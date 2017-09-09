Four people among them two drivers and two passengers have died on the spot while 67 others have sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Mkushi after a truck and a Scania bus belonging to Power Tools collided head- on.
The accident happened this morning around 06:30 Hours along the Great North road, 25 km east of Mkushi.
Central Province Police Commissioner Lillian Lombe Kamukoshi has confirmed this in a statement.
Ms Kamukoshi said the accident involved a Power Tools Bus Scania Registration number ABM 6626 which was being driven by Alex Chapel and an unknown driver of a Tanzanian truck Registration number T236BTC ,T939BYB horse.
She added that both motor vehicles were extensively damaged
Ms Kamukoshi said all bodies are in the Mkushi Hospital Mortuary while the 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at the same hospital.
Do vehicle inspections yearly and re examine drivers’ licences. Some of them might have licences for light vehicles but jumped on driving heavy duty vehicles without proper training.
Foggy at 6:30 am.
LT where was the bus going? Give us full details because some of the relatives were might be on the bus
This was a bus service whose licence to operate was suspended but given back secretly by PF regime to continue collecting money for PF cadres. Zambian life is cheap to PF.
sad indeed, Euro bus is the safest so far
power tools so many accidents
How about just flying, there’s an airport in kasama.
Head-on Collision is a symptom of either lack of concentration and/or poor plus impaired judgment on the highway on the part of the driver(s).
These sort of accidents can be further prevented via random fitness checks as buses leave intercity or any origination bus station by RTSA.
Life is precious to continue being lost in such a preventable manner.
Lets do more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!