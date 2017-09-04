Chilanga UPND member of parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmaine Musonda have pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Mr Mukata and Ms. Musonda are accused of murdering a security guard, Namakambwa Kwenda, on May 6, 2017.

When the matter came up today, the duo denied the charge before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani.

The case has since been adjourned to September 7 and 8 for trial.

Allegations in this matter are that the duo killed Mr. Kwenda at Mr. Mukata’ s law firm, AKM legal practitioners in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area Alex Masala close.

Mr. Kwenda 63, who was working for Men in Black security company was stationed at the law firm.

The duo is being represented by Lawyers Eric Silwamba, Lubinda Linyama and Willis Muhanga while a Mrs Mwanza is appearing on behalf of the people.