Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Nathan Chanda has described Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as untruthful and ungrateful politician in Zambia.
In a statement to Pan African Radio news today, Mr. Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor expressed sadness that Dr. Kambwili is now blaming him for his misfortune in the political arena.
And Mr. Chanda has added that Dr. Kambwili is just a desperate politician, alleging that the desperation of expelled Roan lawmaker is very unfortunate.
Mr. Chanda has since noted that the people of Luanshya has realized that Dr. Kambwili is just a bully, adding that the Roan Member of parliament is just a primitive person and leadership style is unacceptable in the Zambian society.
“Mr. Kambwili should not think that he can take on President Lungu Punch for Punch. We can remind Mr. Kambwili that President Lungu has a bigger punch. In the first place President Lungu will never lower himself to such street thinking”
“President Lungu is civil, well cultured and educated and full of wisdom unlike some people like Mr. Kambwili who boast of online or honorary doctorates waived of the usual requirements.”
“Mr. Kambwili’s behaviour and ranting do not fit him to hold the title of Honourable. How can a man who claims to be popular act so desperate? It is shocking that Mr. Kambwili can start naming and blaming me for his misfortunes. Politics is about the people and not bulling everyone,” My appeal to the people of Luanshya and Copperbelt is not to listen to selfish politicians who speak for personal gain,”
“I vowed to continue working with the people of Luanshya and foster national development, the vision of President Edgar Lungu and the PF. “Batila ulelila tamucheba kukanwa.
“These are sour grapes coming from a man who is so bitter and greedy. Learn to be humble and get advice from other people. Don’t think you know it all, by the way my advice to you is”
“Before you talk, listen more. Before you react, think. Before you criticize, wait and get more information and lastly before you act think” Mr. Chanda scolded Mr. Kambwili.
AKAKUNKUBITI must be courageous enough to Dare CK ..WHERE does this courage come from ? Is it true that kalipanda ? I now believe so CK is the founder of PF and mentor of ECL , Father bwalya MUMBI PHIRI who now have turned their back on him, Wait for 2021 i can wait to see CK as my PRESIDO
But umwaiche Nathan alitumpa akalu!ba fye. How can be saying such things on radio. We say such in bar, so you can have defense like ” I was drunk, I can’t remember”.
CK SOUNDS LIKE SAVIOR CHISHIMBA
Cowards. They can’t take the step. Report proven abuse of office. We want to hear it. They should not be ranting in the hiding places. CK bring it on we want to hear it. Yes government elicit dealings. The onus is on CK to enlighten the nation about the happenings in Government. He is just from there.
Nathan is absolutely right. Chishimba is a manipulative SOB. He is straight up a Treason candidate. He is a danger to society and detrimental to the development of Zambia. I feel sorry for the mpatamato people. They are forever steeped in mediocrity with this Lunatic!.
NOT SO FAST – WE HAVE TO CHECK WHAT HE IS SAYING. THE CHALLENGE IS, HE IS ACTING LIKE HE DOESN’T KNOW THE CHANNEL OF COMMUNICATION
We shall not negate everything an opponent says. That bucket of suspicion could be holding some substance. Come on CK spill the beans.
Yes akakunkubiti at it again. Why are akakunkubiti responding on behalf of some else.
“I vowed to continue working with the people of Luanshya and foster national development, the vision of President Edgar Lungu and the PF. “Batila ulelila tamucheba kukanwa.??
Chimbwi pakulila ninshi pali eko ashintilishe. Kambwili knows what he talking about and you have all failed to dispel what CK is saying. Very simple where is the money coming from? Just say ministry of blablabla or so and so on not this rubbish of saying ungrateful.
“I vowed to continue working with the people of Luanshya and foster national development, the vision of President Edgar Lungu and the PF. “Batila ulelila tamucheba kukanwa.?? Ba Nathan some one told you that he has no vision of his own but following MCS’ vision. So which vision are you talking about. Afya bupa fye ba chimbwii.
When you see these lazy empty tins start to queue up to criticise and respond that means you are hitting the right spot!!
The funniest part is they are not responding to the points raised or accusations, only trying to deflect attention…
As in real life, so it is in politics: his big ego has now landed him in trouble amongst his peers.
Lesson to learn: “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.”
Politics of the belly on both sides of the argument.Shameless dunderheads.
This man suffers from PoliticianDisease, typified symptoms include, blind loyalty , deafness to dammaning revalations , large empty pockets and stomach waiting to be filled, and a compulsion to be infamous , no deed is too dirty to achieve those ambitions, and there are many acolytes walking behind him with a bucket and shovel to pick up the detritus of his deeds. A perfect example of the species
” Subhumanicum thieficium”.
Kambwili is right on the ball. SakalaNyongo in state house must explain where the money is coming from. Not the nonsense coming from that girl, ati: lungu was a rich lawyer before he became president!
very soon he will say demons sent him to be attacking ecl and he will apologize