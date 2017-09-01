President Edgar Lungu has said that he will leave it to Zambians to judge if United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is committed to dialogue or not. This follows Mr. Hichilema’s outbursts in South Africa when he addressed a media briefing. President Lungu said that it was wrong for a Zambian to be attacking the country’s sovereignty in a foreign country.
Speaking to journalists shortly before departure for Swaziland where he will be guest of honour at an international trade fair, President Lungu said it was up to Zambians to judge whether the opposition leader was committed to dialogue.
“I have always urged people to be patriotic, judge him for yourselves. Is that the kind of a leader people want? The Bembas say ubufumu buichindika ubwine. So you just have to be patriotic and respect the sovereignty of the nation if you want to be respected, if you don’t, no one will respect you,” President Lungu said.
And asked whether HH’s statements whilst in South Africa would jeopordise the dialogue process, President Lungu wondered whether the latter was committed to the process.
“I don’t know whether you can read dialogue and good will in this process. I don’t know. But am ready to meet anyone who wants to discuss issues of governance and how we can bring harmony in the nation.” said President Lungu.
Commenting on petition to fire Finance Minister Felic Mutati, President Lungu said that he has not yet received a report from PF Secretary General Davies Mwila over the petition by Eastern Province Officials against Minister of Finance Felix Mutati.
The head of state was seen off by Vice President Inonge Wina, service chiefs and Cabinet ministers and has since arrived in Manzini, Swaziland for a working visit. The President was welcomed by Swazi Prime Minister Dr. Barnabas Dlamini at around 17 hours. On Friday evening, President Lungu will attend a state banquet hosted for him by his host, King Mswati. On Saturday, the President will officially grace the Swaziland Trade Fair.
Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has said that he is saddened by remarks made by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema in South Africa where he addressed the press.
Mr. Mwakalombe said that since he joined Parliament there has never been a day police were allowed in the Parliamentary chambers to disrupt the session as claimed by Mr. Hichilema.
The Minister said that the opposition leader is misleading people in South Africa by telling them about things that have never happened in Zambia.
And Former UPND Deputy spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo said that the outbursts by Mr. Hichilema in South Africa are diluting the spirit of reconciliation between him and President EDGAR LUNGU.
Mr. Lifwekelo wondered how President Lungu will reconcile with someone who was busy attacking him in a foreign country.
And New Congress party -NCP president Peter Chanda says Mr. Hichilema has forgotten too soon that it is the same judiciary he is attacking that set him and five-5 others free.
Thanks
On behalf of the public I would say – we are shocked and extremely disappointed the case was discontinued. We are not happy and feel the case should be reopened asap in the interest of public safety
I have a PhD.
Thanks bb2014,2016
Please clean up the mess which you created.
Voter turnout in Pro UPND strongholds 60 to 95 percent – Southern, Western, Northwestern and part of Central
Voter turnout in Pro PF areas 20 to 60 percent
Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern, Lusaka and part of Central
The low turnout in Pro PF areas shows why the margin was low between HH and ECL it also shows why there was a majority vote for PF MPs.
Enough said, we wait for 2021 if PF can increase its turnout to 50 to 70 percent there is no way UPND will win even if they have 100percent turnout in their strongholds. Simple maths!
Mushota, the case wasn’t stopped. Government just realized that they had no evidence to proceed with the case. The government feared to be humiliated and embarrassed further.
Why let the people of Zambia judge for themselves?
The ordinary Zambian cares more about where his next meal wil come from. Where the money to pay school fees and medical bills will come from.
They care about not being harassed or arrested by police when they voice their discontent about corruption in government, or when they challenge your leadership.
They care about the futures of their children, and the debt being accrued at their expense.
Those are the issues we Zambians care about….not about judging HH rantings in RSA…like that will feed us, or make our lives better.
Mxmmm ?
This dude is so obsessed with HH.
You have a PhD in what, in being a PF sycophant?
@ Mushota! Your bitter disappointment from the discharge is a result of your “Hatred” for HH.
