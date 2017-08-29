Multi-national oil company BP has appointed South African chartered accountant Priscillah Mabelane as the chief executive of its Southern Africa operation.

Mabelane’s appointment on Monday makes her the first black woman in history to head a multi-national oil company.

“Priscillah’s appointment reinforces BPSA’s pioneering role and strength of commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that will breed creativity and ensure we meet, even exceed customer expectations,” said the BP Southern Africa chairperson Thandi Orleyn.

“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” Orleyn was quoted by local media eNCA.

Priscillah Mabelane has worked with BPSA since 2011 when she joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to that, she has served in executive positions at several companies including Ernst & Young, Eskom Holdings Limited, Airports Company South Africa and Vodacom Group Limited spanning a period of 20 years.

She will assume the role on September 1.

Source: Africanews.com