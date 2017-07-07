THE Zambia Police Service says it highly suspects that the fire which destroyed goods at Lusaka City Market on Tuesday could have been caused by someone who understands the security system of the trading place well.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said it is strange that the fire started barely 10 minutes after the paramilitary officers who were patrolling the infrastructure in the night left.
She said the perpetrator could be one who knows that there are usually a few people in the market at the time the officers leave and understands that it is not possible to ignite fire when security is tighter.
Ms Katongo said this when she featured on the Hot Seat programme on Hot FM Radio yesterday.
“There is an agreed-upon procedure on how they do their work at night in the market, and before the security for the local authority knocks off, they hand over to the police. So, even early in the morning, our officers do a check before opening it to the public, and this was done, only to be called 10 minutes later that there was a fire,” she said.
Ms Katongo said Zambia Police officers and Zesco staff as well as fire experts from the local authority are currently on the ground trying to establish the cause of the fire.
“With what has been happening in the country, any sane person would be quick to say that there is something wrong somewhere,” she said.
Ms Katongo said it is rare that a person who has caused a fire can be found immediately, which is why the police is offering the K500,000 to members of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.
Why not wait for a full investigation before making such alarming statements?
Police walked away without handing back? That could qualify as breach of procedure.
Ikalenifye imwe. The country has moved on. The President addressed the country and a committee is already in place to help the victims. Just keep your lies to yourself. We are not going back to pointing fingers at each other. You failed to do your job and don’t waste people’s time with excuses. That stage you’re talking about is behind us. We’re talking about rebuilding now. Don’t take us back.
Atiii the President, you mean that Mafiaso meno meno….atasee!
Zambians are so naive, so you can’t see that these PF crooks are playing fast ones on you-these are some of the lectures your man received from the hardcore M7 in Kampala recently, on how to perfectly declare a State of Emergency-put blame on the opposition over planned fires1
PF crooks 4 : Zambians 0
Suppose it is a disgruntled marketer who has a grudge against another marketer. Many were illegally sub letting stalls. Why has Lungu concluded that it the opposition because they do not recognise him? Now the police are admitting that the perpetrators will never be found. Astonishing!
Is that the full investigation report or what? Is it possible that it could also be something (e.g. Short circuit) as opposed to “somebody”? Just asking.
Security are doing handovers then someone sets a fire? Let’s be serious!!!! What kind of arsonist is that. She should just say they don’t know instead of spreading rumours!!!!
K500 000 is a lot of money to pay out all who lost goods in the infernal. Just team up and frame a upnd zealot and prove that he did it and get that mula. That upnd cadre will later reveal the master minders and mukuni and Mutinta will be in the story.
Ita a lie-they do not even pay the money, when you go to them and disclose, you end up being thrown into their sticky cells for months and months yourself as a suspect. This is a finished country!
How Come The Night Shift Police Left They Market Before Their Morning Friends Came In? This Is Shocking!!!
And Lungu Now Is Busy Finger Pointing And Connecting The Matter To Politics Without Hearing Anythin From Investigations.
Why Is It That If Anythin In The Country Happens Then We Conclude It To Have A Political Cause?
This Kind Of Thinking Is Pathetic!!!
Ama Zambians bakonkuluda fye! However there are also analytical minds that think asking very pertinent questions for investigation!
Some people will get rich through these unfortunate situations. K500, 000 for a correct tip? Now that’s a life changer!
Confusingly police statements are not making any meaning more like shielding officers who were manning the market at a time the fire started.So instead of wasting time accusing the opposition and other innocent people the prime suspects the police should pursue are the officers who were duty full stop mubekatishe balondolole bwino
Our police and the prez are lazy. Rushing to conclude that it’s politics and paying pipo is easier than investigating teh? The British police could use your fast thinking in sorting out their fire case.
Here’s a tip.. Even in a murder case first suspect is the spouse. So here let’s substitute with someone close . This was an inside job.so interview the police who guard that place, and the owners of the stole even the hawkers who are found around there. To my side .. This could take like 6 months to a year. Manje pa zed awe sure problem story iwama Che ngati yachoka.. And those large payments being promised to them now is a bad idea. Too soon !! Won’t other markets do the same in order to make a quick buck?
These security agencies of Zambia only excell at following HH , cancelling opposition rallies and looking on while PF Thugs attack people…….they are useless and should be called PF police.
Of course the pf cadre police officer left 10 minutes before her contracted shift. Unless by knock off u mean knocking one off which is wanking or ************. Lazy monkeys burn lungu
NEZ , your f00l is rotting in jail with this cold and all you know is to insult. NO WONDER MUKOBEKO IS A GOOD PLACE FOR YOU CHAPS
That’s why I said the police who were on duty that night and the cleaners must be questioned in this matter
stop finger pointing BA katongo just investigate any thing is possible zesco power can cause that unwanted damage to the marketeers
This is highly likely to a Zesco electrical fault becoz the fire started soon after Zesco power was switched on and becoz of the Electrical cables the fire quickly spread. It is politically convenient to blame UPND for the fire. So from his cell in Chikombaila Remand Prison HH started the fire? Chief Mukuni from far away started the fire thru remote control? This is just Political Witch Hunting. The first suspects should be the Security Personnel who guard the Market, City Marketing Management and Workers and the PF Commandos who guard the Market.Leave HH and UPND out of this Arson attack
We all know this is these are the same “Black Mamba” political gymnastics Mwila Ben concocted to have UNIP leaders arrested. Only these things always backfire on the initiators. There is no way Zambians shall agree to live under a stinking state of emergency ever again. Soon and very soon, Chagwa a zagwa!
In fact the perpetrator who started the fire is the Police spokes person Ms. Katongo herself..So give me the K500,000 now…
I suspect Bakapokola; nibamene banashoka!
Let them go consult the greatest witchdoctor kwa mununga!