You have invested a lot of time and effort in this Hatred and now it’s beginning to eat you up.
Begin to “Love” be a leader on LT since you literally live here.
MR PRESIDENT, YOU PUT HH IN JAIL FOR OVER 3 MONTHS AND YOU EXPECT HIM TO SAY GOOD ABOUT YOUR GOVERNMENT? Really?….Just because HH forgave you and the brutal police does not mean that he had forgotten the tough time you gave.
At the moment, there isn’t much good to say about Zambia, you need to clean the mess you brought to the country before you can hear good things about Zambia.
Lifwekelo please take your medication otherwise you will dilute your health
If you want HH to be heard in Zambia, allow ZNBC, Times of Zambia and Daily Mail to cover him. Allow him to mobilize his party, allow him to freely move and interact with Zambians. Why worry about him when you hurt and hate him so much? You are scared of him, period.
HH SPOKE AGAINST THE BRUTALITY THAT HE AND OTHER VICTIMS SUFFERED AT THE HANDS OF THE LUNGU BRUTAL REGIME. HE DID NOT SPEAK AGAINST ZAMBIA. LUNGU IS JUST ASHAMED THAT HIS BRUTALITY IS BEING EXPOSED. THE OTHER THING LUNGU AND HIS MINION SHOULD KNOW IS THAT HIS BRUTALITY IS AN OPEN SECRET TO THE WORLD. IT IS NAIVE OF HIM TO THINK THAT THE WORLD IS NOT AWARE OF THE BRUTALITY OF HIS REGIME. PICTURES OF THE BRUTAL ARREST OF HH HAVE BEEN CIRCULATING AROUND THE WORLD SINCE HH WAS ARRESTED. HOW DID THE COMMONWEALTH GOT INVOLVED? ADMIT YOUR BRUTALITY AND APOLOGISE. LUNGU IS ASHAMED THAT HH HAS FORGIVEN HIM.
THIS LETTER IS WELL WRITTEN AND MEANS SERIOUS BUSINESS FROM A CONCERNED ZAMBIA OR OBSERVER IN ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL. I HOPE THAT IT WILL NOT FALL ON DEAF EARS:
” Dear editor,
LUSAKA’S airport road remains one of the most important roads in our nation’s capital city. Unfortunately, this is one of the most obsolete and ill-maintained roads in the entire city of Lusaka.
It is unfathomable that this is the first road all visiting presidents, diplomats, celebrities and indeed all tourists coming to Zambia through Lusaka have to drive on.
The road is narrow, uneven, unmarked, lacks proper speed limits and generally in a terrible state. Further, the road has no night lighting, no bus-stops and shelters for passengers travelling to the airport; no pedestrian sidewalks and crossing, to mention…
…to mention a few. This road should be the pride of our city and country, but even some of the roads in the most remote places in Lusaka look better than this important gate-way into Lusaka city.
I therefore challenge RDA and all stakeholders to at least do the following: initiate an immediate upgrade of KK International Airport road into a dual-carriageway with modern lighting, road signs and markings, commuter bus-stops and shelters, sidewalks etc. Further, the road should have a toll-gate so that it generates revenue for self-maintenance. Toll-gates into international airports are a world-wide phenomenon. The toll-gate should also serve as a check-point for all traffic entering and leaving the airport. This means there would not be multiple-check points leading to the airport, so…
…This means there would not be multiple-check points leading to the airport, so that traffic jams are avoided.
Finally, Government must consider constructing an alternative road to KK International Airport for presidential motorcades and other official traffic. Currently, the idea of sweeping all traffic off the road to give way to official motorcades travelling to and from the airport is neither professional nor safe.
The new airport is taking great shape, let auxiliary structures start adding to the beauty of it all.
BRONSON MARCUS AURELIUS”.
“And New Congress party -NCP president Peter Chanda says Mr. Hichilema has forgotten too soon that it is the same judiciary he is attacking that set him and five-5 others free.”
