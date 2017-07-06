ZAMBIA’S charge d’affaires in Sweden Anthony Mukwita says Zambia stands to be among the first southern African countries that will access efficient and cheap internet that will spur economic growth, reduce poverty and create jobs if the Swedish technology is embraced.

Mr Mukwita said in a statement yesterday that the current cost of mobile internet of about K2,000 per month for an estimated 30GB would be slashed to as low as K9 per month or US$1 for ordinary end-users if Swedish technology comes in.

“The Swedish company that makes the technology which drastically brings down the cost of mobile internet is called Radio Innovation Sweden. It is rolling out similar technology in neighbouring Botswana and I understand the technology has been received well,” he said.

Mr Mukwita said the internet company has already taken the first official step to meet Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba to discuss the technical details of the matter in Lusaka soon.

He said Radio Innovation Sweden, if allowed to operate in Zambia, would provide affordable internet everywhere for almost everyone with a mobile phone in Zambia cheaply and efficiently.

Mr Mukwita said the services will also improve coverage of mobile internet services by 10 to 15 times larger in terms of area covered, and also enhance the capacity of internet mobile service 30 times better than it is now.

“The beneficiaries would be ordinary Zambians that every day struggle to stay online as the world goes tech and digital, including farmers, schools in rural areas, and rural health centres,” he said.