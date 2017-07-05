Fellow Countrymen and Women,
As a country, we have enjoyed peace and tranquillity since independence in 1964. Through this peace, we, as a people have been able to build this country to be in a position to provide education, health and other socio-economic amenities in order to ensure that each and every citizen is able to live a life as foreseen by our forefathers.
In the last fifty-three (53) years since our independence, Zambia has remained a beacon of peace at regional, continental and international levels. This peace we have enjoyed has not come by accident but through our collective responsibility as a people expressed in our motto of “one Zambia, One Nation”.
This is emphasised in our national values and principles highlighted in our constitution namely; morality and ethics; patriotism and national unity; democracy and constitutionalism; human dignity, equity, social justice, equality and non-discrimination; good governance and integrity; and sustainable development. We acknowledge the supremacy of god almighty and have declared the republic a christian nation while upholding a person’s right to freedom of conscience, belief or religion.
These values and principles have helped us remain a unitary, multi-party and democratic sovereign state.
Country Men and women,
It is saddening that the peace and tranquillity we have cherished this long is slowly being eroded because of a few unpatriotic citizens who have decided to involve themselves in criminal activities thereby endangering the lives and properties of many citizens. The means to secure their livelihood, which in most cases comes with a lot of sacrifices is slowly being compromised in the recent past. In the past few months, the country has experienced unexplained fire out breaks and vandalism of strategic installations bordering on economic sabotage.
Country Men and women,
You will recall that in august, 2016, tambalala market in bauleni in Lusaka was gutted. This was followed by the gutting of the mongu local court in early 2017. In april, 2017, luburma market was set ablaze. In the same month, a person was apprehended for attempting to set ablaze the intercity bus terminus in Lusaka.
In a related event, four (4) youths were arrested outside the Lusaka central correctional facility with substances capable of causing a fire.
On may 1, 2017, Kafue district education board offices were gutted and two (2) containers of petrol were found at the scene. On 1st june, 2017, 10, 000 households were affected in Ndola following the destruction of the zesco electricity pylons.
This was followed by a similar act where citizens and industries serviced by the Kafue west – Lusaka west line were affected by the destruction of the zesco pylons. Just yesterday, Lusaka city market, the country’s largest market was gutted and property worth millions of Kwacha was destroyed. Simultaneously, a fire erupted at Lusaka’s misisi township market whose target it would seem, was to damage the zesco pylons.
Fellow Country Men and Women,
You will appreciate that the recent gutting of markets will have untold misery on the poor traders and their families whose livelihoods is largely dependant on the existence of the market. This therefore calls for government to formulate intervening measures to alleviate their suffering. I wish to announce that a committee of ministers has been formed to be chaired by the vice-president which in due course will provide details on the form and nature of assistance that will be provided to those affected.
Apart from the Lusaka city market, I have also requested the committee to superintend over the rebuilding of the markets that have been affected in a similar nature.
I, therefore, call upon the business community, all well-meaning zambians and residents to support this initiative in whatever form practical. In order to ensure transparency and accountability, all forms of support financial, material or otherwise will be coordinated through the vice-president’s office of which details will be published shortly.
Fellow Country Men and Women,
These events are not mere acts of spontaneous criminality but premeditated acts which if left unchecked could have serious socio-economic consequences capable of drawing the country backwards. As government, you the people have given us the mandate to preside over the affairs of this nation.
Therefore, it is our duty to ensure that each and every person in this country enjoys the freedom and protection as enshrined in our constitution.
Following these sad events, my government has decided to invoke article 31 of the republican constitution which guides how a nation should deal with an existing situation which, if allowed to continue may lead to a state of public emergency.
There is no doubt in my mind that the intentions of the perpetrators of these irresponsible actions is to make the country ungovernable. As president of this nation, it is my responsibility to respond accordingly to forestall this planned chaos and I will therefore not tolerate this lawlessness.
As government, we have repeatedly advised our nationals to desist from any irresponsible behaviour and criminality but it would appear that this has fallen on deaf ears. Therefore, practical measures as outlined tonight have had to be invoked.
Fellow Country Men and Women,
By the powers vested in me by the constitution of Zambia, I have issued a statutory instrument proclaiming that a situation exists which, if allowed to continue may lead to a state of public emergency. This will be tabled in the national assembly in line with article 31(2) for approval. It is my sincere hope that the members of parliament will rise to the occasion.