IT SEEMS LIKE PEOPLE ARE WASTING TOO MUCH TIME ON HH. “ABANA BANDOSHI TABATASH”. AKUSUNKENI FYE MILIMO, LEKENI NAO HH ALEBOSA FYE KUNSE YA CALO. VERY SOON YOU WILL HEAR HIM WANTING TO STAND FOR PRESIDENCY IN THE USA. HE IS LUCK IT WASN’T IN THE USA HE OBSTRUCTED THE PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE WITH HIS FELLOW UPND LUNATICS. THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN SWEPT WITH BULLETS LIKE COCKROACHES.
Mushota,
who the heck do you think you are when you wrote: “On behalf of the public I would say” ???
Since when are you the spokeswoman for “the public” ???!
Who has appointed you, except yourself?
Quite obviously: your PhD (whatever it was about) does NOT qualify you for that!
PhD as in Poor head Development? It seems.
He only expressed what he had gone through.
HH was right to condemn the abuse of POA and the butchering of mourners at the grave yard by PF with impunity
Who in his right mind can forget the massive attrocities committed by PF in the stupid name of pfriotism.
Pfriotism is not patriotism but a mere show of support for stupid PF and its stupid leader Chakolwa Lungu.no matter how much they disregard rule of law, rig elections, arrest people on trumped up charges and kill opposition members with impunity.
Real patriotism demands one standing up to the injustices in his own country and highlighting whats gone with the certain branches of the government in their efforts to uphold rule of law and maintain peace.
Most PF minions here are PFriotic/pathetic and NOT patriotic by any means.
I leave you with this question;…
Most PF minions here are PFriotic/pathetic and NOT patriotic by any means.
I leave you with this question; is there anything HH said not true about the way PF is ruling the country? Please point it out if its ok for UPND supporters to be afraid of gathering freely while PF minions can go sh1t in the streets in huge numbers without a permit?.
VIVA UPND and HH TEAM.
HH will never love Zambia he is the sadist person ever lived on Zambian soil
Illiterate PF cadres think that abusing rule of law should be a hidden secret.
TRUE TO THE POINT. HH NEVER EXPERIENCED LOVE FROM HIS FATHER MR CHITOMBWA. HE GREW UP WITHOUT LOVE. SO, HE DOESN’T KNOW WHAT LOVE MEANS. LET ALONE HOW IT FEELS. SUCH PEOPLE WHO NEVER EXPERIENCED LOVE FROM PARENTS OBVIOUSLY ARE ALWAYS BITTER AND HATEFUL OF ANYONE. SO, CHITOMBWA IS ABSOLUTELY NOT THE RIGHT CHAP FOR STATE PRESIDENCY. HE IS A POTENTIAL FILTHY DICTATOR. DON’T EVEN TRY, LET HIM JUST BE PERPETUALLY IN OPPOSITION WHERE HE CAN BE CONTROLLED AND PUT BACK IN PRISON NGA AYA SANA.
Hakainde Hichilema has kissed the Zambian Presidency ‘Goodbye!.’ He has done a disservice to himself and the Zambian people. Even Morgan Tsvangirai, who was in a worse country than Zambia NEVER went out of Zimbabwe to badmouth the country. Uyu mwana HH, ni wa maloza. He is really an under 5 politician. You go outside your home to tell your neighbours about how you live in your father’s house and you expect your siblings to kiss your bottom when you come back?
Under5 will never learn. Just imagine all this tarnishing of Zambia in SA happened when he was reported to be sick and cannot attend court session in Luanshya. Even GBM is said to have been evacuated but he was busy scandalising Zambia abroad. This crop of leaders is r.otten to the core. Ask yo Malema what rotten to the core means.
I end here!
You chaps, do you really understand what dialogue is all about? I wonder because most of you are just posting contributions with substance and always blaming HH and yet he is the most hurt between the two leaders here. Be sincere! If Mr Lungu himself was serious about this dialogue, he would have started the ball rolling after all he is the Head of State. But to my surprise, he is asking Zambians to make a judgement and yet he is departing for Swaziland instead of attending to Zambia ‘s pressing problems like the DIALOGUE itself!
