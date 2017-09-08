Champions and leaders Zanaco on Saturday faces Zesco United in Lusaka as the FAZ Super Division enters round 27.
Zanaco host fourth placed Zesco at National Heroes Stadium seeking to consolidate their stay at the pinnacle of the table.
The Bankers shot to the table of the table with 47 points after edging visitors Power Dynamos 2-1 on Wednesday.
Despite occupying fourth place, Zesco are just one point behind Zanaco.
“This year the league is competitive and tough. The race for the league is very open but we just need to win as many games as possible,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.
This will be Zesco’s first game in two weeks following the postponement of last Sunday’s fixture against City of Lusaka.
In other Week 24 matches, Lumwana Radiants and Nkana clash in a seemingly emotional match for both sets of coaches in Lumwana.
Nkana’s Beston Chambeshi and his Lumwana counterpart Zeddy Saileti earlier in the season swapped teams.
Chambeshi re-joined Nkana after leaving Lumwana and Saileti did the opposite.
Nkana are fifth on the table with 44 points while Lumwana are two places behind Kalampa and sits on 38 points.
At Arthur Davies Stadium, Power Dynamos and relegation contenders Mufulira Wanderers renew their old rivalry on Saturday.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK – 27
SATURDAY, 9TH SEPTEMBER 2017
Buildcon vs Red Arrows
Zanaco vs Zesco United
Nkwazi vs Green Eagles
Lumwana Radiants vs Nkana
Power Dynamos vs Mufulira Wanderers
Real Nakonde vs Nchanga Rangers
Lusaka Dynamos vs Konkola Blades
Kabwe Warriors Vs Nakambala Leopards
SUNDAY, 10TH SEPTEMBER 2017
Napsa Stars vs Forest Rangers
City of Lusaka vs Green Buffaloes