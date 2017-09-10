Former Lusaka Provincial Minister Charles Shawa has died

Mr. Shawa who was also Kanakantapa resident passed at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) early on Saturday night.

Mr. Shawa served as Minister in the MMD Government of President Levy Mwanawasa and President Rupiah Banda.

He also served as HeadTeacher at Munali Secondary School before launching a political career.

He was also a Member of Parliament for Luangwa constituency at the time.

The funeral is at his farm in Kanakantapa, Chongwe.