This is not an easy decision to make, but in order to preserve peace, tranquillity, safety of our citizens and national security, we had no choice but to take this decision given the events that have occurred in the recent past. The primary responsibility of government is to protect life and property in our nation.
I wish to emphasise that all law abiding citizens will not be impacted by this decision and should continue to go about their daily routines normally.
I will ensure that the measures to be taken under this proclaimation will not inconvenience law abiding citizens. Therefore, this proclaimation should not instil fear among our citizens but instead provide a sense of comfort and security.
In conclusion, I appeal to all citizens and the business community to cooperate with government as this proclaimation takes effect.
We will continue to evaluate issues surrounding national security on a regular basis.
Romans 13:1-5 Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. 2 Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves. 3 For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. 4 For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. 5 Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the…
Wrong move ECL. This is going to create mistrust amongst Zambians. I hope parliament throws this out.
As for you PF, you have just lost your chance to govern again post 2021.
Zambia needs a brave, caring, upright and someone who can give direction.
What is going to happen is that some media platforms will be closed; Zambians will be locked up without trial; monies will be diverted to security; there will be no human rights in zambia and some Zambians will disappear without trace.
This could also lead to elections not being held in 2021.
In short, this is a dictatorship in disguise.
God bless Zambia
Threats will not stop these amoebas! Charge them with high Treason. They are worse that HH!
Your Excellency President E.C Lungu, we are with you in best national interest. it is our patriotic duty to stand up against any act of subversion, arson and sabotage. These are heinous crimes of terror directed on the public we cannot insulate. The criminals behind this wave of terror are no different Timothy McVeigh the local terrorist that boomed Oklahoma Federal building in 1995. The US responded by executing him as a misfit of society. Let’s add these crimes into non pardonable crimes category. Otherwise, we risk local terrorists market thriving unabated.
These cowardly acts of bombing, burning, subverting and terrorizing innocent Zambians cannot be defended by and rational mind. They are acts of terrorism that must be purged immediately with precision. How does a normal person defend bombers of markets, water pipelines, electric systems and any vital national asset? These are acts of terrorism that do not fly with solidarity in a contemporary society.
F00lish has declared state of emergency as a cover to ldisregard due process and govern by decree.
Most f00lish PF cadres do not understand what this means. They are just celebrating any nonsense Lungu comes up with in an effort destroy democracy in Zambia.
Very soon Lungu will use the powers he has given himself to settle scores against any one he sees as a threat. I mean any one. Mostly PF guys will be in trouble. Anyone who wants to win favours from Lungu will just go to Lungu and lie about the fellow PF member so that Lungu can fire them and arrest them.
Those close to Lungu should now be very careful. They will not be Lungu ‘s friends for ever. First one to be targeted is Kaiser Zulu. What will he do, even if he threatens to spill the beans now that Lungu is the Judge and…
This is what happens when you steal an election. Why declare an emergency. Even when captain Solo was on radio saying he had taken over, we never declared an emergency. If anything you should fire all the heads of security wings because they have failed to protect the country! Oh I forgot they know something about how PF won the last election! Not to mention they went and arrested an opposition leader who has almost 50% following of the electorate without any prior investigation! What was that about. Last bit not the least, the Zambian God is an honest God, a god for all Zambians, if PF won the election through fraud, then you won’t be in power for long.
So many fires have been happened in Zambia under PF and no one has been arrested so far. The fact that no one has been arrested means one thing only and that is it s PF behind these fires so that Lungu could introduce a state of emergency.
I have said it before, propping up a dictator is a very dangerous move because even those who feel that they are close to Lungu should now tread very carefully because the man has given himself more powers do anything he pleases without fear or accountability.
To gain more power dictators start by killing or dealing with those close to them because they are the ones who can kill them first. So Amos Chanda and Kaiser Zulu should enjoy their last moments now for their lives are in Lungu s hands and he will exterminate them very soon when he feels…
Listen to this id10t of a president saying to protect life, when he has sent his PF thugs to butcher morners at the grave yards.
Lungu will die like a dog very soon!
