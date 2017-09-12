Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the maternal death recorded at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital on September 10, 2017.
Sithembile Zulu, a sub-editor at the Zambia Daily Mail died a day after delivering a baby girl at the institution.
Dr Chilufya says he is deeply shocked by the turn of events, as he holds that even one maternal death is too many.
The Minister has ordered for a thorough maternal death case review, as well as a postmortem to determine the cause of death.
Dr Chilufya says all procedures should be done on the deceased and scrutinised to ascertain the possible events that could have led to her death.
The Minister has offered utmost condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the media fraternity.
And Ministry of Health Spokesperson Maximilian Bweupe has explained that 29-year-old Sithembile, in her 2nd pregnancy underwent a caesarian section due to fetal distress on September 8, 2017.
Fetal distress is when the fetus does not receive adequate amounts of oxygen during pregnancy or labour.
Dr Bweupe said the deceased became breathless after taking a bath in the morning, after, which the condition rapidly deteriorated before she passed on despite efforts to resuscitate her.
Gross Negligence! Her vitals should have been monitored closely for at least 6 hrs and her blood levels checked for severe Anemia. We need the medical personnel sued and fired for gross negligence. This is happening far too often right in our hospitals where no mother should die while giving birth. Now a baby must grow up without a mother…when will this stop Hon. Minister
Daily occurrences in most hospitals
Ba Minister sure! Your limited experience and knowledge in medical matters is proving dangerous for health care delivery in Zambia! Yes it is sad a life is lost but how many others are lost on a daily basis? Have you presented any paper on common causes of maternal mortality? Let’s tackle the issues of obesity in women of childbearing age. It is not uncommon to end up with DVT and Pulmonary embolism which can explain the shortness of breath before the death. This can happen on the theatre table or after delivery. This is why routine Clexane should be given for all at risk cases. The question is does your ministry buy these things? Let’s stop playing politics with health care Bwana minister. It is dangerous!
Now you why wonder they are outsourcing everything! In this era and age this must never happen and should never be allowed to repeat. One wonders if we also have fake medical stuff in the healthcare sector. It is clear that there was some negligence in this case or the people handling the case ain’t qualified and those responsible must put aside while the investigations is being carried on. There is simply no room for errors when dealing with such sensitive cases. MHSRIP!