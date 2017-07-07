PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that he was sworn to defend life and property as a primary responsibility.

Speaking when he unveiled a $548 million ZCCM-IH Cement Plant , the president said that that he will not tolerate irresponsible behaviour that undermines business confidence.

“I am sworn to defend life and property. That is my primary responsibility as President. When we build like this we shall not allow lawless individuals to take us backwards,” President Lungu said.

“Investors believe in us, we believe in them too and that is why we are resolute on maintaining and improving the business operating environment.”

He stressed that Zambia is safe for business and also safe for law abiding citizens.

President Lungu noted that the measures he has taken to curb acts of economic sabortage should only worry wrong doers.

The head of state who is also party President noted that the Patriotic Front is a pro poor government committed to creating tangible wealth and jobs for many Zambians in line with its manifesto.

The President said that the commissioned $548 million project in conjunction with Sinoconst of China will increase competition in the previous monopolized industry and further stabilise cement prices and a desired drop in prices.

The commissioned plant will also have two 20 mega watts coal fired thermal power plants to power the facility and the surplus power will be sold to Zesco thus cushioning Zesco’s stress.

Meanwhile, NEELKANTH Chairman Mr Patel has praised President Edgar Lungu’s continued zeal to maintain peace and order in the country noting that it is the backbone of every nations development.

Speaking during the launch in Ndola, Mr Patel, noted that it is the continued peace and serenity that has continued to attract them as investors.

“Today we are commissioning this project because of the good investment policy and the continued peace in the country if Zambia was not peaceful we wouldn’t be setting up such structures,” Mr Patel said

Mr Patel also thanked President Lungu for gracing the event noting that it assures governments support to the private sector.

“Your Excellency your vision to better the lives of every Zambian especially the rural section is being seen through you robust support in various projects across the country that are in the rural part of the country, and the people of Masaiti are happy because the establishment of this company will help in bettering their lives through employment creation especially for the youths in this area,” Mr Patel said.

“Your Excellency Sir setting up this company will also generate forex as Zambia will no longer need to export copper to make cables but will begin to produce cables locally and will be exporting finished products, sir this company will be producing about 2000 metric tones of copper cables which is a good number to export as a finished product.”

And Copperbelt Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo has thanked Neelkanth copper cable company for helping government in realising the vision to industrialise the rural part of the country.

“It’s amazing to see that the private sector has come on board in helping government realise the vision of having an industrialised economy and country because it’s only through such the country will develop at a faster rate,” said Lusambo.