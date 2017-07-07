Lafarge Zambia, awarded the Timange Ma Bondi Promotion overall prizes to the four lucky winners. The total prize value of K1 million made up of residential plots, house designs, bill of quantities and 400 bags of cement went to Andrew Milambo of Lusaka, Willard Bulaya of Solwezi, Hildah Kazela of Lusaka and, Olande Phiri of Ndola. Speaking when handing over the prizes at Lafarge Head office in Chilanga today, Lafarge Chief Executive Officer Mr. Vincent Bouckaert congratulated all the winners stating that the success of the campaign was owed to the participants, customers and the participating outlets countrywide. “I also wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the instant prize winners as well as the Grand prize winners. The success of the campaign is owed to the participants, the end users as well as the participating outlets for making sure that the campaign was promoted throughout the entire period”, he said. Mr. Bouckaert further said that the competition was one of Lafarge Zambia’s corporate social responsibilities initiatives aimed at empowering end users to build their house and he was happy that it is a success. He said Lafarge’s objective remains that of improving the welfare of the people in society and Timange Ma bondi promotion had contributed to this. Speaking after receiving the prizes the four winners said they are happy to win the prizes as they would be able to build their houses because almost everything was given to them to start building. The Timange Ma Bondi promotion was managed by an independent company, Intarget, and the results were audited and verified by the independent auditor, Ernst and Young. The Promotion ran for 3 months specifically from 20 February 2017 to 20 May 2017 at the following outlets Builders Market, Badat Agencies,Checkers , Nkosejo, Cary Mac, Mist Developers, House of Luanshya, Bubu Trading, Sparrow Investments, Jagruti, National Building Supplies, Cpaess ,F&K Trading, Micmar, Handyman, Brii Ozi , Royal Gene, Kalobwe , Rift Valley and Rockline. Over the course of the campaign there were 1,800 winners who walked away with a total of 9,000 bags of cement as instant prizes.