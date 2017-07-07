PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that he was sworn to defend life and property as a primary responsibility.
Speaking when he unveiled a $548 million ZCCM-IH Cement Plant , the president said that that he will not tolerate irresponsible behaviour that undermines business confidence.
“I am sworn to defend life and property. That is my primary responsibility as President. When we build like this we shall not allow lawless individuals to take us backwards,” President Lungu said.
“Investors believe in us, we believe in them too and that is why we are resolute on maintaining and improving the business operating environment.”
He stressed that Zambia is safe for business and also safe for law abiding citizens.
President Lungu noted that the measures he has taken to curb acts of economic sabortage should only worry wrong doers.
The head of state who is also party President noted that the Patriotic Front is a pro poor government committed to creating tangible wealth and jobs for many Zambians in line with its manifesto.
The President said that the commissioned $548 million project in conjunction with Sinoconst of China will increase competition in the previous monopolized industry and further stabilise cement prices and a desired drop in prices.
The commissioned plant will also have two 20 mega watts coal fired thermal power plants to power the facility and the surplus power will be sold to Zesco thus cushioning Zesco’s stress.
Meanwhile, NEELKANTH Chairman Mr Patel has praised President Edgar Lungu’s continued zeal to maintain peace and order in the country noting that it is the backbone of every nations development.
Speaking during the launch in Ndola, Mr Patel, noted that it is the continued peace and serenity that has continued to attract them as investors.
“Today we are commissioning this project because of the good investment policy and the continued peace in the country if Zambia was not peaceful we wouldn’t be setting up such structures,” Mr Patel said
Mr Patel also thanked President Lungu for gracing the event noting that it assures governments support to the private sector.
“Your Excellency your vision to better the lives of every Zambian especially the rural section is being seen through you robust support in various projects across the country that are in the rural part of the country, and the people of Masaiti are happy because the establishment of this company will help in bettering their lives through employment creation especially for the youths in this area,” Mr Patel said.
“Your Excellency Sir setting up this company will also generate forex as Zambia will no longer need to export copper to make cables but will begin to produce cables locally and will be exporting finished products, sir this company will be producing about 2000 metric tones of copper cables which is a good number to export as a finished product.”
And Copperbelt Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo has thanked Neelkanth copper cable company for helping government in realising the vision to industrialise the rural part of the country.
“It’s amazing to see that the private sector has come on board in helping government realise the vision of having an industrialised economy and country because it’s only through such the country will develop at a faster rate,” said Lusambo.
Anyone saying Lungu is a dictator? It is UPND supporters that would turn our country to dictators HH Shame on you UPND for trying to ruin our peaceful and beloved Zambia
Who ever gave Dr. Lusambo and Dr. Kambwili their PhDs should give this man also a PhD in “Threats but No action.” Welcome to the club Dr. Lungu. When he retire he can teach at Lilayi Training College.
YOU’RE THE TRUE SON OF THE LAND – THE UNDETERRED PATRIOT
=========================================
Yes you swore to protect every Zambian, including the lost sons of the land UPND folks. No amount of Neo Simutanyi, Fred Mmembe, Hakainde Hichilema, Geofrey Bwalya Mwamba, Guy Guy, Nervious Nevers, Gen. Miyanda, Venon Mwanga and other hidden crooks should deter progress. After all is said and done, Zambia should be preserved. You have but only limited time to prove your ability to transform Zambia. Yes that is want we want, launching of new projects, projects that will uplift the lives of the Zambian citizen. We know that you will not rule forever, so beat your drum the best you know how. KK, FTJ, LPM and RB beat theirs in fashion. GO ON SON OF MAN! BEAT THOSE DRUMS!
Not warnings again!? We were so proud of Lungu program on copperbelt, and we didn’t expect threats at anyone.
We hope he will walk a long distance with Catholics tomorrow without insulting or threatening anybody.
Kunkha mulilo abana balyenshima. Eyes transfix on the big things for the common good of mother Zambia. Liberal Politics is never short of deviants thriving on acts of aberration to derail a working administration. Deviation schemes that culminate into Government failure, always turns into expendable political capital against the ruling administration disarm and neutralize them with delivery of landmark and capital projects across the country. Such is what matters to the Zambian masses. We got your back all the way.
