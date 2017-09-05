Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambia is a democratic state and Opposition Leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema enjoys all the freedoms in Zambia which allow him to move freely including to trips abroad.

Speaking to South African Broadcast (SABC News) earlier yesterday Mr Mwamba stated that Mr Hichilema raised concern after he made derogatory remarks against the Zambian Judiciary, the past elections and the rule of law when he was hosted by the South African Opposition leader of the Democratic Alliance Party – Mr Mmusi Maimane.

“We thought that this was not the picture of Zambia, it is an alien picture of Zambia. Zambia is a celebrated democratic state for the last 53 years, it is well known for its peace and stability. The last elections we held in August 2016 are no different from the other elections that we have held over the last 50 years.” Said Mr Mwamba.

Mr Mwamba, like many other people both in Zambia and Internationally, advised Mr Hichilema to accept that he lost the elections and move on.

“Mr Hichilema lost the election and the duty of a loser is to accept defeat and celebrate the winner move on and prepare for the next election.” He said.

He also made it clear that Zambia practices the rule of law and those who break the law are prosecuted before the courts of law regardless of their Political status or affiliation. He said any actions to the countrary would tarnish the image of the country – Zambia.

Further, Mr Mwamba clarified that the evidence against Mr Hichilema regarding the treason charge has not been tried because the Director of Public Prosecution – (DPP) dropped the case by a Nolle Prosequi – but that does not mean there was no evidence.

“So the evidence has not been delivered yet, we don’t know what the police had. But what I can state is that the Police had legitimate reason to charge and arrest him.” Mr Mwamba said.