These acts we are seeing did NOT just come out of thin air it’s a culmination of bad seeds of discord that have been planted in people’s minds over a period of time. When you tell people that ”we’ll not accept the elections results” or ”there will be Armageddon what do you think that does to the people? Unfortunately to this day some people still ride on those pronouncements. So many organisations have declared past elections free and fair, what is so difficult about putting this matter aside and let the country heal and move forward. One shouldn’t be so hard hearted. It’s time we let go and begin a new page for the sake of mother Zambia. Even the so called mother bodies, what have you done to get people to accept results? This is where I miss Sata MHSRP, he did not hold on to election…
………. This is where I miss Sata MHSRP, he did not hold on to election grudges this long, he loved Zambia and it showed.
STATE OF EMERGENCY dictatorship by a Visionless lungu is taking the country 30 years behind.
These violent drunkard thugs illegally occupying state house need to be flushed out
by the bullet,
by the ballot,
by the bible,
by the gun,
by the bazooka or
by the bombs.
-continued- 5 Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities,
As a speech writer I can see that this little piece has been sitting on the shelf waiting for its grand outing….
Sad, when you compare the real issues that cause other countries to declare a state of emergency. Goodbye IMF bail out.
WHAT DOES A STATE OF EMERGENCY MEAN?
Definition:
A situation of natural danger in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures in order to introduces special measures such as increased powers for police or army , usually because of civil disorder or because of a natural disaster such as an earthquake.
Characteristics of the state of emergency:
1.increased powers of the police or army
2.suspend freedom of movement after certain hours e.g from 18hrs-8hrs no one is allowed to move .All should be indoors-if found you are arrested and at times remain in custody up the time it ends.
3.At times government suspends even court sittings in the judiciary
4. Government suspends parliamentary sittings.
5.Mult-national corporations like shoprite with shifts for workers will…
CONT’D….
5.Mult-national corporations like shoprite with shifts for workers will have to suspend some workers to allow for a short shift and this is not sustainable for the supermarket.
6.Mines have reduced production of copper and lay off some workers meaning some shifts are cancelled to reduce costs workers sent back home.
7.In cities Lusaka where there are traffic jams , many companies allow workers to knock off early to allow them get home early
8.Bus operators have to park buses by 17hrs if curfew begins at 17/18hrs meaning reduced salary.
9.No taxi pirating at night meaning increased hunger.
10.No bars or night clubs open meaning workers have to be laid off during the state of emergency meaning no salary.
11. Government may command all Telecommunication companies to…
CONT’D….
11. Government may command all Telecommunication companies to switch off their internet facility meaning no whatsapp, no facebook, no emails sent etc.
12.Private media houses will be closed during this period meaning no salaries for workers.
13. All trucks must be parked from 18-8hrs meaning slow deliveries resulting in losses and drivers are told to stay home by truck owners for their security.
14. President abuses his power and allows police to arrest people on mere suspicion .
15.if mishandled war breaks out
16.At times there is a coup de
Article 31 was proclaimed by UPNDonkeys but only the President of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has power and authority to put it into effect. Remember that it was your choice, and that choice will come with restrictions and measures.
So you see, UPNDonkeys, there is a President of Zambia after all. If you donkeys want Article 31 to be revoked, you have to ask the President. If you don’t, there may be less court appearances fir those who enjoy court.
And take it from me, UPNDonkeys, the government has the full support of the international community. You will not hear any government anywhere in the world speak against our government, similar to their stand on the 2016 elections.
Telesphore Mpundu, you are a great prophet! How you foresaw this ominous event coming beats my foot! You advised these bruts, who appear to have a vacuum between their two ears, but they never listened. Now they are standing on quicksand! what a bunch of jokers we have entrusted the fate of our beautiful nation of Zambia, Cry My beloved Country!
Yes, because he did everything possible to precipitate this action – go ahead celebrate him.
A market gets gutted then a state of emergency, this guy and all his advisers really smoke a lot of weed. Just compensate the traders and rebuild the market. Trying to be tough when there is nothing to be tough about. If this is how you react when your minsters or government officials steal public funds, I bet this country would have made tremendous progress.
So you UPNDonkeys, what response did you expect to the armageddon declared by underfive donkey? That you continue burning markets and electricity infrastructure and destroy people’s livelihoods huh? You have to be donkeys if you think that you can attack us Zambians and we will allow our government to sit idly by! If anyone doubted that UPND are donkeys, here is the proof, look at their comments. Actually I thought that even donkeys do possess a little reasoning, even just an ounce, but boy, am I surprised and shocked!
Very verge speech. No substance. The parliament should pass something with more detail other wise the police will unleash brutality with no mercy.
