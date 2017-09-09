

Four people among them two drivers and two passengers have died on the spot while 67 others have sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Mkushi after a truck and a Scania bus belonging to Power Tools collided head- on.

The accident happened this morning around 06:30 Hours along the Great North road, 25 km east of Mkushi.

Central Province Police Commissioner Lillian Lombe Kamukoshi has confirmed this in a statement.

Ms Kamukoshi said the accident involved a Power Tools Bus Scania Registration number ABM 6626 which was being driven by Alex Chapel and an unknown driver of a Tanzanian truck Registration number T236BTC ,T939BYB horse.

She added that both motor vehicles were extensively damaged

Ms Kamukoshi said all bodies are in the Mkushi Hospital Mortuary while the 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at the same hospital.