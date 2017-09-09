Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the period of state of threatened public emergency has achieved its intended purpose.
Mr. Kampyongo says the police and all other security wings must be commended for ensuring that Zambia continues to enjoy the peace.
He says the security situation in the country is now stable but that Police and other security wings will not relent in ensuring that all trouble makers are brought to book.
The Minister has told ZNBC News in an interview that Police will not allow politics where people want to sow seeds of discord as the practice will not help anyone.
Kapyongo you are a Chimbokaila candidate, time will tell.
“…The Minister has told ZNBC News in an interview that Police will not allow politics where people want to sow seeds of discord as the practice will not help anyone…”
Just another self gratifying hypocritical comment from the organizers of discord and malpractices?
Kapoyongo you with instructions from lungu were starting fires around the country to justify SOE so as to clamp down on the democratic freedoms of the opposition.
Where are the 11 suspects arrested for the Lusaka market fire ? No one will be found guilty because it was PF and kapoyongo behind the arson Attacks …
Well done minister, you have managed to silence the voice of reason. The majority are silent and you know everything. It is nice to see you competing against yourself, meanwhile the Emperor has no clothes.