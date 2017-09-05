THE ministry of health has said that over 65 000 boys and men countrywide have been circumcised in its on going August/September Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) campaign started early last month.

The campaign which was launched in Lusaka towards the end of July was aimed at circumcising over 160 000 boys and men within the period of two months.

Ministry of health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama said in an interview Lusaka yesterday that the latest statistics shown that since August 1 this year over 65 000 people were captured.

Dr. Malama pointed out the number was impressive, adding that by the end of exercise the ministry would be able to meet its target.

He said the ministry had chosen August and September because it was the period that school boys were on recess.

”I can confirm that so far the we have managed to circumcise about 65 000 boys in this campaign of August and September.

”Statistics are that Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces are topping and this is because, these are the regions that have higher population, compared to others,” he said.

Dr Malama further disclosed that the ministry had since distributed more logistics and other supplies to all districts to ensure that they could step up the campaign before it comes to an end on September 30.

”As the ministry we are working hard in support all districts and provinces to ensure that they step up the campaigns. for example a few days ago the ministry had helped all districts with logistics to ensure continue the campaign,” Dr Malama said.

He also called on district heads to work closely with all various stakeholders for them to have that campaign a success.