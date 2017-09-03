The Young Men’s Christian Association -YMCA has offered to counsel the 70 teenagers who were recently apprehended in Lusaka after taking part in a sex party.

YMCA President Thabo Kawana says some of the teenagers could have been traumatised during the ordeal while others would have abused drugs during the sex party.

Mr. Kawana has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that YMCA and the Young Women’s Christian Association -YWCA have drop-in-centers where the teenagers can be counselled and offered support.

He says some of the teenagers could have found themselves at the sex party innocently and they could have been traumatised by the many couples who were having illicit sex.

Mr. Kawana has further appealed to authorities to punish the owner of the house where the illegal activities were held.

He says such parties are not good for teenagers because they get exposed to activities that can corrupt their minds.