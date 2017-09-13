LifestylePhoto Gallery Evangelical fellowship of Zambia and Pan-African parliament President pay courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu September 13, 2017 7 72 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Edgar Lungu pose for the photo with the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia clergymen President Edgar Lungu chats with Bishop Fortune Mwila and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza 8-President Edgar Lungu with Bishop Fortune Mwila (r) and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza (l) shortly after the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia paid a courtesy call President Edgar Lungu speaking with Bishop Fortune Mwila and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza shortly after the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia paid a courtesy call President Edgar Lungu confers with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang during the courtesy call President Edgar Lungu with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang President Edgar Lungu with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang shortly after he paying a courtesy call President Edgar Lungu confers with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang during a courtesy call President Edgar Lungu shake hands with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang shortly after he paying a courtesy call on His Excellency President Edgar Lungu at State House Loading...
Choreographic clasped hands as usual
Puppets are all choreographed.. this is caae of whatever HH does so can I…. childish politics at play…unfortunately government of the people for the people and by the people is not a game
Where were there when HH was falsely imprisoned for over 3 months?
clergymen who likes brown envelops…lol
obsession or idolatry probably….. It is either one or the other… Do something for mother Zambia rather than attack HH or Lungu…. Do something productively for your family first , society and nation… Don’t wait for political handouts from political leaders.. they wont come. Do your part to sustain your life…..
Zambia the politics of poverty, thats the real africa..
Off topic……. apparently ECL has improved hid wealth by 10 times his advisors ministers are now wealth improved.
How many pipo in villages compounds have had their wealth improved by the same extent.
Socialism communism benefits the inner circle whilst the poor are told tomwork hard for the country.
Mugabe, chairman mao, stalin, castro and their ilk were they suffering in life . I ask you
Heavily Dislike.