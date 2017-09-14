UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says his party is prepared for a genuine and meaningful dialogue process as a means of resolving national issues.
Mr Hichilema said the dialogue process is a prerequisite to focus on the core business of uplifting the welfare of the people.
He was speaking shortly after the UPND senior leadership held another meeting with Commonwealth Special Envoy for the Zambian dialogue talks Prof Ibrahim Gambari for the second time since the envoy came to Zambia last week.
“On our part, we presented what we believe are some of the key issues that the country must address in order to cure some of the ills of the past as we move forward in peace and prosperity based on the respect for the rule of law,” Mr Hichilema said.
He added, “We have always stood for meaningful dialogue as a means to resolving issues affecting our country as that is a prerequisite to focus on the core business of uplifting the welfare of our people.”
The meeting took place at Intercontinental hotel in Lusaka.
Mr Hichilema presented a dossier of evidence to support the party’s concerns about the political problems facing the country.
He was accompanied by senior party officials including Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba, Chairperson Mutale Nalumango, Secretary General Steven Katuka, Spokesperson Charles Kakoma , Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, UPND Whip in Parliament Garry Nkombo and Chairman for International Relations Ambassador Mulondwe Muzungu.
Prof Ibrahim Gambari is also scheduled to meet President Edgar Lungu on Thursday for the second time since he came to Zambia.
He has held several meetings with stakeholders to gather information about the Zambian situation.
Nambala 1. Zambia should do away with noisy campaigns involving cadres. Instead let candidates present themselves in fora where they can sell their manifestos, please please we are tired of primitive campaigns this is the 21st century for the love of money!
Nambala 2. During rallies do not ship cadres from outside towns.
Nambala 3. Parliament should appoint the person who is to head the ECZ
Dialogue can only commence if the court is willing to hear the petition case! Furthermore, LUNGU to should not threaten opposition with imprisonment if he is not recognised because he knows in his own heart that he NEVER WON ELECTIONS.
As long as you don’t hype it up beyond reality and you don’t project yourself as a partner seated on a high horse. Love (and not pride) is still the only solution in any dialogue.
@3 Mweo and others.., the BASIS for this Commonwealth mediated dialogue is that HH ACCEPTS that the 2016 elections ARE GONE but provide LESSONS FOR REFORMS as RECOMMENDED in REPORT BY EU monitors, the people HH loves a lot and that LUNGU IS PRESIDENT!! The Commonwealth has NOT COME TO REWRITE OUR LAWS as they applied in 2016 but TO FACILITATE DISCUSSIONS so that we can reform our CONSTITUTION and ELECTORAL LAWS and PROCEDURES! The Commonwealth is NOT THE COURT TO HEAR PETITIONS but will guide the two sides to improve elections for 2021!! Therefore WHATEVER EVIDENCE UPND has will be SUMMED UP as ISSUES for discussion to IMPROVE THE CONSTITUTION and ELECTORAL LAWS! DON’T forget, PF also has Lawyers and other experts to present their case!!
Its not about voting. People voted and very one has an idea of the true outcome. The playing field, the process and the conduct of the voting are the purpose of the dialogue. anybody is entitled to support whoever they want, its a good given right of freedom and that freedom of choice should not be tampered with. emotion and blindness cadre-ism never build a nation, dialogue and objectivity does.
This matter is simple.The Commonwealth is mediating a Dispute mainly between Lungu / PF and HH /UPND. The Dispute is over what? The 2016 Election was Disputed and Petitioned. Lungu wants HH to withdraw the Petition and Recognise him as the Legitimate President of Zambia. To force HH to recognize and withdraw the Petition Lungu jailed HH for 127 days. HH and UPND want their Petition heard in Court and should the Court find that Lungu won the 2016 Election they are ready to recognize Lungu as President. So let the Petitioner be heard in Court. The Mediator should organise the Hearing of the Petition in Court. Chapwa!! Kenya did it why can’t Zambia do it?
