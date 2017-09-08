President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the construction of the 1.2 billion U.S dollar Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.

President Lungu says the project to be undertaken by China Jiangxi International Corporation is one of the biggest between Zambia and China under his leadership.

The Head of State says the road will not only improve flow of traffic and economic development but will also cut down on fatalities.

He says those questioning if people will eat roads do not understand basic economics.

President Lungu is happy that the project to be completed in 4 years will create over 3000 jobs.

He has since appealed to the contractor to ensure that youths are given jobs.

President Lungu has further appealed to road users to bare with the contractor for the inconvenience caused during the implementation stage while appealing to Chiefs to help sensitize their subjects to cooperate.

The Head of State has also reminded the Road Development Agency to ensure that local firms comprising small and medium enterprises are engaged in line with the minimum of 20percent works being subcontracted.

And Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said he will ensure the project is executed to the highest standard.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo is happy that the long-awaited project is now taking off.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the road will help open up the agriculture and tourism sectors in his province.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming said Zambia has many favourable natural endowments but has failed to fully tap into the economic potential owing to poor road infrastructure.

And China Jiangxi President Xu G0uojian said his company has since 1987 worked on over 200 projects in Zambia which include over 1000 kilometers of roads.