PRESIDENT Lungu is today expected to unveil the construction of the US$528 million ZCCM-Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) cement manufacturing plant at Ndola Lime Company, a project expected to create 4,000 jobs.
During his two-day working visit, the President is also expected to commission the construction of the Mufulira- Ndola road, and open the Neelkanth Cable Plant in Masaiti.
Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga said the cement plant will create about 4,000 jobs.
He said President Lungu is also scheduled to be in Mufulira to commission the reconstruction of the Mufulira-Ndola road, which was last worked on in the 1980s.
Tomorrow, the President is expected to take part in a fund-raising walk by the Catholic Church in Ndola aimed at raising K4.5 million for building of houses for parish priests in the province.
Every opportunity available for not sleeping in State House. Chief Mukuni can’t fly there? Lol.
The President of Brazil left the State House and he’s living in the Vice President house because of witchcraft. Reach out to him, he may advise you on one thing or two.
Remove Inonge Wina from the government house and move in there. She can stay somewhere else.
Ok…you can’t fault him on these initiatives. A cement plant! Good. Hopefully, even more, competition to help bring the prices down..and of course employed for 4000 people is very welcome. Also, work on the Mufulira- Ndola road is long over-due. No one hardly uses the road anymore. It is so frustrating to have to go via Kitwe and spend an extra 30-40mins, especially considering the delays on the Kitwe Chingola road due to the never ending dual carriageway construction. I wonder if repairs of the Ndola road will end in Mufulira town only or will go all the way up to the Mokambo border. The Mufulira-Mokambo Road is also almost impassible now. Regarding participation in the fundraising walk, I guess the President is trying to mend fences with the Catholic churches…no other way of…