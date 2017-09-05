We are writing this mail with pain in our hearts at how qualified Zambian intellects, qualified and experienced Zambians are being abused and undermined by unqualified and underqualified job seekers in the name of expatriates at the mining giant FQMO-Mining Division in solwezi and Kalumbila.
What buffles us is to know that credible but ineffective institutions like the Enginneering institute of Zambia issues out certificates and they can see that nothing qualifies this person to be an expatriate but these are unleashed onto the majority qualifed Zambians to be their HODs, HOS and supervisors and they go home with not less than K75,000 while the Zambians working and doing the donkey works go home with less than K6,800. Where is the Justice? We have the evidence to prove all this.
This is typical of major characterictics of racism. Boers from South Africa are major culprits at this mine. They have formed strong cartels and are working in connection with some disgruntled immigration officials and some few corrupt Zamiba employees at the same mine to flaut immigration laws at the peril of our fellow citizens.
How can one be renewing his/her permit for 10,8,6,5,4years continuously without any hustle when their permit is only less than 2yrs? How do you allow operators of dozers,Graders and excavators for 8years as expatriates when we have plenty Zambian operators. Don’t be fooled that some are marrying our women because when these guys are fired because they fall out of grace from their cartels, they leave our women behind looking lost. They even lie that they are coming as investors and are given investor pemits but are just job seekers.These guys know nothing at all when they come on site, our guys on the ground teach them what they know today yet are never promoted. The cartels use these same so called experts to identify the most promising and vocal ones and are sorted out, frustrated in every angle and eventually give up, resign or are fired based on trumped up charges.
Our people are suffering in their on country. Almost every department is 100% headed by these dumb experts, stores/commercial, crushers,washbay, enginnering, production, maintenance, optimisation,roads department, processing, instrumentation, IT and Human resource, Yes Human resource!
When government officials come to the mines, they put up fake structures using Zambians and they even lie in the face of our president of fake positions and the president goes back smiling. ohh! we are so hurt! When Zambians request for departmental transfer for growth, these powerful cartels relegate them to lower position and places of work such as the wash bay just to frustrate them.
Get hold of Unoins officials, interview miners themselves and you will get the truth on the ground. Don’t go to the country manager or the public relations manager for information, they are sold out big time. We are calling on the immigatrion office, the Labour office, EIZ, the Ministry of Home Affairs to look into this matter with urgency and redeem our people. Stop issuance of work permits if possible. We don’t need them because these jobs have been are being done by Zambians.Work together for mother Zambia.
Watch out for phase two of our expose’ as we look into the hot “Grading ” issue as Zambians continue suffering oppressions.
Why Zambians are so obsequious towards whites beats me. You would rather pay a dull white man from RSA than an educated Zambian. We can’t just blame politicians even the educated display such nonsensical behaviour.Having said that the work culture of us Zambians leaves much to desired sometimes.Thats what gives racists Boers an excuse to keep positions to themselves. 2-3 hour lunch breaks, showing up late for work,leaving early and alcohol binging in the evenings
Added to that, once these fellow citizens get the top jobs, they start womanizing and thinking that they are the “ones”, forgetting that power is transient. Lets wake up and get what is due.
Sounds like you are talking about Zambians not White South Africans
This was started in ZCCM days. Despite Zambian engineers being trained in the UK, their white peers would come to Zambia and be paid 10 times what Zambians were getting. This continues to this day. It is us Zambians crapping on each other while the white people laugh all the way to the bank. We do not value our own work and pay each other peanuts. The politicians have their own version of this mental sickness. That’s why Lungu imprisons and kills fellow black Zambians while Guy Scott, Simon Zukas and other white politicians are untouchable.
WHEN WE PRIVATISED THE MINES THE NEW OWNERS EMBARKED ON DE-ZAMBINISATION WITH A VENGEANCE.
YET THE CONDITIONS ON WHICH THEY GET THEIR MINING LICENCES CLEARLY STATE THAT THEY SHALL EMPLOY ZAMBIANS.
THE BLAME STARTS AT THE MINISTRY OF MINES WHO DO NOT VERIFY ANYTHING AND PERMIATES OTHER MINISTRIES NOTABLY THOSE WHO ISSUE WORK PERMITS WHO ARE ROTTENLY CORRUPT.
SHAME ON US .
AND WHY SHOULD ZAMBIANS BE ON LOWER PAY SCALES? WE DEMEAN OURSELVES. SHAME ON US.
Not every Zambian behaves like that
you are right
@max, remember, that’s most of the evils here on earth started with the whites and they are spreading it to us, but still, they support each, no one person here on earth is perfect, but like I said, condemning will lead us no where, lest give ourselves chances to be proved wrong, unlike being blocked, victimized from time in memorial, stop thinking that white people have the best interest of Africans, never, it all depends on us to prove our selves, that we can succeed just like them given a chance.
