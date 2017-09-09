Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the period of state of threatened public emergency has achieved its intended purpose.

Mr. Kampyongo says the police and all other security wings must be commended for ensuring that Zambia continues to enjoy the peace.

He says the security situation in the country is now stable but that Police and other security wings will not relent in ensuring that all trouble makers are brought to book.

The Minister has told ZNBC News in an interview that Police will not allow politics where people want to sow seeds of discord as the practice will not help anyone.