The Green Party has said that the cost of constructing a brand new four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola would have cost less than the figure that would be used to expand the current road to 4 lanes.
In a statement made available to the media yesterday, Party President Peter Sinkanmba said that the the shortest possible route to construct a brand new route is 296km which which would have cut the distance between Lusaka and Ndola by 20km, adding that the cost of constructing a brand new 296km four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola would have been about $1.11 billion.
Mr Sinkamba further said that his party would have installed or constructed toll-gates on the new road and left the old roade as an optional route where travellers without resources would use paying no toll-gates to drive along.
Below is the full statement
THE LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGE PROJECT LAUNCHED BY PRESIDENT LUNGU IS AN EXPENSIVE AGONIZING MODEL
Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu launched the construction of a dual carriage road from Lusaka to Ndola. Our considered view as the Green Party is that the model adopted by the PF Government is not only an expensive but also a seriously agonizing model which should not have contemplated in the first place.
The cost of constructing a new 2-lane undivided road is between $2 million to $3 million per 1.6km in rural areas and between $3 million to $5 million in urban areas. The distance from Lusaka to Ndola using routes T2 and T3, or in other words the Great North Road up to Kapiri and the Kapiri-Ndola road is about 316km. The cost of constructing a 2-lane undivided road between Lusaka and Ndola using the T2 and T3 road therefore costs about $1.185 billion since the urban factor is insignificant. This is the option that the PF Government has decided to run with and have since borrowed $1.2 billion for the project launched yesterday by President Edgar Lungu.
However, the cost of constructing a new 4-lane highway is between $4 million to $6 million per 1.6 km in rural and suburban areas, $8 million to $10 million in urban areas. The shortest possible route to construct a brand new route is 296km which thereby cuts the distance between Lusaka and Ndola by 20km.
In this regard, the cost of constructing a brand new 296km four lane highway from Lusaka to Ndola costs about $1.11 billion. This is not only cheaper but most convenient option which the Green Party would have run with, if in government. This means for less the amount the PF Government has set aside for the 2-lane road, the Green Party would have built a brand new four lane highway. Further, this would have been the road on which the Green Party would have installed or constructed toll-gates. The Greens would have left the existing T2-T3 route as an optional route where travellers without resources would use paying no toll-gates to drive along.
Drawing from the lessons of Kitwe-Chingola road upgrade from 2-lane to dual carriage, where it has taken over five years to construct a 45km road, and the on-going activities around Kabangwe-SOS road stretch, we shudder to see the agony and prolonged inconvenience road user will have to endure on the construction of the 2-lane 316km road using the PF model.
Perhaps, it is high time that the PF Government started to copy some of our models. It is not too late yet for Government to adopt our cheaper, sustainable and obviously the best option of the two models.
Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party of Zambia
Green Party and anyone who condones this statement are talking and thinking from their backside.
This will save lives knowing how many lives we have lost on the road. That alone should supersede any costs that you would never have seen when saved.
Explain How will lives be saved
Mushotas brain with PhD…..
Ba Sinkamba, what you’re suggesting is good, but did you do a feasibility study of the area you’ve drawn that line on to find out whether it is free of farms, houses e.t.c? Supposing there are farms or houses on that line you’ve drawn, don’t you think the cost would come to the same or even more when we factor in the issue of compensating owners of farms and houses?
Ba Greet Party, please consider long term costs maintaining six lanes, not even Europe or South Africa could afford them.
Straight line roads without diversions and bends areally boring to drive on imwe ba Green party. ECL. Example is Mongu Road too boring
Yesterday Chitotela Said The Cost Of The Road Depends With The Flow Of Traffic. How Logical Is That?
S.Africa And Botswana Pay $400,000 For Their Roads. But They Are Very Good. Us We Pay $1 million+ For Substandard, Razor Roads That Develop Cracks And Potholes In Less Than 5yrs.
I said it here 1st ,the inflated costs of $3.7m per kilometer on this 316km dual road is fraud and robbery.
Atleast GREEN party provides alternatives and options to the government not the UNDER 5 clinic cards in the name of UPND. They are anarchists looking for opportunities to denounce the govenment without giving out any alternatives. Keep it up GREEN party
I’m starting to believe this too mwe.
That makes a lot of sense, the weed of the green party must be good weed.
But PF and the Chinese will not let Zambians travel for free, they are out to tax and squeeze every last ngwee out of you for using their roads even though you pay road tax…
That is the culture we need to weed out – always wanting things for free. There is no free lunch.
What are taxes paid used for ? To make lungu and PF rich ? We want accountability not free things…..you can’t be taxing people double with accounting where you take the first round of taxes
Without accounting where…..
“would have”, “could have”, “if in government” .. conditionals don’t work.
“Sembe” si yi sebenza. The funds are already available so just support the option at hand. Everyone will greatly benefit from this construction.
Just from driving on Kafue Mazabuka road. I wonder why Changwa and team are not paying attention to this death trap. Yes we need duals but we need to set our priorities right! I wonder if it’s only UPND members who drive on this road. This is the same road that carries our Copper. Much as we want a dual, the GNR is not as bad as this stretch. Can someone do something please!