Minister of Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe says government will continue to undertake various reforms aimed at making Zambia an attractive investment destination.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says her ministry will also ensure that it facilities a level playing field that will see both local and foreign investors contribute to the country’s economy.

Mwanakatwe

She notes that it is the desire of president Edgar Lungu to see an inflow of investment in various sectors of the economy.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said this in a speech read on behalf by Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame during the opening of Jumbo Wholesale Store in Lusaka.

She added that the country is also enhancing the manufacturing sector to enable local products to be on the market.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe also urged management at Jumbo to consider stocking some local products in their store.

And MassMart board chairman Kuseni Dlamini says the established of the company is an indication of the conducive environment that government has created.