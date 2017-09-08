Videos and Audios The Hip Enlargement business in Zambia September 8, 2017 10 282 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
That’s good. I think Dr Mushota should approach that traditional Dr (TDr) so that she improves her behind.
But, wait, what are the side effects of the same TX?
This is what is wrong in zambia!
Ministry of health check these quacks!
Shaping hips? OMG! Ignorance!
Pwa ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashan atiletelela.
Banamayo baba nobwafya kwena
The most under statement of the year ba Zebige. Banamayo balikwata incito mumfwafye !
Is this even legal
Is this even legal? Just join a gym.
NEXT, WILL BE AN OUTBREAK OF A DISEASE RESULTING FROM THIS TREATMENT,WHICH WE WILL BE STRUGGLING WITH TO CONTROL!!
This is old news why are you bringing it here again! Dirty!
Nkandu Luo Tasintha needs one.