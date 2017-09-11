Kitwe United on Sunday edged promotion rivals Indeni 2-1 at home in Kitwe to reclaim the top spot in FAZ Division One Zone Two just six matches before the season closes.

The Buchi Boys top Zone Two with 47 points from 24 matches played.

Striker Rodgers Mukenge scored two goals at Garden Park Stadium in this Week 24 match watched by Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Kitwe have toppled Kansanshi Dynamos who lost 1-0 at Chambishi in Kalulushi.

Kansanshi drops into 2nd place and remain on 46 points after playing 24 matches.

Indeni are third with 44 points after playing 24 matches.

In Zone Two, National Assembly are leading with a 17 point gap after overcoming Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-2 at the Weekend.

Assembly have 63 points from 24 matches played.

The Parliamentarians just need a point to win promotion back to the Super Division.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 24

ZONE ONE

Petauke united 1-1 Lundazi united

Kafue celtic 1-0 Paramilitary

Nampundwe 1-1 Matero United

Wonderful 0-1 Happy Hearts

Young green Buffaloes 2-1 Lusaka Tigers

National Assembly 3-2 Zesco malaiti Rangers

Lusaka City Council 3-2 Katete Rangers

Riflemen 2-2 Police college

ZONE TWO

Chingola Police Blue Star 1-1 Roan United

Chambishi 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Copperbelt Buffaloes 0-1 ZNS Lwamfumu

Zesco Luapula 1-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Ndola United 1-0 Geokas Curve

FQMO Roads 1-1 Gomes

FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Mufulira Blackpool

Kitwe United 2-1 Indeni

ZONE THREE

Tazara Express 0-0 Chindwin Sentries

Isoka Young Stars 2-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Northedge 1-2 Malalo Police

Kasama United 1-1 Kasama Young Fighters

Inter sport Youth 0-1Mkushi Millers

Tazara Rangers 3-0 Fringilla (walkover)

Riverside United Vs Mpande Youth Academy [Postponed]

Prison Leopards 1-1Kabwe Academy

ZONE FOUR

Mazabuka United 0-1 Mumbwa Medics

Kascol Rangers 1-0 Kalomo Jetters

Zesco Shockers 3-0 Senanga Warriors

Limulunga Royal 0-1 Livingstone Pirates

Sinazongwe United 0-0 Zamcoal Diggers

Yeta 0-1 Luena Buffaloes

New Monze Swallows 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Chikuni Coops 0-0 Young Green Eagles