@mumbeti I agree with you entirely. The onus is on the President to initiate the dialogue. Lungu is making it look like this dialogue is all about HH. This involves all stakeholders opposition parties civic society the church etc. Does he expect HH to invite these other stakeholders? Why can’t he follow the precedents set by former presidents? This is state sponsored dialogue. This is where Lungu fails the leadership test. This business of issuing important statements at the airport is not on. Why is he so scared of one to one interviews? He should be brave enough sit down and be interviewed properly so that we can also judge him.
That’s when you are obtaining a PHD? I have two.
You were caught red-handed, ready to sniff life out of a political opponent. Sad.
Dialogue with you a brutal drunken ruler. You sent him to prison without cause for 4 months and now you expect him to be kind with his words.
Judgement is on you Mr incompetent president!
Odinga and his legal team only had 7 days to have there petition heard,HH had 14 days.kikiki,who’s dumber between the two?
GRZ should get that Scotland woman to sort out her mess otherwise take this mambala back to Mukobeko where he belongs. Democracy is not a right to insult or deceive. This fight is no longer HH and GRZ but rather evil imperialists who are seeking wealth from former colonies to substitute for their chaos in the European union. I never supported Lungu but with HH utterances, I’m with the president 100%. Sata should have finished this chap when he had the chance. What a sad case.
But you had to have a colonialist to tell you that what you were doing to the opposition was wrong?
HE HAD NO OPTION BUT TO DO IT WERE PEOPLE ARE CIVILIZED.CAN ANY ONE CHALLENGE ME IF A ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT COULD ALLOW AN OPPOSITION LEADER FROM OUTSIDE TO ATTEND PARLIAMENT SESSION?IT CAN BE A TABOO.THE WHOLE WORLD COULD PUT ZAMBIA INTO HISTORY.
No, the colonialist is only interested in stirring things up to get people like you worked up to allow safe passage to your mineral wealth.
PF wantedv to disadvantage HH but God said no! Ask me why all those PF minions who were making noise about HH are quite? They have been silenced by a powerful hand of God.
Hazaluza Hagain! UPND is not for peace. UPND does not mean well. UPND has a cartel behind them meant to sell Zambia! UPND supporters disrespects the president daily and they follow after their loser beliefs! No sane Zambian can ever trust Three Mansion or his party!
Caught pants down trying to suffocate the an opposition leader. Hard to justify your acts Mr. President.
Must go back! Don’t let him out ever again if he does the stoolpid stuff!
for what?
Evil Sharon you need to calm down.
Go and shave your pubic area, and learn to cook instead of posting hate
Zambia for sale to the highest bidder! By a guy who got rich selling it!
While a fallen Lawyer who was caught stealing from a poor widow is selling Zambia to corruption and enriching himself with 20billion within 2 years.
What is that thief saying? You stole from a widow. Did you pay back?
Even Nelson Mandela was critical of the ruling Nationalist Party’s apartheid Government after he was released from prison, just before the 1994 elections in South Africa, yet he was committed to a process of reconciliation. And people celebrated him for being true to his principles.
An individual having a different opinion on matters of the country to your’s Mr President doesn’t mean that they are not committed to reconciliation, it’s just democracy, please play the ball and not the man. Focus on what you can deliver for Zambia, and not on HH. Thats how you win people’s heart – actions speak louder than words – you currently control all the machinery needed to move the lives of Zambians forward, and win their hearts yet you are just focussed on crushing anyone who seems to be a…
Please dont even try to match Mandela with HH. HH is just being unreasonable, messing up again and again. Beginning to think he is running mad.
This is very amazing to see an opposition leader speaking about his own county like the upnd leader is doing as if he is in excel,is he coming back to or he has asked for asylum in south Africa. I wonder.
What did HH say that was un patriotic? Was it really anti Zambia or anti PF?
Thats where the problem is PF doesnt know where to separate Zambia and its party affairs They think Zambia is PF. So who ever speaks about the ill the presidents commits isb speakins against Zambia.
