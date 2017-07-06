President Edgar Lung has not declared a state of emergency but made a proclamation of a situation that may Lead to a State of Public Emergency.

This is according to a statement released by his special assistant for press and publuc relations Amos Chanda.

According to the statement the President Lungu yesterday signed Statutory Instrument Number 53 of 2017 prescribing a situation, if left unchecked may lead to a state of public emergency.

The Statement went on to say that the current situation is simply that the President has given police more powers to stop and search and or detain suspects longer than usual and may search people without a warrant.

Under a threatened state of emergency (Article 31 of the constitution) the powers invoked are those under the Preservation of Public Security Act whilst under a State of Emergency (Article 30), the powers invoked are under the Emergency Powers Act.

Last night President Lungu, in the state of the nation address, said that he will ensure that law abiding citizens will not be affected by the proclamation of article 31, ‘Declaration Relating to Threatened Emergency.’

President Lungu said law abiding citizens should continue to go about their business normally and should have no fear.

“Law abiding citizens will not be impacted by this decision in anyway and should therefore continue to go about their daily routines normally,” President Lungu said.

“I will ensure that measures to be undertaken under this proclamation will not inconvenience any law-abiding citizen.”

He emphasised that the proclamation was actually meant to offer comfort and security to the Zambian people.

“Therefore, this proclamation should not instil fear among our people but instead provide them with a sense of comfort and security,” the head of state said who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces.

“I appeal to all citizens and the business community to cooperate with government as these measures which will be put into place under the proclamation take effect.”

He noted that government will continue to evaluate issues surrounding national security on a regular basis and the nation and would be kept informed.