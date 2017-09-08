The MMD has described as malious propaganda the stories circulating in the media that Felix Mutati will join the PF.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said the speculations making rounds in the media are not only malious but that they are meant to destruct members who should ignore the rumours.

Mr Nakacinda said Mr Mutati is focused on doing his job as finance minister adding that the party president was currently in Tanzania where he was representing the President Edgar Lungu.

He said his party will not be restricted by rumours and that the party will continue to encourage their President to diligently do his job for Zambians in the interest of the nation

Media reports have claimed that the MMD President has been convinced to join the ruling PF after cadres from the ruling party petitioned the party Secretary General Davies Mwila to drop the Finance Minister.