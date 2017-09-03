The Young Men’s Christian Association -YMCA has offered to counsel the 70 teenagers who were recently apprehended in Lusaka after taking part in a sex party.
YMCA President Thabo Kawana says some of the teenagers could have been traumatised during the ordeal while others would have abused drugs during the sex party.
Mr. Kawana has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that YMCA and the Young Women’s Christian Association -YWCA have drop-in-centers where the teenagers can be counselled and offered support.
He says some of the teenagers could have found themselves at the sex party innocently and they could have been traumatised by the many couples who were having illicit sex.
Mr. Kawana has further appealed to authorities to punish the owner of the house where the illegal activities were held.
He says such parties are not good for teenagers because they get exposed to activities that can corrupt their minds.
Surely morals are in the gutter in the youths. Parents be there for the children. If you don’t invest time in them now, youre most likely to lose them in a few years time. Get to know their friends and put your foot where it seems to wrong ones.
Western influence on African teens is a danger to the development of the continent.
Waona uyenda chotangalala….
Vabakulu nivakulu…..
Siuza vikwanisa
Tombeni party Oooh my God. We need more details here. What happened? In Zambia Tombeni party? Even in western world there are no such things.
Speaking of orgies, the former head of IMF, Dominique Strauss Kahn, comes to mind.
Orgies are things the educated, rich and powerful people who have enslaved our Christian nation (and the rest of Africa) get up to.
But now the slave is following the masters footsteps. I foresee future leaders in these teenagers.
The end is near!