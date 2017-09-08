LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the week September 8, 2017 6 121 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCCA) Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka shows the constitutional Court Judgement Document No 34 in respect to prisoners rights to vote whilst Zambia Correctional Service Lusaka Regional Command Senior Assistant Commissioner Richard Mwalwembe looks on Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCCA) Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka flanked by Elizabeth Mulenga giving T-shirts to inmates during the presentation of the constitutional Court Judgement Document No 34 in respect to prisoners rights to vote A Common Markets for Conservation (Commaco) Technician Wilfred Sakala operating the newly installed CCD rice colour sorter at the Serenje plant. The equipment has helped enhance the quality of the rice produced at the plant and helped the organization meet its daily production target. MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya (in front) during the handover ceremony of 20 Land cruiser from the World Health Organisation at Ndeke house grounds5. MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya (in front) during the handover ceremony of 20 Land cruiser from the World Health Organisation at Ndeke house grounds MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya (middle) during the handover ceremony of 20 Land cruiser from the World Health Organisation at Ndeke house grounds5. MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya (in front) during the handover ceremony of 20 Land cruiser from the World Health Organisation at Ndeke house grounds President Edgar Lungu ushers the way to the Special Envoy from the office of the Commonwealth Secretary General Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at State House shortly after he called on the President Nigerian actor Jim Ikey takes time to enjoy himself at Livingstone Islands at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone Zambia Nigerian actor Jim Ikey takes time to enjoy himself at Livingstone Islands at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone Zambia Nigerian actor Jim Ikey takes time to enjoy himself at Livingstone Islands at the Victoria Falls in Livingstone Zambia President Lungu share a light moment with Finance Minister Felix Mutati (C) and his Specal Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda (L) during Break from the Cabinet meeting at State House Loading...