Do you expect anything better from a (UPN)Donkey? Certainly not me.
Like Dr Mushota, I said that underfive should never have been released in the first place. But we can get him back in for perjury anyway, in luanshya. He can be whisked away to Luanshya police cells as soon as he arrives back.
then no IMF….
Reconciliation doesn’t mean the other guy has to be loyal to you. Reconciliation is meant to effect peace, NOT compromising your principles and values. Check in State House Kaunda must have left a Dictionary somewhere.
Kk stole all the books…..
Lazy Lungu just get on the aircraft and collect your airmiles to Swaziland….what type of president is this who is so workshy; he just got back from 7 day in Mfuwe doing absolutely nothing!!
Jay Jay your mother never loved you , You pathetic self praise lunatic as long as you insult our beloved President I will insult you.
He is behaving like a free mason….Telling lies, creating false imagination and pretending to be charitable
do you really know the Free Masons and the jobs they do quietly?
All HH said in S.A. is truth. If you thot you wud intimidate him forget. He is not dull like most of you ar thts why you follow dull leaders like headless chickens. He wil expose yr evil deeds til you become sobber and do the right thing. You poverty stricken chaps! Foward foward HH. You have made them sweat and they will continue to sweat.
Why does the PRESIDENT need so many people to just see him off at the airport. Do all these people have nothing better to do. Until such mentality ends , we are doomed as Zambians in particular and Africa in general. I always see President Trump leaving his country without all these unnecessary send offs. ECL its your duty to stop this unprofitable mentality of ignorant ZAMBIANS.
do you really know the Free Masons and the jobs they do quietly?
HH is a good man but he has a false sense of importance. What HH is doing is like washing dirty linen in public. Just imagine a situation where you fight with your wife but instead of talking with her you go to the neighbour and start talking about your wife. A person like that needs alangizi. but alas he has people like VJ Mwaanga in toll. How can people like that advise him. Maybe a VJ of old not the present VJ. So what is Telesphore Mpundu got to say about this now? Anyone who can fraternize with Maimane and Malema as his close buddies has something seriously wrong with his head.
HH could have been left rotting in mukobeko until 2021 for Zambia to enjoy peace.this tonga man is a great danger to our national peace and unity.he got a lot money from South African whites for upnd campaigns in 2016 and promised them Zambian assets!!
HH does not love a united Zambia.given a chance,he would be happy separating Dundumwezi from Zambia.hope Obasanjo and Scotland are seeing how evil the man (HH) they begged president Edgar Lungu to help is!!this also confirms why people in 6.5 provinces never celebrated HH’s release from mukobeko because they knew how evil the nigga is!!
ECL MUST NOT DIALOGUE WITH KAINDE!!LET HIM CONTINUE RANTING IN SA AND WE SHALL SEE IF SOUTH AFRICAN WHITES WILL VOTE FOR HIM IN 2021!!
plus the DPP should revoke that nolle soon!!
Thats what you planned but failed. Evil doers! God will punish you for your hatred!
There is something wrong in hh mind and by the way were did this dude came from just to bring baseless, boring politics in zambia otherwise hh is a wrong candidate i have ever seen together with zyangelai i zimu. this two are hired guns by there master in south africa and part of europe
@Comedian:you are 100% right!!!
Indeed HH needs Alangizi because he doesnt know how to do politics!!he can differ with PF leadership but that does not give him passport to paint all Zambians black!
When HH was in mukobeko,our kwacha became strong(below k9 per 1 $ dollar),today the dollar is above k9,fuel prices dropped,mealie meal was below K62 breakfast and k40 Roller meal,etc.but all these good things will soon be spoiled by HH because of his evil politics.THIS IS WHY MANY VOTERS HATE HH WITH A PASSION!!
HH can win many souls once he starts doing civilised politics.BUT SINCE HE SEEMS TO BE CURSED,HE WILL NEVER CHANGE!!!
