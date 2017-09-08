Champions and leaders Zanaco on Saturday faces Zesco United in Lusaka as the FAZ Super Division enters round 27.

Zanaco host fourth placed Zesco at National Heroes Stadium seeking to consolidate their stay at the pinnacle of the table.

The Bankers shot to the table of the table with 47 points after edging visitors Power Dynamos 2-1 on Wednesday.

Despite occupying fourth place, Zesco are just one point behind Zanaco.

“This year the league is competitive and tough. The race for the league is very open but we just need to win as many games as possible,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

This will be Zesco’s first game in two weeks following the postponement of last Sunday’s fixture against City of Lusaka.

In other Week 24 matches, Lumwana Radiants and Nkana clash in a seemingly emotional match for both sets of coaches in Lumwana.

Nkana’s Beston Chambeshi and his Lumwana counterpart Zeddy Saileti earlier in the season swapped teams.

Chambeshi re-joined Nkana after leaving Lumwana and Saileti did the opposite.

Nkana are fifth on the table with 44 points while Lumwana are two places behind Kalampa and sits on 38 points.

At Arthur Davies Stadium, Power Dynamos and relegation contenders Mufulira Wanderers renew their old rivalry on Saturday.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK – 27

SATURDAY, 9TH SEPTEMBER 2017

Buildcon vs Red Arrows

Zanaco vs Zesco United

Nkwazi vs Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants vs Nkana

Power Dynamos vs Mufulira Wanderers

Real Nakonde vs Nchanga Rangers

Lusaka Dynamos vs Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors Vs Nakambala Leopards

SUNDAY, 10TH SEPTEMBER 2017

Napsa Stars vs Forest Rangers

City of Lusaka vs Green Buffaloes