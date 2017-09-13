

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that all matters before the courts of law involving the UPND will not be withdrawn.

Mr Hichilema told multitudes of people that attended his first public rally since leaving prison in Itezhi Tezhi that the party will not withdraw any court cases.

He said this will be used as basis in setting a good precedence on how on the judiciary must operate.

Mr. Hichilema also assured the people that he does not support the breakdown in the rule of law and as a firm democrat, he will ensure that there is no interference in any court matter which he may directly have filed in or indeed any citizens.

The UPND leader appealed to Zambians not to lose hope saying help was on the way to deliver the country from among other things authoritarian governance.

He further committed that he shall not let the people down but that there is need to stop any dictatorial tendencies that have cropped up in the country.

Mr Hichilema also stated that that he learnt with concern while in prison that the Food Reserve Agency had decided to buy maize at lower price.

The UPND President being a farmer himself used the rally address to give hope to the farmers of Itezhi Itezhi that he will address all their concerns once in government.

He said once elected President, the UPND will create good, timely and responsive agricultural policies.

He said, “We mean business and can assure you of a greater tomorrow, and we wish to state that any matters before the courts of law will be allowed to continue. We know farmers are crying, students are crying, youths are crying, just like the way our God, Almighty, heard our cry in prayer when we were unjustly and brutally arrested and detained. Our God will again hear us, for He has never let his people down.”

Thousands of the people thronged to the rally site while thanking God, Almighty for protecting Mr. Hichilema while in jail.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hichilema also thanked the thousands of the people of Itezhi Itezhi District who attended the rally and appealed to them to vote for the party council chairperson candidate on the 15th August 2017 by – election.

Mr. Hichilema was accompanied by party National Chairperson, Ms Mutale Nalumango, and the ADD Leader Mr Charles Milupi.