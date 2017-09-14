Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Nathan Chanda has described Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as untruthful and ungrateful politician in Zambia.

In a statement to Pan African Radio news today, Mr. Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor expressed sadness that Dr. Kambwili is now blaming him for his misfortune in the political arena.

And Mr. Chanda has added that Dr. Kambwili is just a desperate politician, alleging that the desperation of expelled Roan lawmaker is very unfortunate.

Mr. Chanda has since noted that the people of Luanshya has realized that Dr. Kambwili is just a bully, adding that the Roan Member of parliament is just a primitive person and leadership style is unacceptable in the Zambian society.

“Mr. Kambwili should not think that he can take on President Lungu Punch for Punch. We can remind Mr. Kambwili that President Lungu has a bigger punch. In the first place President Lungu will never lower himself to such street thinking”

“President Lungu is civil, well cultured and educated and full of wisdom unlike some people like Mr. Kambwili who boast of online or honorary doctorates waived of the usual requirements.”

“Mr. Kambwili’s behaviour and ranting do not fit him to hold the title of Honourable. How can a man who claims to be popular act so desperate? It is shocking that Mr. Kambwili can start naming and blaming me for his misfortunes. Politics is about the people and not bulling everyone,” My appeal to the people of Luanshya and Copperbelt is not to listen to selfish politicians who speak for personal gain,”

“I vowed to continue working with the people of Luanshya and foster national development, the vision of President Edgar Lungu and the PF. “Batila ulelila tamucheba kukanwa.

“These are sour grapes coming from a man who is so bitter and greedy. Learn to be humble and get advice from other people. Don’t think you know it all, by the way my advice to you is”

“Before you talk, listen more. Before you react, think. Before you criticize, wait and get more information and lastly before you act think” Mr. Chanda scolded Mr. Kambwili.