United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema this morning addressed a mammoth rally at Mbila, Itezhi Itezhi District, Central Province.
Mr. Hichilema in his address to the people of Mbila area in Itezhi Itezhi District, Central province, announced that he remains committed to ensuring a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia, devoid of violence and hate.
And the UPND President has called on the country to unite more than before and stop any possible injustices as is the case now, in order to foster development.
During his address to the local people of Mbila, Mr. Hichilema also thanked the people, the church, the civil society organizations and the international community for standing up for him when he was arrested and detained on flimsy charges.
And Mr Hichilema has committed that he will use his 127 days incarceration to turn around the country’s future especially economic emancipation and governance.
The President of the UPND is on firm ground that he holds no grudge against those who engineered his arrest, arrested and detained him for 127 days as he believes that if he is to pay back by punishing them, the country would not see the difference between him and those who tortured and brutalised him.
And the UPND President who is in Itezhi Itezhi to drum up support for the Party Council Chairperson candidate, Mr Shalooba, appealed to the people of Mbila area to vote for UPND in the August, 15 elections while emphasising that UPND will provide exceptional leadership across all sectors of governance that is before, during and after being in government.
Mr. Hichilema is accompanied by the Party Chairperson, Ms Mutale Nalumango who also stated that there is need of restoring rule and law in the country.
And the Leader of the Alliance Democracy for Development (ADD), Mr. Charles Milupi who called on the Mbila people to praying for the UPND President and the party in order to continue with the struggle for the country’s democracy.
Zambia is burgeoning democracy. Let politics of ideas and authentic national interest have its way in a competitive democracy. All the best.
Bottomline, intellectuals start thinking of stepping for national leadership. More of you in the arena, the better. Our collective enemy is the raging poverty, tribalism and corruption. These vices are Zambia’s existential threats Government of the day cannot afford to inherently ignore. They are clear and present danger to nation security and cohension. Anyone who will understand the issues confronting the masses and pitch a sellable redemption plan, will strike a winning code.
This must be commendable on the part of Mr lungu, letting the UPND have rallies as they see fit as long as they are not breaking the law.. ….
If you are working there is no need to brutalise the opposition, your works will talk for you.
Let’s see how far he can take it this time.
7 times fall, 7 times rise. Every stick in the bush has it’s hole, and even this man will have his place in Zambian history. At this point, I can’t tell exactly where – only time will tell.
