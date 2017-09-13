Barclays Bank and the Football Association of Zambia must not take Power Dynamos’ decision to ditch the Barclays Cup as a rebellious act.

The brave declaration by the competitions’ second most successful club is valid.

FAZ and Barclays should not also think the act has not received any support from Power’s peers.

Power’s bravery has enjoyed a resounding but silent applause.

It is no secret that all participating clubs foot their own logistical costs from the pre-quarterfinals to the semifinals leaving the clubs looking like they are doing the tournament custodians a favour.

It really hurts especially to see a lower tier clubs with minimal budgets like Monze Swallows and Kitwe United travelling to Lusaka and returning home without any worthy token of appreciation.

The competition is entering its 10th year and it still has not radically transformed itself into a lucrative incentive in a tough industry that is perpetually struggling to stay afloat.

During that period, Zambia has won the Africa Cup, the U20 AFCON and been to the FIFA U20 World Cup twice.

The sponsors have been the only biggest winners with the marketing footprint they enjoy.

The pie must now be shared in cumulative fashion by each team from first round to the final if we are to seriously take the sponsors’ tone as being enthusiastic about their relationship with Zambian football.

The solution to this problem is simple.

For the competition to survive, and avoid another bigger and more embarrassing revolt in 2018, the sponsor must seriously consider going the golf and rugby way.

Barclays need to adopt the Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship model in case they have a threadbare budget for the competition.

Firstly, they clearly need a silent Platinum sponsorship partner, but with obviously with an equal presence on the backdrop, without them losing the naming rights to the competition.

Golden and silver sponsors can then come in and chip-in with participation fee top-ups, hospitality and logistics throughout the tournament.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 27

09/09/2017

Buildcon 2(Omari Kipuku 27′,Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba 67′)-Red Arrows 0

Nkwazi 1(Edward Mwamba 5′)-Green Eagles 1(Venecious Mapande 26′)

Lumwana Radiants 0-Nkana 0

Power Dynamos 1(Jimmy Ndhlovu 9′)-Mufulira Wanderers 1(Guily Manziba 48′)

Real Nakonde 0-Nchanga Rangers 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Nakambala Leopards 1(Roy Sakwanda 36′)

Lusaka Dynamos 2(Chris Mugalu 89′ 91′)-Konkola Blades 1(Brian Chewe 41′)

Zanaco 3(Ernest Mbewe 11′, Augustine Mulenga 67′ pen,Ben Banh 82’og)-Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 39′ pen, 74′ pen)

10/09/2017

Napsa Stars 3(Youremember Banda 27′,Chitiya Mususu 49′ 70′, Austin Banda 77′)-Forest Rangers 2(Kobe Chipeta 47’65’)

City of Lusaka 0-Green Buffaloes 1(Jack Chirwa 14’pen)

LEAGUE

11/09/2017

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):15

Jesse Were (Zesco):11

Rahim Osumanu(Mufulira Wanderers):9

Walter Bwalya (Nkana): 8

Fwayo Tembo(Lusaka Dynamos):8

Friday Samu (Buffaloes):8

Kobe Chipeta (Forest):7

Maisha Chavada (Buildcon):7

Youremember Banda (Napsa):6

Ernest Mbewe(Zanaco):6

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):6

Mike Katiba(Buffaloes):6

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles/Blades):6

Logic Chingandu (Forest Rangers):6

Mwila Phiri(Green Eagles):6

Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars):5

Roy Sakwanda(Nakambala):5

Zikiru Adams(Nchanga):5

Diamond Chikwekwe (Green Buffaloes):5

Josphat Kasusu (Lumwana Radiants):5

Diego Apanene(Nkana):5

Simon Nkhata(Napsa Stars):5

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):5

Patrick Ngoma (Red Arrows):5

Justin Shonga(Nkwazi):5

Danny Silavwe (Nkana/Nakonde):5

Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes):5

Shadreck Musonda(Nkana):5

Jimmy Ndhlovu(Power Dynamos):4

Guily Manziba(Wanderers):4

Geoffrey Sserunkuma (Buildcon):4

Larry Bwalya (Power):4

Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):4

Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):4

John Makwata(Buildcon):4

Richard Kasonde(Zanaco):4

Lameck Banda(Nkwazi?Nakambala):4

Dominic Mulenshi(Nakambala/City of Lusaka):4

Steward Chikandiwa (Nkwazi):4

Chanda Mushili(Lumwana):4

Jacob Phiri(Kabwe Warriors)4

Ignatius Lwipa (Nakambala):4

Collins Sikombe(Napsa Stars):4

Clement Mundia(City of Lusaka):4

Green Mumba (Forest):4

Stanley Nshimbi (Arrows):4

Austin Banda (Napsa):3

Augustine Mulenga(Zanaco):3

Vencious Mapande (Eagles):3

Edward Mwamba(Nkwazi):3

Bwalya Kasonde (Nchanga Rangers):3

Nelson Maziwisa(Warriors):3

Souleymane Lokwa (Zanaco):3

Matthews Macha(Wanderers):3

Boyd Musonda(Zanaco):3

Jimmy Nakena (Nchanga):3

Francis Kombe(Red Arrows):3

Joseph Kamena(Wanderers):3

Nsofwa Mwansa(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Bruce Musakanya (Arrows):3

Alex Mwamba(Napsa):3

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):3

Clement Mwape(Warriors):3

Mwila Kabwe (Nkwazi):3

Obed Masambuko (Lumwana):3

Luka Lungu(Power Dynamos):3

Hosea Silwimba(Lumwana):3

Simon Bwalya (Nkana)3

Anos Tembo (Eagles):3

John Sikaumbwe(Konkola):3

Martin Phiri(Power Dynamos):3

Lameck Kafwaya(Kabwe Warriors):3

Idris Mbombo(Zesco):3

Frank Chinyama(Konkola Blades):3

Potipher Zulu(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):3

Kennedy Musonda(Zanaco):3

Saith Sakala(Zanaco):3