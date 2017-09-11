Kitwe United on Sunday edged promotion rivals Indeni 2-1 at home in Kitwe to reclaim the top spot in FAZ Division One Zone Two just six matches before the season closes.
The Buchi Boys top Zone Two with 47 points from 24 matches played.
Striker Rodgers Mukenge scored two goals at Garden Park Stadium in this Week 24 match watched by Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda.
Kitwe have toppled Kansanshi Dynamos who lost 1-0 at Chambishi in Kalulushi.
Kansanshi drops into 2nd place and remain on 46 points after playing 24 matches.
Indeni are third with 44 points after playing 24 matches.
In Zone Two, National Assembly are leading with a 17 point gap after overcoming Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-2 at the Weekend.
Assembly have 63 points from 24 matches played.
The Parliamentarians just need a point to win promotion back to the Super Division.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 24
ZONE ONE
Petauke united 1-1 Lundazi united
Kafue celtic 1-0 Paramilitary
Nampundwe 1-1 Matero United
Wonderful 0-1 Happy Hearts
Young green Buffaloes 2-1 Lusaka Tigers
National Assembly 3-2 Zesco malaiti Rangers
Lusaka City Council 3-2 Katete Rangers
Riflemen 2-2 Police college
ZONE TWO
Chingola Police Blue Star 1-1 Roan United
Chambishi 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Copperbelt Buffaloes 0-1 ZNS Lwamfumu
Zesco Luapula 1-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Ndola United 1-0 Geokas Curve
FQMO Roads 1-1 Gomes
FQMO Mining Operation 2-0 Mufulira Blackpool
Kitwe United 2-1 Indeni
ZONE THREE
Tazara Express 0-0 Chindwin Sentries
Isoka Young Stars 2-0 Mpulungu Harbour
Northedge 1-2 Malalo Police
Kasama United 1-1 Kasama Young Fighters
Inter sport Youth 0-1Mkushi Millers
Tazara Rangers 3-0 Fringilla (walkover)
Riverside United Vs Mpande Youth Academy [Postponed]
Prison Leopards 1-1Kabwe Academy
ZONE FOUR
Mazabuka United 0-1 Mumbwa Medics
Kascol Rangers 1-0 Kalomo Jetters
Zesco Shockers 3-0 Senanga Warriors
Limulunga Royal 0-1 Livingstone Pirates
Sinazongwe United 0-0 Zamcoal Diggers
Yeta 0-1 Luena Buffaloes
New Monze Swallows 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Chikuni Coops 0-0 Young Green Eagles