HH is important thts why pipo can’t stop talking abt him….if he was not a factor you cud hv left him alone. Whn he was in prison it was all about HH. ..the police whr HH’s workers…everythin was about him. Huh I never knew tht this man wud make ths whole country dance. Kachema…ifintu ni HH
Rwanda, South Africa, Mfuwe, then we were blessed with his market visit, then on to Swaziland. Wow our anointed president
Hahaha Tourist I think we need to amend the constitution to stipulate the maximum number of trips a president can take
@Mwila alas Hamwila,nobody would intimidate HH.believe you me,many none bantustan voters hate the way HH does his politics.this is the major reason why he has kept on losing elections since 2006.A CIVILISED WOMAN WOULD NEVER TAKE BEDROOM ISSUES OUTSIDE TO STRANGERS.SHE SOLVES THOSE ISSUES WITH HER HUSBAND WITHIN THE BEDROOM!!!
what HH did in SA is simply embarrassing himself because those South Africans would never solve or involve themselves in Zambia’s internal matters!!
ONLY ZAMBIAN VOTERS WOULD MAKE HH PRESIDENT OR NOT VIA THE BALLOT AND NO TWO WAYS ABOUT IT!!
Mushota is the most consistent, logical scholar on these pages.You ingrates who want to despise her very well informed opinions are simply jelous of her academic accomplishments.The more i peer into her logic the more invigorated i get–from her knowledge that is.Too bad she is already in a happy place.Get them Mushota!
@Mwila alas Hamwila;that is how shallow your minds are in upnd.you have been cheating yourselves that HH is popular across Zambia since 2006,but after elections-same results-LOSSES!!!
Go and check 2016 results at ECZ.you will notice that its high voter turn out and tribal voting in 3.5 provinces which made HH come closer PF’s Edgar Lungu,e.g; in Dundumwezi HH had 35 000 plus,ECL 250.but in Chipata central PF got say 30,000 and HH about 12 000.if bantustans vote like other Zambians in 6.5 provinces,the difference between HH and ECL could have been huge in 2016, THE WAY IT WILL BE IN 2021 BECAUSE WE SHALL VOTE LIKE YOU (on tribal lines) FOR PF!!
When they say freedom of speech that is what they mean. Free to be heard anywhere, anytime, by anyone. If one of the conditions for HH release was for him to shut up, it was against democracy. HH has the right to speak up and so is every Zambian in or out there. I see regitimence in complaining about unfair treatment, police brutality, injustice, and many more undemocratic elements which are visible in our current democracy. I know what meaning this kind of language brings to PF, but I think it can also be taken as a window for improvement. We all need improvement in one area or another. EL and the PF must be open to criticism. Not eveyone who criticise you PF is your enemy. Stop the tone of intimidation.
My apology, legitimacy not regitimence.
Lungs, you expect HH to say nice things, after what you treated him. You must have lost it. All you are good at is traveling/ tourist , after, that, you are going to New York , days and days doing shopping. Leave our HH our president alone. You even fail or fear interviews, it’s because of your behavior a failure.
This Lungu guys is a shocker! You steal someone’s votes and refuse him the right to be heard in a court of law; arrest him and send him to Mukobeko maximum prison on trumped up treason charges (that carry a death sentence, meaning they would have been executed) and you expect them to say some sweet things about you. What kind of warped thinking is this? Just because of the impeding ‘dialogue’ (which I know will be a farce) doesn’t mean all of a sudden the guy could forget about the persecution he just endured. Who knows HH may have contracted some incurable disease like TB or even HIV (if he was sexually raped inside those gates). Patriotism my @s$… he never talked evil about the country and it’s good ordinary people, rather he talked bad about your dictatorship regime which…
I think it is time PF and Lungu became sincere with themselves, HH speech in South Africa is everywhere and reading between the lines tells you clearly that HH talked about what is currently prevailing in the country. There is no need to beat about the bush, PF and Edgar should live with the truth and the truth will set them free. Any intelligent person after hearing or reading HH speech can tell that all PF talk is just a smear campaign of HH, it is totally misdirected and made in bad faith.
