President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the construction of the 1.2 billion U.S dollar Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway.
President Lungu says the project to be undertaken by China Jiangxi International Corporation is one of the biggest between Zambia and China under his leadership.
The Head of State says the road will not only improve flow of traffic and economic development but will also cut down on fatalities.
He says those questioning if people will eat roads do not understand basic economics.
President Lungu is happy that the project to be completed in 4 years will create over 3000 jobs.
He has since appealed to the contractor to ensure that youths are given jobs.
President Lungu has further appealed to road users to bare with the contractor for the inconvenience caused during the implementation stage while appealing to Chiefs to help sensitize their subjects to cooperate.
The Head of State has also reminded the Road Development Agency to ensure that local firms comprising small and medium enterprises are engaged in line with the minimum of 20percent works being subcontracted.
And Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said he will ensure the project is executed to the highest standard.
Meanwhile Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo is happy that the long-awaited project is now taking off.
And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the road will help open up the agriculture and tourism sectors in his province.
Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming said Zambia has many favourable natural endowments but has failed to fully tap into the economic potential owing to poor road infrastructure.
And China Jiangxi President Xu G0uojian said his company has since 1987 worked on over 200 projects in Zambia which include over 1000 kilometers of roads.
The project is welcome but the cost is a FRAUD on our countries merger resources 1.2 billion would go allthe way to CHINGOLA , I HAVE A Phd like Mushota but in roads, the terrain is flat, aggregates are all over, bitumen is in NDOLA or imported but destined to ndola where on earth should we pay through our nose a cross section that is as thin as a razor typical road cross section in zambia is 150mm stabilised base 150-200 mm crushed macdam plus ka 40mm aslphalt.
Four years is too short a period for a project of this magnitude. No wonder roads erode quickly. Cheap materials and thin crust. The conclusion or 4 yrs target is a show and tell situation. PF govt is under pressure. They think we can be blinded. China doing this for free? Hmmmm.
4 years is too long …the only reason these projects take too long in Africa is our govts opt for labour intensive models…where a company in Europe just needs 2 heavy machines and a gang of 15 multitasking labourers..in Africa its the whole army of unskilled labourers, drivers, etc.
A bridge, just a bridge over the Firth of Forth connecting Mushota’s family to England cost as much.
I commend the government for taking up this initiative. All the three major roads need to be dual-carriages.
1. Kabwe Road (Lusaka to Ndola/Kitwe)
2. Lusaka to Livingstone
3. Lusaka to Chipata
Then we can deal with the feeder roads to all major roads to be of bitumen standards.
Is the Kitwe Chingola road finished? I believe it was started several years ago and basically abandoned.A major road was constructed where I live and I don’t believe even the councilor showed up to open it.Its a right to have decent roads constructed so I don’t see why the entire presidency should be commissioning roads,it implies the government is doing it’s citizens a favor and not the fact that citizens have the right to safe transportation.
Is Lungu the high commissioner of Zambia?
This should have been done in 1965. Next connect the copperbelt to Lusaka by Rail as it used to be!
@THE SAINT did you know Mushota didnt even know that there is a Linne Foirthe as the lass lives in rural Scotland where your neighbours farm is 7 Km away and since Nick’s tractor is still not working; she will only know at the monthend when they deliver newspapers and other supplies! As for this real dual carriageway road, long overdue! Infact we should be talking about a fast train!
Is the President praying for the project? The Chinese who do the work don’t even pray, they just work and do as required. Nomba ifwe .
I thought you people were only Anti-prayers, so you are even anti-development. no wonder you even recycle condoms. ba upnd che!
Well where do I start.
First of all congratulations to President Lungu- we are missing something here people, this will save lives ! Millions!
MB I live in Ashfield now borough of Stirling just outskirt of Glasgow. I want to think I live in Glasgow I’m
Claiming it because that’s where I work. Hardly a countryside is it.
Anyoko I honestly don’t like your name but congratulations on your PhD you have joined an exclusive club. We form 0.35% of Zambians holding a PhD academically.
This is Zambia – the money will finish long before the construction reaches Chibombo, from Lusaka.
1 “He says those questioning if people will eat roads do not understand basic economics.”
JUST IGNORE THOSE PEOPLE. NO COUNTRY CAN DEVELOP WITHOUT GOOD TRANSPORT NETWORK INCLUDING ROAD ITSELF, WATER AND AIR. THE WAY THE ROAD AND AIR TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ARE BEING DEVELOPED SHOULD BE THE SAME WAY TO THE WATER TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE. ZAMBIA HAS VERY BIG BODIES OF WATER IN OTHER COUNTRIES THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN STATE-OF-THE-ART HARBOURS AND WATER VEHICLES.
2 “And Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela said he will ensure the project is executed to the highest standard.”
WE HAVE HEARD OF THAT MANY TIMES. IT IS A WONDER HOW SOME PROJECTS ARE SIGNED OFF.
