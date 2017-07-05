LifestylePhoto Gallery African Union Summit in pictures July 5, 2017 0 5 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mohamat addressing the executive council meeting in Addis Ababa Ethiopia African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Ambassador Albert Muchanga addressing the media on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba (R) Minister of Sport and youth Development,Moses Mawere(M) and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe(L) having a discussion shortly before the official opening of the Executive council meeting of the African Union in Addis Ababa Group picture of Ministers attending the African Union ExecutiveCouncil meeting in Addis Ababa Minister of foreign Affairs Hon Harry Kalaba meets his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Africa Union Executive council meeting President Edgar Lungu leaves for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia President Edgar Lungu talks Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina at KKinternational airport before he left for Addis Ababa 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU. PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU PRESENTS HIS REPORT AT THE 29TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AFRICAN UNION IN ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU WITH UGANDAN PRESIDENT YOWERI MUSEVENI AND OTHER DELEGATES AT AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT IN ADDIS ABABA HEADS OF STATE AND THEIR DELEGATION ATTENDING THE AFRICAN UNION IN ADDIS ABABA PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE AND PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FOLLOW PROCEEDINGS AT THE AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT IN ADDIS ABABAAA Related posts: AU meetings open in Addis AU Summit Opens as Mugabe calls on Leaders to wean AU from Donor Dependency Zambia markets candidates for AU positions at AU summit African Union Launches E-Passport at Kigali Summit Loading...