Zanaco have failed to qualify for the 2017 CAF Champions League while Zesco United are through to the last 8 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In Casablanca, 10-man Zanaco were beaten 1-0 by Wydad Casablanca to finish 3rd in Group D.

Striker Achraf Bencharki’s 68th minute goal eliminated 10-man Zanaco who had defender Taonga Bwembya sent off in the 58th minute.

Zanaco finished tied on 11 points with Al Ahly of Egypt who finished 2nd on goal difference after a 3-1 home win over winless Cotonsport of Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Zesco are through to the Confederation Cup last 8 via a walkover after Sudan suspension by FIFA last week.

Zesco were due to play Sudanese club Al Hilal Obied who unfortunately even travelled to Zambia on the date the ban was effected on July 6.

Zesco get a 3-0 walkover win and top the group on an unassailable 10 points.