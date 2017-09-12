Minister of Commerce Margaret Mwanakatwe says government will continue to undertake various reforms aimed at making Zambia an attractive investment destination.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe says her ministry will also ensure that it facilities a level playing field that will see both local and foreign investors contribute to the country’s economy.
She notes that it is the desire of president Edgar Lungu to see an inflow of investment in various sectors of the economy.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe said this in a speech read on behalf by Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame during the opening of Jumbo Wholesale Store in Lusaka.
She added that the country is also enhancing the manufacturing sector to enable local products to be on the market.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe also urged management at Jumbo to consider stocking some local products in their store.
And MassMart board chairman Kuseni Dlamini says the established of the company is an indication of the conducive environment that government has created.
Africa is on the move.
Just because it says Jumbo doesnt mean it is Zambian. Look, investment is vital but we must address the type of investment and the true motive of the investor. Government just thinks all investment is good for zambia, investment must create employment for zambians, investment must generate income fir zambia, investment must retain a percentage of profits in zambia . Have a threshold hold for profit repatriation ,above that threshold the tax rate is increased. We must decide if external borrowing for investment is really a the best option
So the case of the nullification of your seat will be heard when madam? 2021?
An illegal minister.the petitions must be heard…
Ba Margret: Your Vision is very great, but the question is what are we doing ourselves as Zambians. Try to speak to we local people to work hard and redeem ourselves. Zambia is meant for Zambians and God has given us a lot of minerals which we see trucks taking away from Copper belt. God loves us very much , but unfortunately we are lazy to develop this Country. All we want is Manna falling from Heaven. Those from other countries just come to make money and go.