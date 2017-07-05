African Union Summit in pictures

African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mohamat addressing the executive council meeting in Addis Ababa Ethiopia
African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry Ambassador Albert Muchanga addressing the media on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa
Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba (R) Minister of Sport and youth Development,Moses Mawere(M) and Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe(L) having a discussion shortly before the official opening of the Executive council meeting of the African Union in Addis Ababa
Group picture of Ministers attending the African Union Executive
Council meeting in Addis Ababa
Minister of foreign Affairs Hon Harry Kalaba meets his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Africa Union Executive council meeting
President Edgar Lungu leaves for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia
President Edgar Lungu talks Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina at KKinternational airport before he left for Addis Ababa
29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.
PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU PRESENTS HIS REPORT AT THE 29TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AFRICAN UNION IN ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA
PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU WITH UGANDAN PRESIDENT YOWERI MUSEVENI AND OTHER DELEGATES AT AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT IN ADDIS ABABA
HEADS OF STATE AND THEIR DELEGATION ATTENDING THE AFRICAN UNION IN ADDIS ABABA
PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE AND PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FOLLOW PROCEEDINGS AT THE AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT IN ADDIS ABABAAA

