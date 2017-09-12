EXPELLED Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mwenya Musenge has formed a political party to be called National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) which is expected to be registered in the next three months.

The PF losing parliamentary candidate for Chimwemwe constituency was speaking yesterday during a press briefing held in Luanshya at the residence of PF expelled Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili.

He said the three months which the Registrar of Societies had told him to wait before his party could be registered was too long time for him to wait because he wanted to start working soon.

“We have taken all our relevant documents to the Registrar of Societies regarding forming our political party to be called National Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), but we have been told that the process of registering our party will take three months,

“But, the three months which we have been told to wait is a long time for us to wait. We want to start participating in the by-elections and other political activities.

Mr Musenge, who disclosed that he was the secretary general of the party, said the vacancy for president was still open for those who were interested in joining the party.

He said if his party formed government it would stand for transparency and accountability in the way public resources would be used in Zambia.

He said his party had set a strong and firm foundation and was ready to form a government which would provide a proper and democratic leadership to Zambians.

?

Mwenya Musenge“Yes, I’m still John the Baptist paving the way for the Messiah who will provide better leadership to Zambians. I mean proper and democratic to Zambians,

“If we form government, our party will stand for transparency and accountability in the way public resources would be used in the country,” he said.