The Chinese whom we Zambians know very well don’t take 4 years on such a straight forward simple project. What’s gonna delay this one?
What’s the fuss about all this? It’s the government’s basic duty to build infrastructure such as roads. Besides it’s Jonathan’s money he is using but tax payers. Actually in this case is Kaloba however to be repaid by tax payers
Do you understand that in all organized societies there is what is called leadership? Ask the ants. Such shallowness tells a lot about the intellect of Zambians.
@2 Th, IF YOU ARE NOT INTERESTED IN THIS DEVELOPMENT JUST DON’T READ ABOUT IT- SKIP THE TOPIC AND GO HH’s TOPICS WHERE HE DENNOUNCES HIS COUNTRY WHEN ABROAD. THOSE ARE THE TOPICS FOR YOU RETARDS BECAUSE DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGES YOU BIG TIME.
This is some great development. Great job.
Nanga Tizayamba Kudya ma road,apa malaiti bafakila.Personally i think its not worth it feed Zambian people first instead of Ma Chinese aba. Mu Zambia Che!
Udye ma roads niyonyoko ma roads udye? Just go to the village and grow 7X50kg bags of maize to feed you for the whole year. dont be lazy.
Mu Guys – Who is supposed to feed you? Feed yourself.
What job? Do you know how its funded?
“Lazy Lungu has also reminded the Road Development Agency to ensure that local firms comprising small and medium enterprises are engaged in line with the minimum of 20percent works being subcontracted.”
Why are you reminding the corrupt RDA when the contract has already signed and the main contractor allocated? Surely what type of a dull lawyer is this..do you know how this grossly overpriced road is being funded? It looks like a loan from the Chines…its sickening that the project cost is not shocked anyone of these thieves. Only jobs Zambians will get is labouring and paying back this collassal sum.
Shame on you Lazy Lungu!!
In other countries such projects are awarded to the local Civil Engineering in the construction and consulting industry so that the profits made would circulate within the country. In Zambia, they award such contracts to the chinese so that 40% goes to the politician’s pockets and the rest of the profits go back to China. And ordinary Zambians can not see the corruption involved because they are to busy praising politicians for the infrastructure. It’s a shame! Not yet Uhuru….
Spot on …no wonder the blind girl who is Govt spokeswoman thinks Lazy Lungu is rich
This is what our friends don’t want to see or hear. Watch the space, they will find a fault, they could even appeal to the supreme court for this. Anything is possible with our best friends. Super! to be completed just in time for Dununa hagain.
Show me a dual carriageway of that distance that has cost that amount and i will show a high speed train line of the same distance with trains….get it on your thick skulls a billion dollars is a collosal sum of money for tarmac. Its too much even if its a loan.
Jj apply as a subcontractor and charge very little so that the govt can save. Why complain as if it’s coming from your pocket. You don’t even pay tax in Zambia and you’re busy complaining. When you ae not used to see big figures you get scared even on small amounts. I challenge you to apply as a subcontractor or better still come and work for me as a flag man or wheelbarrow pusher and I will pay you peanuts since you want the budget to be small. You think this is lwindi gonde ceremony where the only expense is chibwantu.
Instead of employing me…i kindly encourage you to do an Open University course or read books for your own good!!
Unprecedented development. We saw a lot of this in RB’s time and this is an exact replica.
Wake up f00l. There is more to this than what your shallow skull can process. I feel sorry and sad for clueless people like you.
China ain’t doing $h!t for free, they are looting our resources while displacing indigenous Zambians. Lungu is dangerous to Zambia’s existence. He is colluding with Chinese to hand the country to China. Don’t be f00led by these projects. China is here to take over Africa. Very soon, Zambians and Africans will be killed in masses just like Europeans came to America and killed all red Indians so that they could occupy and take over America. Wake up and stop Lungu from giving Zambia to the Chinese.
True My Friend from my observation on all the people supporting this they dont leave Mu Zed,Today go on the street and see how people a hustling for a living to put food on the table because things Vadula guys.Its Not things Guys “Sivintu”.And then ati Tipanga Ma roads.
It’s a pity to boost about 3000 Jobs in these road projects,since these jobs will only last for 3 to 4 yrs after completing the project.What happens afterwards is that the contractor will lay off the workers,load there machinery and go else where. Zambians now need long term jobs which are pensionable.
If you want a pensionable job obtain a phd like mushota and get employed as stanchart CEO or something in that line. You want to get a pension for a job which has a time frame? Get a life man and speak sense!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! There is no pension in road construction apart from NAPSA pension or workers’ compensation life pension when your leg gets crushed during road construction.
True My Friend from my observation on all the people supporting this they dont leave Mu Zed,Today go on the street and see how people a hustling for a living to put food on the table because things Vadula guys.Its Not things Guys “Sivintu”.And then ati Tipanga Ma roads.