HH is a white man’s puppet, today we expect more insults from HH as he shower’s our country with lies to please his master’s…this man is a slave in the making
HH said he forgives his Tormentors but he will never forget how the Illegitimate Lungu govt persecuted him and others in Prison. With the Nullification of the President Elect In Kenya, Zambians are hungrier for the Presidential Petition to be heard in an Independent Court. Its not just the Petitioners and UPND who want the Petition to be heard. Most Zambians across the Political Divine demand that the Petition be heard without fail. That Court should hear the Petition and declare a Winner of the 2016 Election. Both HH and Lungu should abide by that Court’s verdict. Mulandu tauboli.# Let the Petition be heard without fail. Period.
What do you expect comrades? ECL talala Pali HH. He even dreams HH. His main agenda is HH. He campaigned on HH. He delivered on HH. I hope he has stopped dreaming about Mukuni feeding him things. If you cannot dialogue with yourself, how do you expect to dialogue with anyone? You just concentrate on your last few days in power or your fraudulent election may be nullified. Dialogue with CK and Musenge first then we’ll be convinced about your sincererity about dialogue. Moreover, dialogue is not mandatory!
He lishilu
Mr President, there is not need for you to respond to such things, just remain mute on those issues even if the media asks you. If you respond it shows that you either concern or afraid of him however if you keep quite he think whether you saw it or you not interested. PSP advise the president well not to discuss those trivial things at the KKIA. Just ignore this man continue with development
Telling wht happend is another thing and forgiving is also another. Let HH tell his whole story to the world so that the world can hear and know that which he forgives. Dialogue has nothing to do with what he is talking about. After all dialogue is meant to correct errors made by both parties. HH is free to tell the world and am glad that he has featured on many international platforms. He is not allowed any audience in zambia so he will use other independent platforms. If EL is as strong as he claims to be…let him shut the international media down jst as he is in the harbit of doing here in Zambia. HH is the man don’t undermine his intelligence.
I have always stated what a (UPN)Donkey is, do you need any further proof?
As for underfive how can anyone in his right mind make Maimane his hero and mentor? How can a Zambian who claims to be a leader in his country be made to sit in the public gallery of a south african parliament as an object to be pointed at by Maimane as he tries to make a name for himself in south africa?
general Kanene what is your take on these Donkeys with initials U.P.N.?
Terrible; the only donkey here is you. You are so into your grovelling that you are as stuborn as a donkey to see and understand reallity. Maimane is a strong voice of the opposition to keep the ruling party in place and for them to keep their fingers out of the coffers. That is what we need here too. You have money today from where? You were a penniless person just awhile ago and today you are a don. Where is your riches from? HH did not slander Zambia but condemmned the system.
The genesis of all this Donkey sh.it is one Concourt Judge President Hilda Chibomba from the last minute of the 14 day petition. If I were her I would do one of three things:
1. Apologise to the bench and the people of Zambia
2. Resign
3. Or do the honourable thing that moslems do when they have shamed their families.
Chakubaba…go kill yrself! HH did well to tell the truth! The PF are so hurt that they can’t sleep over HH…they feel naked bcoz of the exposure. Enjoy the shame hop you wil strt to do the right thing. HH has taught you a lesson you will never forget.
Lungu so him thinks that we all love him,and see all well ?lungu don’t force us to insult you,don’t take us for granted,so you want HH to be your campaign manager?shame on you
On behalf of myself and my family, we judge HH as a coward, scoundrel, dishonest person, unprincipled individual, Hitlerical.
Just talk about what Kambwili said yesterday on Muvi TV. He said a lot and attacked those working in state house that they are thieves. He talked about different deals ECL is involved. He challenged ECL to tell the country where he gets money thst he is using to build various structures.
This rubbish so-called president, talking trash. HH is free to talk to anyone, anywhere about the terror being unleashed on innocent Zambians. Lungu just go back to Malawi and rot there instead of pretending to a bemba.