When you leave your mouth wide open, don’t blame the flies for playing it it. Chinua Achebe
Where are the seasoned bloggers we know on this platform to contribute and support the thorn issues this noble mine watch tower has raised here? Rather than hauling insults at each other over political interests, I believe this is a cause to which our firm and vicious support should be directed . Our people must grow in leadership and earn a handsome wage they deserve. I feel hurt reading through the article that we can allow a foreign expatriate to operate a grader & the like. Nonsense of the highest level!
KK gave us the mines to run and what we did in return was to run them down. Only one not close to the mines will not understand. At one time there was a manager’s wife who used to force miners to buy her chickens through the payroll even if these chickens were bad.
@Ndanje khaki, that is the most unfortunate truth about us. Some senior Managers or Supts in ZCCM made the mines their personnel to holder and the result was that the whole conglomerate came to its knees. I know of one senior mine official who literal moved his friends and church mates to the mine as suppliers and contractors when he was promoted to the position of GM. The most unfortunate part, as pointed out by the writer, is that there are a lot of Muzungu anikonde type or muselela kwakaba amongst the educated Zambians. Simply no spine to point out any anomalies even to an extent where the ka white muzungu boy or choncholi will turn them into chola boys.
@Panda. That’s why people why ZCCM failed to tick when Zambians were in charge but started to produce when foreigners took over. These foreigners didn’t bring anything new. .they took over the existing machinery, plants and human capital. All they did was maximize the use of these resources. Like I said only one who has not worked in the mines would argue.
KK stole the Mines, Banks, Factories and Hotels, its called Nationalization then he ran them down and Zambia went bust in the 1980s please get your facts right Ndanje khaki
@cosmos that’s your opinion and since I’m not privy to your allegations, I will not comment.
I feel for the author, we really are being made to suffer in our own country. These so-called investors or infestors as I like to refer to them, pay themselves 10x or even 20x the average Zambian wage. As the writer says, they ensure to include one or two sell-outs who are paid 5x above their fellow Zambians. These Zambians are actually worse than these racist boers because they are in the forefront victimising their fellow country men and women. Yet, they know what we all go through and where we are coming from, poor families and little opportunities. Then of course there is the issue of immigration officers who have made a killing from these undeserving expatriates. They would rather have an unqualified foreigner than their own people in high positions .Very sad for mother Zambia.
One Zambian was appointed CEO of one high performing mines. The first thing he did was to fire all managers and some senior staff. He replaced them with his friends. I nearly forgot, he also cancelled all suppliers contracts and brought suppliers and contractors from his former town. The result? The mine has collapsed.
A military mindset is required to run any company well in Zambia. I believe more former service men should be employed in the private sector as well as in govt institutions – this will see an increase in productivity, efficiency and punctuality amongst other areas. RDA have several ex Army and ZNS officers that are performing well and that is just one example. Many ex Army officers have and are running their own private schools where children are taught the key principles of discipline which is the cornerstone of hardwork! If an expatriate is performing better than a lazy unproductive Zambian then better to employ the expatriate obviously however an ex service man will always perform better than a civilian so better to employ an ex service man.
2020vision, so in your opinion all Zambians are lazy and all expatriates are hardworking? This does not make sense, that’s why there individual, departmental and company targets. If you’re not meeting your targets, you leave and let someone else do the job. Now, all Zambians are paid lowly, except for the few sell-outs, while all expatriates, regardless of qualifications, are well paid. In your mind, all this is alright. You must have an inferiority complex, a white man has to have it better than the black man. Change your name to visionless or backward vision or myopic vision…..
Please everyone should be on the same scale if they are doing the same job, (University of Stellenbosch offers a BEng in Engineering so does UNZA) the expatriate (who may be or may not be an expert) might have gratuity at the end of his contract because he is not on pension. But the total cost to the company should be the same except for the relocation costs if the non Zambian is coming from South Africa or wherever, and the local is coming from Luanshya.
Colleagues working for these companies, please put your foot down and take the responsible management to task. This nonsense called “economic apartheid” ABASH!!!!Post independence Zambia!!!My blood is boiling.
I am a Black Zambian who works in Australia, why because i make far more money here and life is easier , the power never goes off and things work, my children get super education, so why go work in Zambia and put up with all the problems from road blocks to no safe housing. there are many educated Zambians working overseas, how many would come back to work in Zambia?
@cosmos just as you have gone overseas for better pay, whites have also come to Zambia for better pay. You know the reason why whites don’t want you in their country? It’s because you’re taking their jobs.
Two friends were walking on the country side. They got tired and decided to rest on the ground. As they chatted one of them discovered that he had dipped one his hands in feces so shook the hand and in the process he hit hard against a pole and too soothe the pain and without realizing it he put the fingers in his mouth. In short he ate feces unwittingly. That’s how situation is.