Somebody cries, “Oh this too expensive!” Another, “Period is too long or too short!” Another, “Are we going to eat roads!” ….. Imwe bantu can ECL do anything good in your eyes? VIVA ECL; Zambia is matching on!
Can lungu commission anything without borrowing ? Eveything is to borrow….even to build toilets.
Lungu has taken or ministers work,what a shame BA lungu kikiki,this is a work of a councilors not lungu
USD $1.2Billion is too big a project to be flagged off by a minister or a councillor. The Question should be whether the project is justified. I think not . Sections of it (approaches to major settlement etc) could have been made dual but the bits in between could be normal 2-way with wider road shoulders. This is what they will end up doing when they eat most of the money in any case.
@ANYOKO and HaJayJay, you will never see anything positive in what the government does! Even in a straightforward case like this, you always thieving yet you never talk about the person who became rich by undervaluing our mines and got kickbacks, HH! Your worldview is corrupted because you see it through the Namwala lenses. A conservative estimate of constructing a 2 lane roads is $120,000 per lane mile. This is just the minimum and cost may vary depending on terrain, etc, fooools! Please go away and just shut up tribalists!
With that amount a 2 rail link should have been build from kazungula, Livingstone to CB with dry docks at both ends and made it mandatory for heavy goods to use the railways. The resulting bussiness would have paid for a first class passenger rail service…..
The hard-working government!
It’s borrowed money naimwe ma koswe…..any one can commission a over priced project , even the old prostitute from UTH who is lusting for hh 24/7….
So in your opinion ba UPNDonkeys, who should be commissioning such mega projects? From independence in 1964 our republican Presidents have been commissioning or ground breaking such mega projects. UPNDonkeys have never offered a President so you can understand their ignorance, but it sounds more like jealous ka?
Look at the PF rats getting over excited over borrowing …..tell us any project that lungu or PF have completed without borrowing ???
Nothing , the chaps can not function without over taxing and borrowing….the only things competed without borrowing by pf and lungu is looting and stealing …..
It’s borrowed money you theives, can you be banning and clapping over borrowed things ??
Even a grade 7 can commission a dual carriage way if it is from borrowed funds…
PF have blessed us with the construction of castles in the air. We are yet to witness a single completed project.
This is what we want you to continuously do Mr. President, we should be hearing you doing works that add value to the Zambian people and creating job.. More of this and less of arresting HH then we can be supporting you.. So just continue working that’s what we are interested in, as Zambians.
A kilometre at the fx K9.2/USD1.00 to cost K34,392,252.36 (old currency over K34 billion) how?
@Imute wa Kalilo, #21, We only built two castles in the air in Namwala! Even when we give you glasses you will never see them! Livingstone Intern Airport and markets, … Oh sorry tribalist you can’t see them even if we showed them to you, you are in another country yet you are agitating for disunity in Zambia!
All from borrowed money naimwe……you have destroyed the tourism industry in Zambia and dancing about building things with borrowed money…
Tis a $1.2 billion fraud and daylight robbery for 316km …it comes to $3.78m per kilometer.
Eish, this is not fair. Why start with this road. The great east road dual carriage from the greater city of chipata would have broad more economic benefits as this is the food basket of Zambia & the region. Its also the gateway to the nacala corridor.
Even the most illiterate usless person can commission a highway with borrowed money ……show us anything lungu has archived without borrowing ????
If lungu does not borrow he will have to lie like the 500,000 jobs
Lungu and pf can not even build a toilet without borrowing…….no maybe they can manage a pit latrine ..
you see The PF rats dancing and clapping ati lungu lungu but when you ask them to point out any project or any works of and lungu have done without borrowing they don’t know…i think now we are approaching the $17 billion debt mark.
@Spaka like lilo:WE DONT CARE!!even big economies such as Japan,UK, USA borrow money,so what of a poor Zambia?just a week ago,president Trump asked the US Congress to allow his Govnt to borrow US$ 7 billion so that areas affected by terrible floods can be redeveloped.SEE?
Zambians are able to see huge projects which PF Govnt is doing.since our economy is small,to do these huge projects,Govnt has to borrow some extra money.EVEN HH IF HE BECAME PRESIDENT WOULD STILL BORROW.SO WHAT ARE SAYING?just admit that such huge projects push your HH far from state house than saying nonsense here!!
Even for toilets for police and ZAF lungu needs loans from china….
Our Railway lines I feel should seriously be worked on. Luanshya, Chingola and other mining towns used to have such beautiful railway lines- we used to have depots along the line of rail for agricultural produce, including livestock to be transported. My son used to travel to Hilcrest on a railway line, its so sad when one thinks of what we have done to our own infrastructure! May God judge us accordingly!
common sense from a die hard PF at last……
@Spaka like lilo, #20.1, you have a bad heart! Do you even sleep at night? Issues in your heart boy! Are you talking about the money from privatization – HH? Why don’t you talk about that? Did he steal that?
$3.7 million per kilometre? Someone confirm that this normal costing?