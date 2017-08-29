Multi-national oil company BP has appointed South African chartered accountant Priscillah Mabelane as the chief executive of its Southern Africa operation.
Mabelane’s appointment on Monday makes her the first black woman in history to head a multi-national oil company.
“Priscillah’s appointment reinforces BPSA’s pioneering role and strength of commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that will breed creativity and ensure we meet, even exceed customer expectations,” said the BP Southern Africa chairperson Thandi Orleyn.
“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” Orleyn was quoted by local media eNCA.
Priscillah Mabelane has worked with BPSA since 2011 when she joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to that, she has served in executive positions at several companies including Ernst & Young, Eskom Holdings Limited, Airports Company South Africa and Vodacom Group Limited spanning a period of 20 years.
She will assume the role on September 1.
Source: Africanews.com
Congrats Lady!
Congratulations to Priscilla Mabelane. I believe our own women like Mizinga Melu, Charity Lumpa, etc can rise to such challenges. We just need to encourage them.
Watch this space for my daughter.
Hoo she is not Zambian?
So Mumbi Phiri didn’t know BP was hiring?
She never stay for long at one company, I hope she doesn’t do the same to men, 8 in 20 years. Unreliable.
Well done lets encourage our females to achieve in their chosen field
bootom power who doesnt know you wicked women
But BP pulled out of Zambia. That “Southern Africa” therefore, does not include us
…they are back in Zambia as PUMA ENERGY…
Puma energy is different from BP. Check your facts.
If it was a Zambian appointed to that position 1diots like masala maso would’ve condemned. It’s just amazing to see how foreigners talk highly about zambia while indigenous Zambians scandalise their own country. I hate this 1mbecile masalamaso.
Women should now graduate from being an object of human advancement. As long as we get excited on news about first black women this and that, it will become increasingly hard to normalise the perception that a woman is a human first, and a black person is a human first before they become CEO. Just announce that xxx is CEO without the excitement of a kid on a jumping castle that a black woman has been appointed CEO
Correct. Also, I notice the appointment of a Chartered Accountant as CEO Southern Africa reveals that up to now BP Southern Africa just trades finished products – no processing.
Agreed. Priscillah Mabelane appointed CEO is the appropriate heading. Stating the gender and race creates the impression it was done because she is a female and black.
…and she looks beautiful, no Wigs or so-called “human hair” like our hideous Nkandu Luwo….
AND NO EAR RINGS. SHE MUST BE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST!!
OFCOURSE
THIS IS BECAUSE THE USE OF PETROL AND DIESEL IS ENDING IN BY 2040 SO THEY CAN’T IMAGINE BP CRUMBLING WHILE BEING LED BY THEMSELVES. THE CRUMBLING AND FINISHING OF BP WOULD RATHER BE HER. AFRICANS SHOULD BE ASKING THEMSELVES A SIMPLE QUESTION: WHY NOW? THE GIANT FORD VEHICLE MANUFACTURER IS SPEARHEADING THE END TO USING PETROL AND DIESEL AND DEVELOPING AN ELECTRICAL CAR. VERY SOON THE WORLD WILL SEE A NEW LANDSCAPE OF STREETS WHERE STREET LAMPS POLES WILL BE TURNED INTO VEHICLE CHARGERS.
The fact is that the salary and conditions attached to it will definitely change. Some things will be removed or under valuated you can bet me.
Our most powerfull women in the likes of sylvia MASEBO kabimba, NKANDU LUO MANDA, MUMBI NKONDE PHIRI, DORA SILIYA FOLOTIYA, VICTORIA KALIMA CHIBWE, MULENGA KAMPAMBA MWANZA, JEAN KAPATA MOYO, ESTHER LUNGU , MAGARET DUDU MWANAKATWE the list is endless , ANY OF the listed could have been appointed to this position had they applied
hahaha. Love your sarcasm dude. Thanks, I needed the laugh.
Melu and Lumpa cannot rise o such positions. Look at what they studied and you will wonder how they rose. I am not trying to do a PHD but I am trying to be realistic. They finished school and never added since they started working. Ukupelesha panshila. Maybe Dora nga aleka ubucende notwaice.
I agree with Doti Matombe yhe confitions will be de-valued (we’ve worked long enough with these characters to know their hidden chess move up their sleeve).. unless they are an equal opportunity employer based on their campony’s ethical code.
Congratulations Young Lady. I am so very proud of you.
congrats sis,do us proud.
Congratulations