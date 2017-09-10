The Ministry of General Education and the Eastern Province Administration have proposed that the Petauke boarding Technical Secondary School which is currently under construction be turned into a university college.

Ministry of General Education Permanent secretary Henry Tukombe and Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo say the facility would best serve the community and the country at large if it is converted into an institution of higher learning.

Speaking after inspecting construction works, Mr. Tukombe said the quality of works being put up by the contractor befits those of a University.

He said the move would also help to decongest the existing public universities and provide eastern province with its first university.

And eastern province Permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo has supported the idea of turning Petauke boarding technical secondary school into a university.

Mr. Kasolo said once this is done, the area will attract more investment in support of infrastructure development.

And TBEA, the contractor hired to carry out the project said they are on schedule to handover the facility to government by the end of the year.

Site manager Shi Shaoguang said his firm has faced few challenges in executing the project.

And the University of Zambia has described reports of unqualified staff in the ongoing Teacher registration exercise as retrogressive.

University of Zambia Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Enala Mwase who was represented by Professor Biseck Phiri during the graduation Ceremony of over One Thousand PaGLORY University teachers, said the development is a setback in the teaching profession in the Country.

Professor Mwase has since called on the relevant authorities to take punitive action against those found wanting because the development poses serious effects on the quality of learners

Meanwhile PaGLORY University Vice Chancellor Professor Egidio Machuta said his institution will continue working with the University of Zambia to ensure it produces quality and competent Teachers who will meet the needs and requirements of the modern education standards.

Professor Machuta has since called on the graduating Students to continue advancing in their education if they are to be relevant to Society.