Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambia is a democratic state and Opposition Leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema enjoys all the freedoms in Zambia which allow him to move freely including to trips abroad.
Speaking to South African Broadcast (SABC News) earlier yesterday Mr Mwamba stated that Mr Hichilema raised concern after he made derogatory remarks against the Zambian Judiciary, the past elections and the rule of law when he was hosted by the South African Opposition leader of the Democratic Alliance Party – Mr Mmusi Maimane.
“We thought that this was not the picture of Zambia, it is an alien picture of Zambia. Zambia is a celebrated democratic state for the last 53 years, it is well known for its peace and stability. The last elections we held in August 2016 are no different from the other elections that we have held over the last 50 years.” Said Mr Mwamba.
Mr Mwamba, like many other people both in Zambia and Internationally, advised Mr Hichilema to accept that he lost the elections and move on.
“Mr Hichilema lost the election and the duty of a loser is to accept defeat and celebrate the winner move on and prepare for the next election.” He said.
He also made it clear that Zambia practices the rule of law and those who break the law are prosecuted before the courts of law regardless of their Political status or affiliation. He said any actions to the countrary would tarnish the image of the country – Zambia.
Further, Mr Mwamba clarified that the evidence against Mr Hichilema regarding the treason charge has not been tried because the Director of Public Prosecution – (DPP) dropped the case by a Nolle Prosequi – but that does not mean there was no evidence.
“So the evidence has not been delivered yet, we don’t know what the police had. But what I can state is that the Police had legitimate reason to charge and arrest him.” Mr Mwamba said.
The is the problem when you send people with night school journalism certificates as Ambassadors. This Emmanuel, can he tell us if ZNBC would even entertain having a live ZNBC interview. Can this Mwamba tell us why Police cancelled the prayer meeting for HH? Can this semi illiterate tell us why the prosecution has had over 10 Nolle prosequi cases in just last two months?
“But that does not mean there’s no evidence”. Just why don’t these people accept that there was no case against HH?If there was evidence HH would still be incarcerated.Mr. Mwamba is lying by saying “HH has all the freedoms, including the freedom to fly abroad”. The late Sata is the one who had all the freedoms given by Mwanawasa,that great son of the Soil
please spare HH, he is just a puppet and does not hold the strings anymore, we do not know how many sacrifices this black puppet has had to give, we don’t know if even his soul is his, he is just being used as a puppet to please his white masters in selling out ZAMBIA so we do not have a home anymore, look at congo for heaven’s sake, it’s for this reason we should focus on packing this white boot licker party in 2021, I’m breaker and I approve this message
Has HH enter into another borrowing deal with PF preferential lender and new colonial power PR China?
this is the man in the last elections who openly stated that he would bring back Anglo American. he had no shame as he smiled that heavy cool bitter smile for his tribes men as they all shouted messaih messaih save us Moses our Messiah, HH boldly managed to block the slim God fearing Edgar, and Edgar humbly obliged and saved many lives that HH was willing to sacrifice. message approved
1. Surely you mean God fearing CONVICTED EMBEZZLER?
2. What is better, Anglo American or State capture by atheist autocratic new colonial power PR China to whom “humble”and “anointed” embezzler has sold the Country?
Emmanuel Mwamba is a PF Cadre masquerading as a Zambian Civil Servant and Diplomat in South Africa. We know that Mwamba is one of the Election Riggers for PF and Lungu in the August 11,2016 Election. If indeed HH lost and Lungu won why doesn’t Lungu prove this in Court? The Court will give Lungu legitimacy if after hearing the Petition it declares him Winner of the 2016 Election and duly elected President. Uhuru Kenyatta has allowed the Petition to be heard in Court. Why doesn’t Lungu do the same and prove that HH indeed lost the Election? The guilty are very afraid! #Let the Petition be heard in Court. Period.
But is it just nolle in hh case? What of z many other upnd members cases where nolles are z order? Mwamba u mean in these other cases too z evidence could not be tested. Membe says, rightly, lies have short legs! Mwamba continue lying to urselves. Certainly a day will come whn ur lies will catch up. That is z law of nature:Time!
