President Edgar Lungu commissions the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway

Works on progress on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District
Works on progress on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District
Display of the equipment’s shortly before the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
-Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yaming welcomes President Edgar Lungu at the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
Chiefs of Central Province following the proceeding during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
China Jiangxi Manager Xu Guojan gives a demo bridge to President Edgar Lungu during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
President Edgar Lungu delivering his speech at the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
President Edgar Lungu looking in the microscope during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
President Edgar Lungu flanked by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yaming unveiling plaque for the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
President Edgar Lungu inside the caterpillar during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway
President Edgar Lungu disembark from the Caterpillar during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District
  1. +1
    ‘Inside the caterpillar.’
    Kkkkkkkkkkl
    Any earth moving machine is a Caterpillar!
    All toothpaste is Colgate.
    All detergents are Surf.
    LT, grow up.

    Good news; but this road should have been done before the projects in Muchinga; the cost is too much and the tar mac wont last long; Lungu should have allowed other political parties like the Weed party to offer their suggestions before awarding the contract to the Chinese company; a brand new free way should have been planned so that there are other ways to get to Ndola.

