Dear Brothers and sisters,

Pray for me, immediately after Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri issued statements that associated my name to yesterday’s city market inferno. Just yesterday alone I received over seven death threats. As I speak now my life is in danger and I have moved from my original home for fear of being killed by PF members. It is so disappointing that senior members of the patriotic Front can make such careless statements seconds after the fire gutted the market. In a normal functioning state, Police would have been allowed to carry out thorough investigations before any statement is issued. Iam so disappointed by the inspector general of Police Mr.Kanganja, instead of caution Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri for threatening the life of an innocent citizens like me, he was there clapping and nodding his head.

I have suffered a lot because of their carelessness and as I speak I was offered a position of dean at one of the Universities and now my offer has been put on hold.

Here are facts people need to know, City market is owned by the Lusaka city council, it was constructed in 1997 by the then MMD government along Lumumba road as a modern market.

It has hundreds of stores / stands, it’s properly metal fenced and has about 12 entry/exit points that includes for passenger transport and small points for pedestrians, these points are always under lock during nights by the management.

In proximity of less than 100 meters in the southern part of the market is a Paramilitary camp popularly known as muzaleka” mounted for the sole purpose of patrolling the market at night by the paramilitary police.

The market itself is also very secure and concrete made and locked by 18 hours and activities only remain outside the actual market (within the metal fence).

For one to have entry into the market, the gates must be opened by the management.

The Market was opened by PF Management at 05:00hrs to allow sweepers and cleaners, 30 minutes later the market got burnt. Judge for yourselves who is behind all this.

There is power in our tongues and I earnestly appeal to all political players not to rush in issuing unsubstantiated statements that may take away the peace that we have enjoyed since independence.

According to our little understanding, the president can declare the state of emergency when there is political tension in a country.

Edgar Lungu is on record of saying there is no tension in Zambia, its only exist in those Catholic bishops and some journalists.

His vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina also echoed on Friday in parliament when she was asked by one of the UPND MP about the state of the nation.

The political tension is nor here nor there, it’s just an imagination and visualization from others’ heads said Inonge Wina.

If what the president (?) said yesterday was true that he should be allowed to be a dictator for a short period is true, then this country is headed for disaster, bbola nga na ikosa being rough will not help you score goals, what he needs is to sober up and find lasting solutions to challenges going on in the country.

One of the reason why we have insisted that the gutting down of the City Market should be investigated independently is because from the look of things PF is playing double standard game and they seem to know exactly what happened.

There is no way they can hint on the state emergency unless if they are telling Zambians that it was a planned move in order to paralyze the judiciary system so that President Hakainde Hichilema and other political prisoners remains in prison for a longer time.

The economy is already crippled and the state of emergency will worsen the situation.

Before you start pointing fingers, think about what you have done? State of emergency over your own orchestrated/stage managed crimes, will not offer any solutions to the many challenges facing this country.

For months now we have been warning Zambians over your evil plans that began a year ago. You thought the incarceration of HH will see UPND members take to the street, thereafter seize the moment to declare one. Alas you did not get what you hoped for and the only option/last resort is move onto stage managed satanic arsons in order to get public sympathy.

We are so grateful for the able Leadership of our beloved mother Hon.Mutale Nalumango and GBM for restraining our members not to take to the streets, even under intense provocation, they read your evil intentions and as UPND we shall Continue being Law abiding citizens and not fall to your traps.

We ask government to urgently compensate Our people who lost Property in the inferno.

The questions that need answers are:

1.Where did the fire start from?

2.At what time did the fire start?

3.Was the market open by that time?

4.Where were our police who patrols the market?

5.Why did it take so long for fire brigade to respond to the inferno and why were fire engines from the airport not called to come and beef up other fire men prevent colossal damage?

I have instructed My Lawyers to commence litigation against Mumbi Phiri and Hon.Kampyongo, I will not rest until I see these two evil beings punished by the Law.

Larry L Mweetwa

UK.