The Ministry of General Education and the Eastern Province Administration have proposed that the Petauke boarding Technical Secondary School which is currently under construction be turned into a university college.
Ministry of General Education Permanent secretary Henry Tukombe and Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo say the facility would best serve the community and the country at large if it is converted into an institution of higher learning.
Speaking after inspecting construction works, Mr. Tukombe said the quality of works being put up by the contractor befits those of a University.
He said the move would also help to decongest the existing public universities and provide eastern province with its first university.
And eastern province Permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo has supported the idea of turning Petauke boarding technical secondary school into a university.
Mr. Kasolo said once this is done, the area will attract more investment in support of infrastructure development.
And TBEA, the contractor hired to carry out the project said they are on schedule to handover the facility to government by the end of the year.
Site manager Shi Shaoguang said his firm has faced few challenges in executing the project.
And the University of Zambia has described reports of unqualified staff in the ongoing Teacher registration exercise as retrogressive.
University of Zambia Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Enala Mwase who was represented by Professor Biseck Phiri during the graduation Ceremony of over One Thousand PaGLORY University teachers, said the development is a setback in the teaching profession in the Country.
Professor Mwase has since called on the relevant authorities to take punitive action against those found wanting because the development poses serious effects on the quality of learners
Meanwhile PaGLORY University Vice Chancellor Professor Egidio Machuta said his institution will continue working with the University of Zambia to ensure it produces quality and competent Teachers who will meet the needs and requirements of the modern education standards.
Professor Machuta has since called on the graduating Students to continue advancing in their education if they are to be relevant to Society.
Ba PF we support you, but now you r losing us with substandard leadership. Sata build brand new university in his province, now Lungu has to convert secondary schools in his home village? Why? Just build university from Scratch. Chapwa!!
I hope you read the article before commenting – this is infrastructure under construction. So, what can change is name.
The government is failing to maintain the existing universeties. So what is going to change? By the way has the Muchinga university open? We are tired of white elephants.
IF Mr Sata was alive today that minister would have been fired. Any leader who don’t understand quality cannot be entrusted with any ministry. We are trying very hard to hold our cool towards some of this sub standard human being who have no clue what international state of the heart standards obtain today . You have dotted around the country fisherman`s makeshift huts and you call them clinics, schools and so on and anything that rates higher than your cave man grade should not exist. To say the least, I petition to the president that that minister be relieved of his duties immediately .We have already over borrowed or at least will have soon. where will our children borrow from again to rebuild these facilities? Think quality you ape man.
Quality of those degrees will be interesting indeed, and we hope to see some Zambian research programs coming out of there. They need to create jobs too for these graduates because there is no point in dishing out degrees when you have no jobs to dish out!! Interesting development !!
JUST BUILD A NEW PURPOSE-DESIGNED UNIVERSITY INSTEAD OF TRYING TO SQUEEZE ADVANCED LECTURE THEATRES, LIBRARIES, CLASSROOMS INTO A ZAMBIAN SECONDARY SCHOOL WITH NO BASICS EVEN FOR A PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS THEMSELVES.