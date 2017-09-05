President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front administration is committed to equipping the defence forces with modern equipment to enable them address new security challenges.

President Lungu said that the need for modern defence systems cannot be overemphasized in view of Zambia’s growing economy coupled with huge investments from local and foreign investors.

The Head of State was speaking when he officially opened the L 15 Simulator Training Centre at the Zambia Airforce – ZAF- in Lusaka. President Lungu launched the effective, safe and yet realistic training methods on highly computerized and technologically advanced L-15 fighter ground attack aircraft.

President Lungu commended China National Aero Technology Import and Export Corporation – CATIC for facilitating the state of the art technology.

He hailed the Chinese firm for being a committed partner to Government in modernising the security and defence wings.

President Lungu said the acquisition of the smart technology and assets which guarantee operational capability without compromising standards, is in line with the Zambia air force’s vision of creating “a lean, well equipped, well trained, professional and efficient tactical air force, capable of responding to the air power needs of the 21st century Zambia.”

“It is gratifying to note that systems in the simulator centre are capable of monitoring the aircraft from the ground and making it possible for ground crew to easily detect faults and rectify them,” President Lungu said.

“I also note that training can be done on the ground without taking to the air, hence saving on fuel.”

President Lungu noted that the world was becoming more technologically advanced bringing with it new security risks.

“With Zambia’s growing economy coupled with huge investments from local and foreign investors, the need for modern defence systems cannot be overemphasised,”

And ZAF Commander, Eric Chimese said opening of the Simulator Training Centre redefines and opens a new chapter in flying training of fighter pilots in the Airforce.

Lieutenant General Chimese explained that computer based ground training systems in Aviation have played a major role in building pilots’ skills and confidence by providing cost effective ways of training.

Meanwhile, CATIC Regional President, Li Houding said the L 15 Simulator Training Centre is the most advanced in Africa and will enable ZAF build up a cohort of well-trained pilots.