Chadiza District Commissioner George Phiri has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to eliminate child labour in Zambia.

Speaking at Sankhani Guest House in Chadiza today during the District Participatory Rural Appraisal Workshop organized by WINROCK International, Mr. Phiri said child labour can lead to social vulnerability and marginalization which can permanently impair the attainment of personal and productive potential.

He said government is aware of the obstacles that child labour constitutes in achieving universal primary education and other national development goals in the country.

Mr. Phiri pledged government’s support to WINROCK which is spearheading a four year programme aimed at increasing economic and social empowerment for adolescent girls and vulnerable women in Zambia.

“Child labour can lead to social vulnerability and marginalization which can permanently impair the attainment of personal and productive potential” Mr. Phiri said

And speaking earlier, WINROCK Empowerment Project Community Development and Livelihood Specialist Dickson Moyo said Chadiza District will have three Hubs to be sited in Zingalume, M’lolo and Mwangala Chiefdoms.

Mr. Moyo said the Empower Zambia Project is being implanted by WINROCK International, WARESA and PANOS which will provide relevant skills and access to descent work to 2,500 adolescent girls while 1,500 women and 1000 men will access increased livelihood opportunities.

“Chadiza District will have three Hubs to be sited in Zingalume, M’lolo and Mwangala Chiefdoms” Mr. Moyo said