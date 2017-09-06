Senior Chief Mweemba of Sinazongwe District in Southern Province has urged fellow traditional leaders to work with President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party to ensure development in their areas.
Senior Chief Mweemba says while Chiefs must remain non-partisan, it is imperative that they work with the government of the day to enhance their subjects’ development.
The traditional leader says he is going to work with President Lungu regardless of what others think because it is for the benefit of his subjects.
He says he does not understand why some people have a tendency of labeling anyone seen to work with government as a politician and that development must not be politicized.
Meanwhile, the Senior Chief has appealed to President Lungu to declare his area as a district so that his subjects can have easy access to development and government services.
He is also appealing to government to build him a new palace saying he is squatting in a dilapidated structure
I am sure this South Chief is questioning alot of things but there is feart hat has been put in the hearts of alot of the people of Southern province by UPND zealots. On my part, I have started to question anyone who thinks it is their right and no other to lead UPND forever. How does one explain the fact that HH has stood for the presidency of Zambia for 5 times yet he does not want to give others a chance to try their luck? What kind of party thinks only one tribe can lead it? The riches of HH how much of that is diffusing to Southern province? Clearly there’s something wrong with this picture. HH is holding a few of his colleagues at ransom by giving them crumbs but what is he getting himself? HH enjoys to have an isolated Southern province dependent on him and him alone.
And anyone who has PF presidential ambitions is threaten with violence, sacked or jailed , what do you call that ?
COMMENT ON THE SUBJECT MATTER SIR, ARE U DRUNK WITH ZAMBIAS WIN OVER ALGERIA? THE CHIEF IS RIGHT BUT WRONG IN GIVING DEMANDS IMMEDAITELTY BECUASE WE PERCEIVE HIM TO BE AN OPPORTUNIST