EXPELLED Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mwenya Musenge has formed a political party to be called National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) which is expected to be registered in the next three months.
The PF losing parliamentary candidate for Chimwemwe constituency was speaking yesterday during a press briefing held in Luanshya at the residence of PF expelled Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili.
He said the three months which the Registrar of Societies had told him to wait before his party could be registered was too long time for him to wait because he wanted to start working soon.
“We have taken all our relevant documents to the Registrar of Societies regarding forming our political party to be called National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), but we have been told that the process of registering our party will take three months,
“But, the three months which we have been told to wait is a long time for us to wait. We want to start participating in the by-elections and other political activities.
Mr Musenge, who disclosed that he was the secretary general of the party, said the vacancy for president was still open for those who were interested in joining the party.
He said if his party formed government it would stand for transparency and accountability in the way public resources would be used in Zambia.
He said his party had set a strong and firm foundation and was ready to form a government which would provide a proper and democratic leadership to Zambians.
Mwenya Musenge“Yes, I’m still John the Baptist paving the way for the Messiah who will provide better leadership to Zambians. I mean proper and democratic to Zambians,
“If we form government, our party will stand for transparency and accountability in the way public resources would be used in the country,” he said.
What a bunch of deluded lumpens we have in this country.
You are one of them.
For once I agree wit Mr Kudos, Chief Lumpen however is at State House
Mwinya Muchende is as retarded as they get in politics. Who is this fellow? Forming a political party to survive on party membership fees? UPND has even better chances of forming government in 2021 than this NDCP
More like you are john solye ubwali!
I actually Believe him
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Amazing how there’s never shortage of nincompoops on the Zed Political Landscape
I bet you held a press conference at Jesus’s House in Luanshya , right. If Only your Jesus was brave enough to leave his Manger (PF) and turn water into Cash Flow. I hope he does that soon.
l want to be your president what are the qualifications and l stay in Chawama township in Lusaka, am eligible to be a president
Political Confusion Syndrome (PCS) seems to be so rampant in Zambia I fear for the nation.
What stops people from using their brains while in government; to foster transparency, good public services, honesty to their bosses, and all the good and expected duties of leaders.
When they are kicked out, suddenly they have the wisdom to be John the baptist. Give us a break, WILL YOU?
This nonsense has to be seen for what it is, STUPIDITY. This habit of taking the poor souls for granted must stop. It’s so annoying it makes me so so so angry!
How you hold a press conference at someone house? You don’t have a house? Is the owner of the house eligible to stand as President?
Just another political opportunist.
I cannot make out any vision in his utterance. Only personal ambition.
Vision comes from personal ambition naimwe lol
The beauty of democracy!! Please, please you are free to form a political party but also be patient and fullfil all the conditions required by the registrar of socieyies. Please Note that at the moment your party is a private entity. The moment you register it it will become a public entity so there will be no True greens, reds or yellows. If you want it private then dont register it.
This breed of donkey cant even form a government if we had such a thing as republic of Chimwemwe. Why dont he join fellow (UPN)Donkeys openly because we know that is the strategic intention anyway?3
You fail grade 7 and you expect yourself to pass grade 12
Kuwayawayafye. The one forming the party is waiting for a vision from the president?? put CK maybe his vibrancy can give life to your party.
ALLELUIA !!!!!!!!!!!! MY VOTE MY VOICE FOR NDCP……….ALOT OF FRESH AIR NOW
I know the intention of this party is to make their fellow under fives to believe that they are heavy weights on the Copper belt and hence form a coalition for the sore purpose of dislodging the PF. Unfortunately for these small parties, they will be fighting for vice president and on that hell will break loose when GBM knocks them down and out. These are spent forces and have no more value to “The Zambia”.
…how can you fight corruption with Kambwili at the helm? Ask what happened to ********** who pledged to fight corruption with chief corruption himself as running mate. Just shows you how corrupt these leaders are or their intention to recruit “experts” to set up grand corruption. Look at the UPNDonkey MPs, bitterness and cprruption coming out like sweat. Bonse bena underfive looking for elusive opportunities to recoup their financial losses and amass! And they point at others as if their minds are clean! Hence their bitterness, you think its the dead petition, grow up!