Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has admitted that the Njanji Commuter train operated by Zambia Railways is not profitable.
In an interview, Mr Mushimba said the railway firm has failed to maintain a consistent travel schedule for the Njanji Commuter train because it is not profitable.
He said the train service which operates between Ngwerere and Lilayi has suffered from low passenger volumes.
Mr Mushimba disclosed that Zambia Railways spends K700,000 monthly to operate the train service but only makes about K400,000.
He said the railway firm must find K300,000 on a monthly basis to plug the deficit which has created operational challenges.
Mr Mushimba said the company is however not planning to discontinue the commuter train service as it is hopeful that the passenger numbers will improve.
Zambia Railways relaunched the Njanji commuter train in March 2015 and branded it as the Michael Chilufya Express Train as part of Government’s US$120 million investment allocated to Zambia Railways in 2013 from the Eurobonds.
Zambia Railways had operated the Njanji commuter train from Chilenje to George township which was abandoned in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, Government has finished feasibility studies on two routes of the Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) to modernise its operations.
In this vein, Government is in discussion with two Chinese railway companies that were engaged to conduct feasibility studies for ZRL.
Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba said the two companies have completed feasibility studies on the Livingstone to Kafue route, and another from Kafue to Chililabombwe to boost the railway’s capacity to meet the demand of its customers.
Mr Mushimba said at the inauguration of the new board of ZRL last week that Government is in discussion with the two firms on findings of the feasibility studies and what ZRL needs to do to become a modern railway company.
“As Government, we have recognised the need for recapitalisation and to revamping ZRL to make it viable. We have just finished feasibility studies on the Livingstone to Kafue and Kafue to Chililabombwe routes.
“We hope that from the findings, we might be able to have a modern railway and have speed rates of between 80 to 120 kilometres per hour,” he said.
Mr Mushimba also said the US$120 million Eurobond that was injected in ZRL to rehabilitate various infrastructures has been able to improve the operations.
He said the company has been able to increase the speed of the trains from about 10 kilometres per hour to 50km/h.
“The 50km/h, which we have attained, is obviously not the ideal speed that we want to have and for that reason, Government will continue to work with ZRL to modernise its operations,” he said.
Mr Mushimba also said Government is in the process of improving the Nacara Corridor to ensure more options for the transportation of goods.
Is this the same Minister who wants to introduce a National Airline and has just instituted a Railway Development Agency? Reality sinks in! Zambia is in wrong hands…..twachula muno
It is sad to name a failing railway line. Sata’s name should be named for a good memorial not a sinking train.
The loss is 300,000 should be overcome by the taxes you tax Zambians Sir.
I love your Government but in certain sectors you serve te nation and not look to profit all the time.
This is not a private entity to worry about.
I have a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
These PF guys have no capacity to run any efficient company or system. I challenge anyone to name two well functioning PF Govt institutions! However, the guys are good at lining their pockets.
Close it down Asap…This is another chunk of Eurobond that has gone down the drain all because these morons do not listen…they told they were pumping money in ZRL. If you want proper urban network you need serious investment for an electric tram.
These is the selfsame moron singing about a national airline and Russian Aircraft.
it could also be how tickets are sold
Just applying paint work on an old car does not mean the car will run better. The concept of Njaji is good, however, it should have been left to people who know how to design modern clean light rail systems. This project is another example of corruption. Someone has already chewed the $120 million allocation and used this project as a get out of jail card.
Even feasibility studies us done by Chinese…! Only high speed of trains is the answer
From Chilenji to town..really laughable…have you ever seen a High Speed Train before? Have you been on TGV train.
Mama I agree with you on all points. Musumba is a puppet of those who want to steal by buying planes from Russia. He knows that Airlines are not an easy business. How on earth is he expecting to succeed in the airline industry where there is competition when he is failing in the railway line locally where there are no competitors? I thinks with his foot!!
The man is too dull…
All modes of transportation have to be accessible. Minister Mushimba continue with your all hands on deck approach to ensuring roads, railway, air and waterways are able to transport our people affordably. We love you. You are a new fresh face and not disappointing at all. Go Mushimba.
Lets look at the issues here and not praise singing please. Njanji commuter train is a good idea, if it is planned, implemented well with continuos evaluation, it can even help decongest Lusaka. We leave our vehicles home and jump on a faster, clean and efficient rain.
Go Mushimba? Kikikikikikikikikiki
He planning to lauch a national airliner. Kikikiki.
National Airline, fast trains, water transport…. Comprehensive agenda. Others are not seeing we are seeing. Please continue sir.
Maybe if we call it THE HH EXPRESS it will make money!!!!
You know that everything he touches turns into gold.