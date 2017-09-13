Evangelical fellowship of Zambia and Pan-African parliament President pay courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu

President Edgar Lungu pose for the photo with the  Evangelical fellowship of Zambia clergymen
President Edgar Lungu chats with Bishop Fortune Mwila and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza
8-President Edgar Lungu with Bishop Fortune Mwila (r) and Rev. Pukuta Mwanza (l) shortly after  the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia paid a courtesy call
President Edgar Lungu speaking with Bishop Fortune Mwila and Rev.  Pukuta Mwanza shortly after  the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia paid a courtesy call
President Edgar Lungu confers with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang during the courtesy call
President Edgar Lungu with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang

President Edgar Lungu with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang shortly after he paying a courtesy call
President Edgar Lungu confers with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang during a courtesy call 
President Edgar Lungu shake hands with Pan-African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang shortly after he paying a courtesy call on His Excellency President Edgar Lungu at  State House

7 COMMENTS

  2. vote

    Puppets are all choreographed.. this is caae of whatever HH does so can I…. childish politics at play…unfortunately government of the people for the people and by the people is not a game

  4. vote

    obsession or idolatry probably….. It is either one or the other… Do something for mother Zambia rather than attack HH or Lungu…. Do something productively for your family first , society and nation… Don’t wait for political handouts from political leaders.. they wont come. Do your part to sustain your life…..

  5. vote

    Zambia the politics of poverty, thats the real africa..
    Off topic……. apparently ECL has improved hid wealth by 10 times his advisors ministers are now wealth improved.
    How many pipo in villages compounds have had their wealth improved by the same extent.
    Socialism communism benefits the inner circle whilst the poor are told tomwork hard for the country.
    Mugabe, chairman mao, stalin, castro and their ilk were they suffering in life . I ask you

