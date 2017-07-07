Zesco United and Al Hilal Obeid’s final Group C match in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup has been cancelled.

This following the Sudan Football Associations’ suspension from all football activities by CAF on July 6.

Furthermore, Obied arrived in Zambia on the date FIFA announced the Sudan FA’s suspension.

Obied also arrived in Zambia after already securing their qualification from Group C with a game to spare on 10 points heading into their final game away at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium against 2nd placed Zesco.

“Consequently, El Hilal El Obeid club is not allowed to participate in CAF matches and it’s disqualified from CAF interclub competitions in accordance to FIFA’s decision. The aforementioned match is hereby cancelled and will not take place as scheduled. The final situation of Group C of the competition will be announced soon,” the CAF communique read in part.

Zesco have 7 points, CRD Libolo of Angola who have 6 points heading into their final Group C home game in Calulo against bottom placed Smouha on July 9.

Smouha of Egypt have 5 points.

Meanwhile,Zesco will still be in action this Sunday and host Forest Rangers in a FAZ Super Division Week 16 Ndola derby clash that was earlier postponed due to their Confederation Cup obligations.