PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not rush into firing his ministers and making changes to the Zambia Police Service command on the basis of baseless claims.
The President said he still has faith in all his ministers and other serving appointees, and that he will not be swayed into firing people based on falsehoods by some members of the public who claim that they have failed to execute their duties.
The head of State ruled out any possibility of sacking Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo following calls by some senior party members that he is divisive.
President Lungu was speaking at State House during a press conference yesterday.
“You cannot stampede me into firing people. My strategy is not to fire people on the basis of calls from the public. It is not an easy decision to fire people. Bowman will serve at my pleasure,” President Lungu said.
He said he will never base his decisions on falsehoods but will thoroughly investigate matters brought before his table before taking any decision.
President Lungu urged all his appointees to continue executing their duties diligently for the benefit of the Zambian people.
Mr Lungu called for patriotism and a sense of pride from all Zambians in resolving matters of national interest.
“Zambia is one of the most accomplished democracies in Africa,” President Lungu said.
He also assured the international community that government institutions have continued operating normally and that those that want to invest in Zambia are free to do so.
Kaizer Zulu fought in front of you Ring Stage and you took no action.
This is selective justice so just keep your compromised Den of Thieves.
One day,the hour will come.
I feel bad for our leader. He’s advisors are holding him hostage just because they helped him to be President. He has good intentions and want to do the right thing but he cannot do it because the people behind him are telling him to do otherwise. When he does what they say, and that action causes a negative reaction, they live to him alone to clean up the mess. He’s advisors are too Political. Everything to them is about settling Political scores. But they forget the ECL is a President for the whole country not just a Party. They’re causing him to have a lot of stress. That’s not good. They don’t care about him and his legacy. It’s very sad. He’s in a difficult situation.
Our country is now all, except in designation, a dictatorship and if it is not yet, then we are not far from it. Our political leaders in the ruling party often issue intimidating statements that frighten people and make us fear for the immediate and future. Catholic Bishops 23 April! How prophetic!
Lungs should just shut up in a normal country that stupid IG should have been fired 1 year ago…Lungu treats the IG like his Vice President our traffic got by stopped by the traffic police so that the IGs motorcade can pass by which was on the other side of the road, I will let you guys judge the situation this country is over…
For me my only issue is if we are in a democracy why are the opposition denied freedom of assembly by the government through the Police. Before and after elections the opposition have never been allowed to assemble no matter how many times they have followed the right procedure in terms of intent to peacefully assemble. That’s the only question I have as a non partisan citizen of Zambia
What would magufuli Do? Personally mr president I’m praying for God to give you listening ears.
Your excellency the security people lamentably failed you in Mongu in spite of so many of them deployed there
The President must listen to the people – and I don’t mean the limited sense of “people” as used here where it simply means people close to PF leadership.