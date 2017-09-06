Zambia moved within ear- shot of Group B leaders Nigeria on Tuesday after a stunning 1-0 away win over Algeria in Constantine in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier.

The win was historic in every sense of the word that saw Zambia collet its first away victory in Algeria from three previous visits there in exactly 40 years.

Furthermore,the result saw Zambia extend its unbeaten run under Wedson Nyirenda as he marks his first year in charge this month to seven games with just one draw since losing 3-1 to Zimbabwe on July 9.

Patson Daka Scored the decisive goal in the 65th minute to end Algeria’s interest in the qualifiers.

However,the star of the show on the night was Zambia captain goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene who made critical decisive saves in the 90 minutes in a match they missed Brian Mwila who scored a brace in 3-1 first leg win but missed the away match due to injury.

Mweene initially saved Riyad Mahrez’s 16th minute penalty after Youceff Atal went down easily in the box.

The Zambia captain later kept out sure chances from Faouzi Ghoulam,Yacine Brahimi and Salhi Abdulkadir in the 56th,59th and 62nd minutes respectively.

That Algerian flurry came after Augustine Mulenga failed to punish Algeria the 52nd minute when he chose power over common sense from point-blank-range with only goalkeeper Salhi Kadir to beat after he fired his shot high and over.

Zambia then sealed the win through Daka who ploughed through Algeria’s defence after Mulenga threaded the ball into his path and the Under-20star made no mistake to plant the ball beyond Kadir.

Zambia rise to 7 points, three behind Nigeria whom they face on October 7 in a penultimate Group B match that will decide their destiny on the road to Russia.

Algeria and Cameroon are out of the race on 1 and 3 points respectively with two games left to play.