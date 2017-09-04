The Director of Public Prosecution has entered a nolle prosequi in the case involving UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s Deputy Press Secretary Brian Mwiinga and 9 others.

And Magistrate Fides Hamaundu has since discontinued the matter in which the 10 were arrested for allegedly obstructing the police from arresting the UPND president on 10th April, 2017.

The matter which was due to commence for trial this morning could not do so following fresh instructions in accordance with section 81 of the CPC.

Magistrate Faidess Hamaundu has since discontinued the matter and has set the accused free.

But Magistrate Fides Hamaundu has directed that the accused be given back all their items which police confiscated from them during the arrest at Mr Hichilema’s residence.

She directed that if state police will not do so, the accused must begin criminal proceedings against individual officers.

Brian Mwiinga, William Banda, Gilbert Liswaniso, Dean Mweetwa, Jed Kaliminwa, David Mwanza, John Zulu, Rashid Masumba, John Lungu, and Michael Tembo were arrested have all been set free.