Terrible; the only donkey here is you. You are so into your grovelling that you are as stuborn as a donkey to see and understand reallity. Maimane is a strong voice of the opposition to keep the ruling party in place and for them to keep their fingers out of the coffers. That is what we need here too. You have money today from where? You were a penniless person just awhile ago and today you are a don. Where is your riches from? HH did not slander Zambia but condemmned the system.
@ Peter adding to your comment of the airport ride; Iam so happy that you pointed all that out but I must add to it about the cadres that go there to dance or whatever they do. these people go there to dirty the toilets and walk around to make travellers or people meeting planes uncomfortable. I heard women complaining of the women cadres stealing the toilet tissue from the toilets; now that is embarrasing. can toilets be built seperately for these cadres so that they leave the departure lounge alone please.
@47 Kubweka, be original iwe Donkey, the only donkeys in Zambian politics are UPNDonkeys. And who told you that I was penniless and now I am rich? That is what I keep saying that your reasoning can only be donkey. Concluding from no evidence, no facts and no analysis is the preserve of Donkeys.
As for underfive, he is busy shooting himself in the foot and WHEN, not if, he loses the next elections he will be back in Court seeking justice from the same Zambian judiciary. Or maybe he will ask Maimane to take over from Concourt and preside over his next dead petition?
Look here UPNDonkeys, let this sink into hairy skulls, there is no way that underfive can ever make a better leader than the worst Zambia has seen or will ever see in the next millenium. The only reason why he wins in his…
……..
Look here UPNDonkeys, let this sink into hairy skulls, there is no way that underfive can ever make a better leader than the worst Zambia has seen or will ever see in the next millenium. The only reason why he wins in his region is well known but it has nothing to do with suitability or capability. And you (UPN)Donkeys know it very well that is why all you want to do is make noise in South Africa.
…underfive stopped growing when he became leader of UPNDonkeys. He is nowhere in the league of mature opposition leaders like Raila Odinga. Why do you think underfive has aligned himself with fellow underfive and apartheid stooge Maimane, and not a single link to Raila Odinga? Think about it UPNDonkeys, oh sorry forgot that thinking is not one of your strengths….kikikikikiki
Edgar was asked by a reporter and he answered him accordingly
Any person standing against any other can not vote for the opponent unless he becomes confused in the process. This is the reason why, in my own opinion, the president says THE PEOPLE SHALL JUDGE. You and me shall not forget history but surely can forgive. When one repents he ought to show signs that he has indeed repented. It is up to you and I to maintain the peace or tear this country apart.This fellow nor the president can NOT do it on their own. So if we say NO we would cut them short.
Whats there to judge? Has Lungu apologised for incarcerating HH in Prison for 127 days? Forgiving Persecutors is not the same as forgetting how Lungu Brutalised HH and slapped him with a Trumped Up Treason Charge. So can’t HH talk about how he was persecuted in jail?Lungu is embarrassed for what he did to HH in Jail. How can Lungu expect HH to recognize him without Hearing the Petition? HH will continue to speak out on Lungu’s brutality and injustices to Zambians.
Sure any well meaning Zambian will judge HH in as much as they will judge Lungu and his government on what they generated the country into.
Mr. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, it is surprising for you to say that you will leave it to the Zambian people to charge if H.H is for dialogue. Why are you washing your hands as if you are not the one who at one of the political campaigns towards the run of to the last general election you said that h.h. Will see. Lungu should show leadership! Look at how he bundled out winter kabimba, was there dialogue : now he is on chishimba kambwili. This man even the time before joining politics he was not friendly. How can Mr. Edgar chagwa Lungu associate with presidents in the likes of museveni, mugabe and kagame. These presidents do not dialogue but dictate. H.H. Has shown leadership.
#HHLIES
#HHNEXTPRESIDENT
God is a good judge because he can see from the beginning to the end. Human beings are pretenders they are not good judges most of them are fake.
so foreign media is good for opposition parties. at least they can be heard n the fact that these cannot be closed like muvi n the post makes them a better platform for the opposition. continue using them after all dedenbc is for them