The Pf Cadres On LT Are Just Useless. Instead Of Defending What Mwamba Has Said That Hakainde Has All The Freedoms, They Are Busy Jumping Out Of The Topic. Lets Discuss The Topic At Hand. The Fact Still Remains That ZNBC Can’t Give HH To Say Things Lyk Wat He Said In RSA. Freedom Of Travel Is A Basic Ryt. You Can Travel To Any Country Of Yo Choice As Long As You Have A Passport. Mr. Mwamba Can Just Go And Eat Porriage If He Does Not Have Things To Say.
Just shut up you thug::: let the petition be heard. You think you will be the high commissioner until Jesus comes back…
Where is Harry Kalaba the Zambian Foreign Minister? Is Emmanuel Mwamba the New Foreign Minister? This Fake Civil Servant and Vuvuzela Diplomat should shut up! Is spending 127 days in filthy Zambian Prisons Freedom? Prove in Court that HH lost the 2016 Election and Edgar Lungu won. Why has Lungu been blocking the Petition Hearing in Court if indeed he won? Why did Lungu refuse to handover power to the Speaker during the Petition Hearing? What was Emmanuel Chavula doing in the ECZ Server Room? People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Until the Petition is heard in Court ,Lungu will stew in illegitimacy with dire consequences.
There is definitely something wrong with Mwamba. What a Government!
These Chaps; Mwamba, Kampamba, Monica, Lifwekelo, Sunday & Amos Chanda, Alex Ngoma Among Others Who Condemned Wat HH Said In S.Africa Are The Most Dull Chaps In Pf Who Have Always Misused The Word ‘patriotism.’ I Wonder Wat Patriotism Even Means. They Wanted HH To Praise The Judiciary And Sing Praise Choruses To Lungu After Being Released From Jail. Wat Is It That Is Unpatriotic Over Wat HH Said In SA? Can HH Be Given A Platform On ZNBC To Air Out Wat Is Going On In The Country? Ever Since 2016 Elections, Police Have Denied UPND Over 1,070 Permits To Hold, Ralies, Meetings And Press Briefings Countrywide. And You Call That Democracy? Pathetic!
During Campaigns Journalists Were Jailed, And Pf Cadres In Chipata Urinated Into The Mouth Of A Journalist, Some Media Houses Closed Simply…
When things are OK there is nothing to defend.
HH belongs to Mukobeko because he’s a dishonest demagogue
Please respect HH, he is your brother. He is a very good man. They have tried to paint him black but he is a good man. Edgar and HH are brothers. Though they are fighting for the same job, they are brothers. Its you people writing nasty things fueling the tension
@Job Breaker.Eight out of 9 bloggers disagree with Emmanuel Mwamba. What does it say about u? Emmanuel Mwamba is living in fear of losing his job and PF losing power. He is haunted by the 2016 Stolen Election which he helped rig for Lungu. Recent events in Kenya where Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election was annulled by the Supreme Court are making things are fall apart in Zambia. Lungu will be forced to allow the Petition Hearing and he knows that Hearing the Petition is suicidal becoz he lost and stole the 2016 Election. He also committed Treason by refusing to handover power to the Speaker during the Petition Hearing process and he Is illegally in power. Jonathan Lungu is between a Rock and a Hard place and so is Emmanuel Mwamba.
Truth be told. HH does not enjoy all the freedoms in Zambia. He has never been allowed to mobilise followers by way of holding peaceful rallies. He has always been stopped. He is not allowed. In what we call a democracy the man is not allowed to hold rallies by the Zambian government.
i watched hh press brifing . and i head him say at some point when a reporter asked ,that what would you want SA to do,and him answer was SA is a bigger trading partner than england to zambia you can nail them on trade. Africas trading among each other is a around 17 % ,and really mr the next president go abroad and speak like that really.
ubufi ba mwamba, ati democratic state for last 53 years?!! maybe say for the last 25 years…