.
As the investigation is being instituted we also ask for the way forward what will happened to the market?
Sadly, I note from the photos that there were a lot of fire hazards such as old photocopying machines and other electrical and electronic equipment. Such items should not have been allowed in an enclosed public area.
While this fire is and other before are a TRAGEDY FOR OUR NATION, they are also a reflection of FAILURE ON THE GOVERNMENT AND PARTY IN POWER! HOW COME THEY HAVE FAILED TO ARREST AND PROSECUTE CULPRITS? HOW come they have FAILED TO FOIL some of these attacks and bring culprits to book? SECURITY and SAFETY is NOT just arresting suspects or those perceived to be political enemies, PREVENTING CRIMES SUCH AS THIS FROM HAPPENING IS EVEN FAR BETTER SECURITY!! It is SO DISAPPOINTING to have a MORIBUND SITUATION LIKE THIS IN A COUNTRY WHERE WE HAVE ALL THE CHANCES TO HAVE FULLY FUNCTIONING GOVERNANCE STRUCTURES!!
Maybe it was just a electric fire, we know people hot wire and steal electricity and thats how it started. who knows .
@2.1, Yes, IT COULD be an electrical fault BUT WHERE are the GOVERNANCE STRUCTURES TO ATTEND TO SUCH ISSUES? We have the entire council with a mayor, how can we have a COUNCIL THAT FAILS TO PUT OUT A FIRE THAT IS SAID TO HAVE STARTED IN A CORNER OF A BUILDING TILL IT ENGULFS THE ENTIRE LARGE AREA? That is the MORIBUND SITUATION I am talking about!!
After burning down their merchandise do you think any sane person will support upnd. ? Mutinta talked of volcano and we are seeing them erapting one after the other. Mukuni talked about the lightning striking and causing fire and it’s happening. Why on earth would one fail connect the fires with what these evil people predicted.
Chill mwaiche wandi and let the fire department do there own investigations, this is not times to point toes at each other waumfwa.
The problem of filth, garbage, street vendors and all the confusion in Lusaka just got worse. This is the problem of putting characters in office who can’t deliver. What do these people do, Lusaka province minister, City Major and Local government minster??? If we had resolved some of those problems when we had the opportunity, today we will not dealing with a much tougher assignment after these fires. Expect more people to get to the streets to survive and you can’t blame them…
#Poor-leadership