The president at one time said the situation was ok in the country. That being the case why is he trying to activate some SI?
Kwacha will crash down tomorrow. I predict by 20% at least. Investment will be tight, and good luck to your bellies because that hyperinflation looming….
Let kwacha drop. I buy land for cheap. Start investing while they figure out that a dictator is in control.
Shame on a small democracy. Lets not complain about Trump and stay where we are. Zambia has gone to the dogs.
We have a leadership crisis in Zambia. How can the whole with the resources at their disposal, Army, ZAF, Paramilitary, ZP, OP etc., fail to arrest arsonists?
When they wanted to close ZambianWatchdog the Minister of Information said, “even if it means asking the FBI for help, I’ll do so to make sure we close Zambian Watchdog.”
You can ask FBI to help you close Zambian Watchdog, but fail to ask for help when people are burning sensitive property down?
Who can believe that?
Iwe na iwe ZAF and the army are not crime fighters. They are trained for war not for crime
His insecurity and wish to be recognized even when he knows he stole an election has brought us to this. Lungu will be the first SADC president to be assassinated, mark my word! Enough of this clueless stup’id F.00l is enough.
@Kamba
All that will happen because of one evil HH!!if he conceaded defeat after losing 2016 elections the way Great Michael Sata used to do,we could have not faced this hell.HH’s desperation for state house has brought more harm than good to mother Zambia!!
Currently our country is being burnt by HH’s die hard tribal supporters who love HH more than Zambia.SO SURELY, YOU WANT THE PF GOVNT TO JUST WATCH AS UPND IS DESTROYING ZAMBIA?NEVER!!if HH loved us Zambians,he could have moved on in 2016 and waited for 2021 elections!!Mrs.Hillary Clinton conceaded defeat in USA despite being more popular than Mr Trump.FOR THE SAKE OF AMERICAN PEACE AND ECONOMY,MRS.CLINTON CONCEADED DEFEAT AND TODAY USA IS ENJOYING PEACE!!can HH do that?Never despite being less popular that ECL!HH declared himself…
Shame on you UPND. You think you have a better place than Zambia. Here you go . You have made poor marketeers more poor and yet they are the same people you want to govern when you are in govt. Shame
Continue….
HH declared himself as 2016 winner way before we even voted.
SO BLAME HH FOR THE HELL WE ARE FACING TODAY IN ZAMBIA.
just look at the thinking of his tribal supporters using bemba names( @Mulenga)?this is how all bantustan upnd supporters think.they cry about lost 2016 elections day and night.for them 2016 elections were first and last in Zambia which HH should have won by all costs!!
NOW WITH SUCH DIE HARD TRIBAL SUPPORTERS,WHAT CAN PF GOVNT DO?
only to declare a state of emergency than risk our country being burnt by these tribal terrorists hiding in upnd!!
We never had this before elections. UPND looked for a moment like this one when Zambia is ungovernable. Mwanya mafi yambushi. You will never rule this country. I’m sure your HH is very happy that yes guys burn these institutions. Mwanya God will prevail over mother Zambia.
I agree with Lombe, if the police have failed let the army, zaf and ZNS do the patrols that’s why they are there and it doesn’t mean if they are trained for war they can’t combat local crime..and mind you Amilcar Cabral when the ritual murderers were at their peak the army was called upon to do the patrols..let’s not leave everything to the police alone when other security forces are just drinking duty free beers at their messes..
First of all @Chisenga, authorities are not established by God. That kind of irrelevant thinking is what gives fodder to dictators or creates them. Secondly, yesterday I pointed out that there should be no knee jerk reactions over the incidents. Due investigative process should be instituted and proper evidence adduced – then conclusions made. People have lost their livelihoods and that is sad. But these incidents are not enough to propose that a threatened emergency be put in place. The problem is that institutions bestowed with the protection of rights, provision of service and security responsibilities have either stopped working or are so corruptly compromised that they only react, albeit in panic when something happens. They are always busy pursuing the wrong things.
Believe you me,once some few criminals are arrested,upnd will be exposed and embarrassed and that would mark the end of upnd!!
Upnd’s love for HH than mother Zambia has caused of these.but am pretty sure that soon or later,HH and his die hard tribal supporters shall cry terribly!!days are numbered for upnd’s arsonists as tears of those poor marketeers cannot dry unpunished by God!!