Chagwa, Chagwa, Chagwa, how many times have I called you? The reason why there is misbehaviour in the country is not because there are opposition parties. Opposition parties have always been there since 1991. The reason there is misbehaviour is because you tolerate indispline especially to anyone wearing PF regalia and punching the air with a fist. The IG, and all law enforcement officials are now castrated.
Cont…
When your leadership is monolineal and only knows how to frustrate the UPND, your entire presidency is in shambles. You have turned the State machinery into agents of UPND suppression. They can’t even investigate issues without trying to link them to UPND. Objectivity is lost. No one has been arrested or charged for arson because you are directing the police towards the UPND. They have tapped the phones and are listening to conversations hoping to catch one to no avail. Lusambo said he knows who is doing this, it is PF. But the police cannot move to arrest them.
Cont…
Listen to calls and the still voice in your head. Things are not right. You cannot force matters and think by saying UPND are perpetrators them they will turn to be one. You have tried all these moves from the campaign times and severally you have been proved wrong. You have tried to provoke the UPND but failed to cause them to loose their longsuffering. This quality is God given. God is protecting the nation and in the end you will just hurt yourself. All this misbehaviour talk has three fingers pointed back at you. You are the greatest playboy Zambia has had for a leader.
Lungu is finally cracking his whip! About time. You can’t rule a country with your heart, it has to be with your head to save the greater good.
@Senior.. Kkkkkkeekee
Kunka umulilo abana balye nshima!!!! We need that…
Crack the whip on you Nubian princess, Lungu is the weakest leader the country has ever seen and karma is catching up to him. You can be that cruel and expect everything to go well for you. Barely one year you already being being called a dictator and endorsing yourself for ICC prosecution. He is getting meaner and meaner by the day, we need to hook him up with blac chyna he might be depressed, all that comes from his mouth is sort this on, that one no love at all or uniting words.
The only thing undermining business is YOU Lungu and your worthless Minions. You are destroying Zambia with your dictatorship, but remember this. YOU WILL NOT LAST as justice stinks.
Lungu, Lungu, Lungu mwana wakwitu. Ukukumba vichi? What are you looking for? You cannot keep fighting what is right and replacing it by your personal will. You listen to Mumbi Phiri, Kaizer Zulu, and Amos Chanda. None of these were elected by the people. You appointed them. They have no allegiance to the people but you. Only you. But you my friend, you are answerable to us. And everything that the trio are doing is on your head. They are turning you into a Zombie. They want to turn the country into Zombieland. Your threats amount to nothing because you know who is misbehaving, – PF cadres.
OK good afternoon zambians, my name is chlka1a lungu. I decided to over rule the rule of law by illegally inaugurating myself even after a petition was lodged against my disputed election. I then became surprised when the majority of the country did not recognise me. I still led the country with disappointing results where i saw the dilapidation of the rule of law and lack of security in the country. This led to a fire which has burned poor peoples sources of income. I then decided to issue a state of emergency which undermines business confridence. Now am tell you that i will not tolerate behaviour that undermines business confidence… do you see how retarded and mad i am? from now on call me chofunta lungu OK?
EC lungu
Thats Zambians for you…they see Dangota’s business plan and copy it. Now they will try to muscle him out by giving all kinds of tax and fuel discounts to this company!!
President Edgar Lungu should reduce on those threats and start taking actions!!many blacks never believe in threats but actions.
This is the route our ZP have also taken which never result into anything serious.
WORDS WITHOUT ACTIONS LEAD TO NOTHING!!
START TAKING ACTIONS AND AVOID THOSE THREATS AS WE ARE TIRED OF THEM!!
You are doing well Your Excellency by locking up misfits like Akainde Ichilema AKA Kaponya (HH). Safeguard our economy from these saboteurs and miscreants. Kudos
The UPND low life Akainde and Mutinta thought a volcano would erupt and lead him to State House in the confusion. He has been tamed now and this is a good thing.
Hichilema’s right hand is now his new best friend while Mutale Nalumango takes steady and mature control of UPND.
I rose this morning to the fresh air smell in Makeni and birds singing. A pompous Hakainde wakes up to the smell of poo everyday. Had Hichilema grown beyond U5, he would have avoided life behind bars.
All he needed was to mature. He can learn a thing or 2 from Madam Nalumango. Her pronouncements are well balanced.