A non-governmental organisation, Oxfam International says there is need for mining firms to re-invest at least 10 percent of their profits into communities of their operations.

Oxfam Education Manager, Twaambo Mutinta says it is unfortunate that mining communities lack basic things like schools and teaching and learning materials such text books, and desks despite the huge profits mines make in their areas.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mutinta said it was thus only reasonable if 10 percent of the profits could be ploughed back in mining communities and channeled towards construction of schools in order to improve the learning standards of children.

Mr. Mutinta said his organization would continue pushing for all mining firms in the country to plough back into communities of operation.

The Oxfam Education Manager said this during a training workshop on how good governance of community schools can improve the learning environment for under privileged children, in Mufulira District, today.

Meanwhile Mr. Mutinta has bemoaned the low funding levels released to community schools in the country adding that the trend has resulted in poor quality of education delivery.

He said community schools in the country faced various challenges due to low funding and has negatively impacted the quality of education for underprivileged children.

Mr. Mutinta said many community schools lack adequate classroom space, books, desks, among other things.

He added that lack of trained teachers in many community schools is also negatively affecting the quality of education in community schools.

The Oxfam Education Manager has therefore appealed to government to deploy more teachers in community schools in order to improve the qu(ICT)ality of education.

He also appealed to government to increase funding to community schools, saying the children attending community schools had a right to education and therefore deserve access to quality education.

The aim of the workshop is to empower community school teachers, parents and communities with skills that would enable them lobby support from government and other stakeholders in order to improve the learning environment of vulnerable children.