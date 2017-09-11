LifestylePhoto Gallery President Edgar Lungu commissions the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway September 11, 2017 3 31 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Works on progress on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District Works on progress on the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District Display of the equipment’s shortly before the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway -Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yaming welcomes President Edgar Lungu at the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway Chiefs of Central Province following the proceeding during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway China Jiangxi Manager Xu Guojan gives a demo bridge to President Edgar Lungu during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway President Edgar Lungu delivering his speech at the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway President Edgar Lungu looking in the microscope during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway President Edgar Lungu flanked by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Yaming unveiling plaque for the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway President Edgar Lungu inside the caterpillar during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway President Edgar Lungu disembark from the Caterpillar during the commissioning of the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District President Edgar Lungu commissions the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway costing $1.2 Billion in chibombo District Loading...
Good news; but this road should have been done before the projects in Muchinga; the cost is too much and the tar mac wont last long; Lungu should have allowed other political parties like the Weed party to offer their suggestions before awarding the contract to the Chinese company; a brand new free way should have been planned so that there are other ways to get to Ndola.
…and that is not a microscope LT. Its called a THEODOLITE.