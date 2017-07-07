PRESIDENT Lungu is today expected to unveil the construction of the US$528 million ZCCM-Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) cement manufacturing plant at Ndola Lime Company, a project expected to create 4,000 jobs.

During his two-day working visit, the President is also expected to commission the construction of the Mufulira- Ndola road, and open the Neelkanth Cable Plant in Masaiti.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga said the cement plant will create about 4,000 jobs.

He said President Lungu is also scheduled to be in Mufulira to commission the reconstruction of the Mufulira-Ndola road, which was last worked on in the 1980s.

Tomorrow, the President is expected to take part in a fund-raising walk by the Catholic Church in Ndola aimed at raising K4.5 million for building of houses for parish priests in the province.