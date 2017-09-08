Copperbelt Trade and Development Forum (CTDF) Executive Director Vincent Lengwe has said that the corporate conduct by some of the major mining companies on the Copperbelt in undermining the national development process is extremely alarming.

Below is the Full statement

The corporate conduct by some of the major mining companies on the Copperbelt in undermining the national development process is extremely alarming.

It still remains a fact the mining in the Zambian context will continue to play a pivotal role in the macro-economic outlook of the country particularly on the aspects of meaningful job creation and poverty eradication with potential retrogressive effects on the attainment of the 7NDP and SDGs.

We cannot talk about the desired economic growth, no matter how impressive the GDP statistics maybe, which in any case is an obsolete measure of economic progress, if we are failing to generate quality jobs.

The recent move by Vedanta’s KCM to handover more than 4,000 mineworkers to JHX & other contractors is a direct contradiction of government’s labour reforms and the national decent work agenda which must be probed extensively, and rescinded if the current political leadership is in charge of prudently managing economic affairs in the best interest of its citizens.

Indeed we sympathise with the mining labour unions due to the ambiguities in the current labour legislation which impedes the collective bargaining discourse and industrial relations.

The current levels of casualisation in the mining industry is already alarming at about 70% with an estimated workforce of 85, 000 which only represents a paltry 0.8% of the total labour force in Zambia against a poverty rate of 54.4% and an estimated population of 15 million people supported by 10% formal sector jobs.

Furthermore, the average salary of K3, 200 for majority ordinary and pensionable mineworkers is below the basic needs basket which if subjected to casualised slave wages will fall below the PAYE taxable threshold with a negative impact on domestic revenue mobilisation as it amounts to wage evasion.

Therefore, in view of the current and progressive rebound of copper prices on the global market of about US$7, 000 per tonne, and also the recently revised mineral royalty tax that was adjusted on a sliding principle of between 4% and 6% when copper price fluctuates between US$4,500 per tonne and US$6,000 per tonne respectively, we therefore urge government to expeditiously embark on the following course of actions;

a) Spearhead the conclusion of the labour reforms that were initiated over ten (10) years ago, and enforcement of the Employment Act CAP 268 as amended by Statutory Instrument No. 15 of 2015 on curbing casualisation

b) Re-introduction of the windfall tax on base metals as the current sliding mineral royalty tax only compensates for the depletion of extractive mineral resources while ignoring the windfall gains in commodity prices.

Finally, we also call upon government through the leadership of the republican president, H.E. Edgar C. Lungu to ensure that the Zambia EITI Bill and domestication of the African Mining Vision is tabled during the next session of parliamentary proceedings.

Issued by

Vincent Lengwe -Executive Director

Copperbelt Trade & Development Forum (CTDF)